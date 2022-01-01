 Skip to content
 
Burglars gross $500 worth of merchandise in weed shop break-in.
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never have I seen a dispensary set up like that.  A single glass panel between the outside world and product.
Every single dispensary I've been in from CA to NV to PA is at least 1 room deep before product is available.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So they stole 10 pounds?
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

TofuTheAlmighty: [i.imgflip.com image 500x500][i.imgflip.com image 500x500]


Instead of making the cops get better at math, we just legalized it and charge such ridiculous prices that we make their math correct.

The American way.
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Munden: Never have I seen a dispensary set up like that.  A single glass panel between the outside world and product.
Every single dispensary I've been in from CA to NV to PA is at least 1 room deep before product is available.


Washington state dispensaries often don't even have a separate room, just display cases.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Picture of thieves later:

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
howtorollthebestjointintheworld.comView Full Size
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Munden: Never have I seen a dispensary set up like that.  A single glass panel between the outside world and product.
Every single dispensary I've been in from CA to NV to PA is at least 1 room deep before product is available.


I don't know what's code here in CO, but most places I've been you have to pass through a lobby, get IDed, a number is given and you have to wait in line until you are called; no shopping and wandering unaccompanied.    You know, civilized.
 
drewogatory
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: TofuTheAlmighty: [i.imgflip.com image 500x500][i.imgflip.com image 500x500]

Instead of making the cops get better at math, we just legalized it and charge such ridiculous prices that we make their math correct.

The American way.


It's certainly that way in California, but I hear it's better in more rational states.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Munden: Never have I seen a dispensary set up like that.  A single glass panel between the outside world and product.
Every single dispensary I've been in from CA to NV to PA is at least 1 room deep before product is available.


Some dispensaries in OR have product in the front room but it's usually prepackaged grams and eighths, or at most one Mason jar per strain in a locked display case.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The cops aint gonna do shiat.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Richard Freckle: Munden: Never have I seen a dispensary set up like that.  A single glass panel between the outside world and product.
Every single dispensary I've been in from CA to NV to PA is at least 1 room deep before product is available.

I don't know what's code here in CO, but most places I've been you have to pass through a lobby, get IDed, a number is given and you have to wait in line until you are called; no shopping and wandering unaccompanied.    You know, civilized.


Sometimes there's a lobby, rarely a line, but usually I just walk up to a budtender who checks my ID and we do business.
 
meathome
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
On the up side, the store co-owner was pretty mellow about the whole thing.
 
tirob
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fortunately, the police are on this crime.  And because the merchandise that was stolen is so easy to trace what with its distinctive markings and with its serial numbers, and because of the difficulty the thieves will have disposing of it on the street, I expect that arrests of the perpetrators will announced shortly.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

tirob: Fortunately, the police are on this crime.  And because the merchandise that was stolen is so easy to trace what with its distinctive markings and with its serial numbers, and because of the difficulty the thieves will have disposing of it on the street, I expect that arrests of the perpetrators will announced shortly.


i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
