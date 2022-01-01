 Skip to content
 
Chinese cat is watching your social media
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's probably why I get upwards of 10 scam calls a day TBH.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So they are spying on the Russians then?
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Droves.  At least they are not collecting flocks of data
 
GRCooper [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I for one welcome our eventual Chinese overlords
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

arrogantbastich: That's probably why I get upwards of 10 scam calls a day TBH.


The Extended Car Warranty people got really mad at me and sent THE GOVERNMENT after me. This is my 120th day on the run.
 
Autarky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the timing is strange - oops its a global pandemic let's kick off our social media scraping programs...
 
fjnorton [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait someone is interested in me?
 
desertfool [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I never intend to visit the Rebel Provinces of West Taiwan until their false leaders are removed and Taipei is declared their capital. Go ahead and scrape away.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I BCC Chinese Intelligence on all my dick pic emails to save them time.
 
desertfool [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

desertfool: I never intend to visit the Rebel Provinces of West Taiwan until their false leaders are removed and Taipei is declared their capital. Go ahead and scrape away.


*Capitol, not capital. Dammit.
 
buster_v
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Vlad_the_Inaner: Droves.  At least they are not collecting flocks of data


Yeah.  I thought about that word choice, too. Don't they mean "a trove?"
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I don't know why they're going through the effort, Zuckerberg will happily sell them anything they want, they just need to get on the same discount plan as the Russians.
 
groppet
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: arrogantbastich: That's probably why I get upwards of 10 scam calls a day TBH.

The Extended Car Warranty people got really mad at me and sent THE GOVERNMENT after me. This is my 120th day on the run.


The past few weeks I have been getting the ones where they want to lease my home for three years and then buy it.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Nice try.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UndeadPoetsSociety
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I have no doubt that US intelligence agencies are doing the same thing; any intelligence service that doesn't have a department scraping every social media account they can access is completely incompetent. They also have departments that subscribe to all kinds of foreign periodicals and people whose job is to collate and compare those to triangulate what information is missing/hidden.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I think I'll get China mad at Blizzard. LOL

d.newsweek.comView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JRoo
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Oh no!

Now people in China will see the same Facebook and Twitter posts that I always assumed everyone in the world could see!

I'll try and work up some kind of...panic? Concern?

Oh no! Oh my Gosh!
Oh China!
Whatever will I do about China!

They can see me complain about my job! I can feel the indignant nationalism rise up from deep in my soul!  OH GOD WHO WILL STOP CHINA FROM DOING THIS!!!!!   AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAHHHHHHHH​HHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH!
 
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Wouldn't that be ceiling Pooh?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cefm
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
 It sure how my postings is squirrel balls are going to be helpful, but have at it, Pooh bear.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: arrogantbastich: That's probably why I get upwards of 10 scam calls a day TBH.

The Extended Car Warranty people got really mad at me and sent THE GOVERNMENT after me. This is my 120th day on the run.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vegaswench
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I just assume everyone is tracking everybody.

It ain't paranoia if it's true.
 
Tchernobog [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

fjnorton: Wait someone is interested in me?


Yes.

Local singles, duh.
 
Podna
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: That's probably why I get upwards of 10 scam calls a day TBH.


They all are from India, you'd think covid killing off almost 4-5 million would have slowed them down a bit
 
Toxophil
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
My social what now?

/Fark doesn't count, it's antisocial.
 
GRCooper [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Toxophil: My social what now?

/Fark doesn't count, it's antisocial.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
