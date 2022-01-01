 Skip to content
 
(NPR)   The ancient tradition of counting down to midnight goes all the way back to 1979
Xcott [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Well crap, now I'm old.
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Calling BS right now.  I was already on my own in 79, and I remember staying up with my parents, watching old Guy Lombardo and his orchestra.  The whole crowded ballroom would be counting down.
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

the-take.comView Full Size
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

[the-take.com image 850x477]


You're thinking July 4th!
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
There is a lot of shiat people think is new but is old as hell.
Conversely there's a lot of shiat that's new that people think has been around forever.
I guess a millions of years of hominins is a tough concept for some people.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The article is complete bullshiat.

1978...
Happy New Year 1978 Ball Drop In Nyc
Youtube Ew1AzTh766I
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
worst cover ever! *the final count down*
Youtube FjeMDvCdrtc
 
Izunbacol [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

https://tvtropes.org/pmwiki/pmwiki.ph​p​/Main/OlderThanTheyThink

Conversely there's a lot of shiat that's new that people think has been around forever.

https://tvtropes.org/pmwiki/pmwiki.ph​p​/Main/NewerThanTheyThink

Have fun!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The ball has been dropping since the average farker's balls dropped?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Someone to come in here with a "well ackshually..." in 5... 4... 3-

Wait, that's already happened? Dammit.
 
nitropissering
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Wait, that's already happened? Dammit.


In other words, 3, 2, 1.. bullshiat.
 
ryant123
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

I wonder how far back in time we can go.

New Years Eve at Times Square - 1965-1966!!!
Youtube vyFcQBHb73A
 
jmsvrsn
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
New York city is not the world and Times  Square is not the center of the universe.
 
ryant123
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/vyFcQBHb​73A?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


Sorry, start at about 1:40.
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

I'll play...


New Years Eve at Times Square - 1957 to 1958!!!!!
Youtube X-ZNBSsJLLQ
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

My 1958 video above being positively recent, let's bring in the 50's!

New Years Eve Ball Drop 1949-1950 - from NBC!!!! (Animation)
Youtube yFB4S8KqjDQ
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
But it wasn't until 1979 when the crowd at Times Square in New York first joined in.

Somehow I think the writers are from New York and believe the universe revolves around New York.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
They had clocks back then?
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Yes, everyone in NYC thinks the world is NYC... but you only have to look at NYC history to surmise that we were counting down until Midnight January 1 since at least 1949-1950 on video....
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Before 1979 the new year didn't begin until Liza Minnelli did a rail of Peruvian off the penis of each Bee Gee.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Is crowd counting down? Because article says "it wasn't until 1979 when the crowd at Times Square in New York first joined in"
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Crowd countdowns are unbearably tacky.

Only the launch director should count.

/rocket surgeon
 
tommyl66
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The ancient tradition of counting down to midnight goes all the way back to 1979

So's my Johnson!
 
thesharkman
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Is crowd counting down? Because article says "it wasn't until 1979 when the crowd at Times Square in New York first joined in"


Was there a Digital Countdown that people could see how much time was left in the year?
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
dafuq is this load of crap
 
thesharkman
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
20-Man WWE Royal Rumble Timer (every minute) - with crowd noise
Youtube AZOVo2tiBvw
if you need help counting down for the end of 2022. You can use this video
 
DoctorCal
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Yep.

Turns out SMU isn't a great place to get accurate information about contemporary culture. I'm stunned.
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Horseshoe!t? On Fark?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
It's a very old practice. You can see them counting down New Years in old cave paintings. Apparently, they invented a system of numerals which the Romans copied later.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/none of this is true
 
ukexpat
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
In any event the ball drop is always late. The past few years I've been following the atomic clock and the ball has been at least a couple of seconds late.
 
rcw00
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

tommyl66 Johnson is right!
 
chitownmike
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

jmsvrsn: New York city is not the world and Times  Square is not the center of the universe.


Yeah, anyone who has ever watched Dr Who knows it's London
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

I'll play...


[YouTube video: New Years Eve at Times Square - 1957 to 1958!!!!!]


The ball drop has been going on since 1908.

TFA is a waste of bandwidth...
 
dmacaroon
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
So if I'm reading this correctly  the Boomers are the greatest countdown generation. Wow...uhm...yay.
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Not only that, but they're absolutely full of shiat...

The first New Year's Eve celebration in Times Square was held on December 31, 1904.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Times_S​q​uare_Ball

The ball drop was 1907-08, but the first Times Square party was 1904. And before TFA tries some semantic game about "countdowns", that very first ball drop was designed to span exactly the last 10 seconds, just like a countdown... Everyone involved in bringing this article to Fark should be sent to time out...
 
catmandu [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Yup. As little kids in the early 1960's we would stay up to watch the ball drop and watched Guy Lombardo and the countdown. I was about 2nd or 3rd grade (when we learned about time in school) that I realized we went to bed after the ball dropped at 11:00 PM, not midnight, since we were in the central time zone. Suddenly all the announcements on TV about shows coming on at '8 o'clock Eastern, 7 o'clock Central" made sense
 
germ78
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Mikey1969: The ball drop has been going on since 1908.


I believe the tradition of meeting at Times Square goes back a couple years before that to 1904.
 
