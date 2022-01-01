 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The US Sun)   Every breath you take, beware of it because Omicron will be watching you   (the-sun.com) divider line
39
    More: PSA, Infection, Transmission and infection of H5N1, Covid booster jabs, Dr Claire Steves, ZOE Symptom Tracker app, Infectious disease, best chance, per cent of cases  
•       •       •

1133 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Jan 2022 at 9:20 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



39 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I'm boosted and I got heavily breathed on Tuesday before Xmas while wearing a mask. I had a very scary 24 hours Xmas eve and day, very very short of breath. I'm guessing it was omicron, and there was nothing "mild" about it, I still have aches and pains.
 
AlwaysRightBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Lambskincoat: I'm boosted and I got heavily breathed on Tuesday before Xmas while wearing a mask. I had a very scary 24 hours Xmas eve and day, very very short of breath. I'm guessing it was omicron, and there was nothing "mild" about it, I still have aches and pains.


On Xmas day I went over to prepare the tenderloin meal for my in-laws, everyone was double vaxed and half already got the  booster. Nine out of the fifthteen there got it even though they were wearing masks almost the whole time. I tested negative yesterday thanks to me being in the kitchen and cooking. The lesson here is to avoid your in-laws.
/ my wife tested positive and is very sick right now
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So it would be OK if I got stabby with the unmasked morons on the train?
Not that I ride the train regularly, but I'm heading to the city on Wednesday for the first day of a new contract. I might just grab an Uber and damn the cost.
 
Aussie_As [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Jesus McSordid: So it would be OK if I got stabby with the unmasked morons on the train?
Not that I ride the train regularly, but I'm heading to the city on Wednesday for the first day of a new contract. I might just grab an Uber and damn the cost.


If you're getting stabby just make sure they're not choking on their own blood and spluttering aerosol droplets into the air. In that confined train carriage you could be doing more harm than good.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AlwaysRightBoy: Lambskincoat: I'm boosted and I got heavily breathed on Tuesday before Xmas while wearing a mask. I had a very scary 24 hours Xmas eve and day, very very short of breath. I'm guessing it was omicron, and there was nothing "mild" about it, I still have aches and pains.

On Xmas day I went over to prepare the tenderloin meal for my in-laws, everyone was double vaxed and half already got the  booster. Nine out of the fifthteen there got it even though they were wearing masks almost the whole time. I tested negative yesterday thanks to me being in the kitchen and cooking. The lesson here is to avoid your in-laws.
/ my wife tested positive and is very sick right now


I work front facing public, so I assume, despite masks, that I am constantly exposed. Boosted because not stupid. I tested negative (with the home test my boss provided - there are no actual tests to be had in my area unless you start standing in line at the crack of dawn and pack a lunch, maybe dinner) but I swear I am positive. Chest tightness, achy, cough. It's mild so I'm not worried. But no wonder this is spreading like wildfire. If the home tests everyone (everyone who bothers) is taking before gathering or travel are useless, then the numbers are much, MUCH higher than we think they are.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jesus McSordid: So it would be OK if I got stabby with the unmasked morons on the train?
Not that I ride the train regularly, but I'm heading to the city on Wednesday for the first day of a new contract. I might just grab an Uber and damn the cost.


Write Uber off as a necessary medical cost. If you're in the US, you're used to paying out the nose for medical care.
 
Astorix
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been texting my son all morning. His two roommates both have covid. They are coughing and hacking. My sun is a photojournalist and so had to get the vaccine but had to cancel his appointment to get the booster.

I'm beside myself with worry. No snark.
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Aussie_As: Jesus McSordid: So it would be OK if I got stabby with the unmasked morons on the train?
Not that I ride the train regularly, but I'm heading to the city on Wednesday for the first day of a new contract. I might just grab an Uber and damn the cost.

If you're getting stabby just make sure they're not choking on their own blood and spluttering aerosol droplets into the air. In that confined train carriage you could be doing more harm than good.


I hear the abdominal organs are pretty good for that.
/stab low, kick low, rob lowe
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Astorix: I've been texting my son all morning. His two roommates both have covid. They are coughing and hacking. My sun is a photojournalist and so had to get the vaccine but had to cancel his appointment to get the booster.

I'm beside myself with worry. No snark.


🤞🤞 that they'll come through
 
August11
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Astorix: I've been texting my son all morning. His two roommates both have covid. They are coughing and hacking. My sun is a photojournalist and so had to get the vaccine but had to cancel his appointment to get the booster.

I'm beside myself with worry. No snark.


Both my neighbors have tested positive. They are both vaxed and boosted and super vigilant. This Omicron is indeed a new game.

We spent Christmas Eve with one of them.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My idiot oldest stepdaughter held an engagement party a few weekends ago.  Indoors.  In a bar.  With at least 25 people there.  All drinking, talking and singing Karaoke. No masks.  Then held a brunch the next day.
Guess what happened to her, her younger sister, the younger sister's husband and their 18 month old son.  Don't know about the rest of the crowd.
/and no, there was no cable fixed
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jesus McSordid: So it would be OK if I got stabby with the unmasked morons on the train?
Not that I ride the train regularly, but I'm heading to the city on Wednesday for the first day of a new contract. I might just grab an Uber and damn the cost.


Cloth masks seem to be effectively useless against this variant, so stab anybody not wearing an N95, which is mostly everyone you'll encounter.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like something might sting you.
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Astorix: I've been texting my son all morning. His two roommates both have covid. They are coughing and hacking. My sun is a photojournalist and so had to get the vaccine but had to cancel his appointment to get the booster.

I'm beside myself with worry. No snark.


We're all fully vaxxed here in our house with the booster to boot. About a week and a half ago I suddenly got chills and body aches. Lightly irritated throat. Took aspirin, but woke up in the middle of the night sweating having soaked the bed. In the morning I had broken the fever but had body aches for another day. Then it was gone as quickly as it came.

No one else in the house got sick. It's just weird how it affects some, but not others. If your son is asymptomatic, don't be surprised.
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For the other variants, severity of illness has been dose-dependent.

If all it takes is a "whiff" of Omicron to get you sick, I'm guessing the majority of cases are low-dosage, leading to observed lower severity.

Suggests to me that avoiding huffing sick people's COVID-breath is still a good strategy if you're not keen on debilitation and/or death.
 
BafflerMeal [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: Astorix: I've been texting my son all morning. His two roommates both have covid. They are coughing and hacking. My sun is a photojournalist and so had to get the vaccine but had to cancel his appointment to get the booster.

I'm beside myself with worry. No snark.

We're all fully vaxxed here in our house with the booster to boot. About a week and a half ago I suddenly got chills and body aches. Lightly irritated throat. Took aspirin, but woke up in the middle of the night sweating having soaked the bed. In the morning I had broken the fever but had body aches for another day. Then it was gone as quickly as it came.

No one else in the house got sick. It's just weird how it affects some, but not others. If your son is asymptomatic, don't be surprised.


Did you get tested? There are plenty of other things still making people sick.

/Getting fever and chills doesn't make it covid.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Huffing Corona   -- Delta or Omicron?  Your choice.

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I've had the other two variants. I'd rather not have Omicron.

After a shiatty 2021 with Delta killing a family member and, well, just having to sit here and watch Nazis take over the farking country because nobody seems to want to take the threat seriously, I would like 2022 to be a virus and Nazi-free year, but I suspect it will not be that easy.
 
dumbobruni
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I came to the unfortunate realization that I'm at risk of getting exposed just by sitting in my apartment.

The vent over my stove should vent directly outside....but lately I've been noticing smells from my neighbors' cooking wafting into my apartment from said vent.

If smells from cooking can come in, I'd assume that a rapidly spreading airborne virus can too.

/I don't even know which neighbors food I'm smelling
 
Godscrack
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Looks like all the Christmas sheep had to learn the hard way. Spend $ and gather closely, just the way corporate TV, radio and church told you.

I love how New York said "Oh we have a limited number of people gathering here for New Years Eve.." 10 people or 10,000, they can still carry an spread Covid. Now we will watch it spike all over the country, and watch everything eventually close down again.

Hope it was worth it.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
What is the correct amount of panic and anger to show to my fellow internet dwellers over this? I have my GED in virology
 
Aussie_As [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

dumbobruni: I came to the unfortunate realization that I'm at risk of getting exposed just by sitting in my apartment.

The vent over my stove should vent directly outside....but lately I've been noticing smells from my neighbors' cooking wafting into my apartment from said vent.

If smells from cooking can come in, I'd assume that a rapidly spreading airborne virus can too.

/I don't even know which neighbors food I'm smelling


This is not a well researched answer BUT I think you'll find that a lot of food smells are molecular, where molecules are truly airborne and bump into receptors in your shnozz. The virus is airborne in a different way - it needs aerosoled droplets to travel in, it's not just virus particles flying about in the air. Thus the passage for food smells to travel from another apartment is easier for tiny molecules than small-but-much-larger-than-just-molecu​les droplets containing virus.

So it's not perfect and I'm not saying it's guaranteed to be safe but it's much less likely that you'll catch a virus than smell cooking food.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

jjorsett: Jesus McSordid: So it would be OK if I got stabby with the unmasked morons on the train?
Not that I ride the train regularly, but I'm heading to the city on Wednesday for the first day of a new contract. I might just grab an Uber and damn the cost.

Cloth masks seem to be effectively useless against this variant, so stab anybody not wearing an N95, which is mostly everyone you'll encounter.


This might prove to be good advice in general for the new year

Let's see how 2022 starts off
 
LineNoise
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I also have a completely anecodtal story about how i coughed the other day even though i'm quintuple vaxed and haven't left my basement or taken a mask off since march 2020. Its omnicron, my 8 cats know it, my mom upstairs knows it, and now you know it. Count me in those stats CDC.

In all seriousness though, i know more people in the last few weeks, vaxed, smart, taking precautions people, who have got actual positive covid tests than who got it during the entirety of the pandemic, and we were the hardest hit, earliest hit area.

The good news is its been universally mild in all of them, or completely asymptomatic. So if you are vaxed, you are in good hands and maybe have to deal with a day or two of the crud like you would have had to in the old days this time of year. Lay low for a few days, don't run around like an idiot trying to get a test spreading it just so you can "know" (read: so you can tell everyone you have covid), and you will be fine. Let your close contacts know you have something, so they can be heads up as well.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I'm vaxxed and boosted and unless I lock myself in a cave I'll probably get it.

At least it doesn't sound as bad as when we had norovirus going around the office
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

NephilimNexus: dittybopper: BTW, what happened to "herd immunity"?

Omicron might actually help with that.  A less dangerous, more infectious variant just happens to be exactly what is needed to force some kind of protection with the antivaxxers that have been holding us back.  Once they all catch it (and they will) they'll at least have some kind of natural, old fashioned resistance afterward.


Nah, it's just going to mutate into something else again.  We could have ended this, like we did small pox, but instead we are going to have it hang around forever like the flu.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

jjorsett: Jesus McSordid: So it would be OK if I got stabby with the unmasked morons on the train?
Not that I ride the train regularly, but I'm heading to the city on Wednesday for the first day of a new contract. I might just grab an Uber and damn the cost.

Cloth masks seem to be effectively useless against this variant, so stab anybody not wearing an N95, which is mostly everyone you'll encounter.


I'm still double masking with a surgical mask underneath a cloth mask I wash frequently. Kind of feeling like a change for the new year, so I might buy a pair of panties to wear under the surgical mask too.
 
darinwil [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Aussie_As: dumbobruni: I came to the unfortunate realization that I'm at risk of getting exposed just by sitting in my apartment.

The vent over my stove should vent directly outside....but lately I've been noticing smells from my neighbors' cooking wafting into my apartment from said vent.

If smells from cooking can come in, I'd assume that a rapidly spreading airborne virus can too.

/I don't even know which neighbors food I'm smelling

This is not a well researched answer BUT I think you'll find that a lot of food smells are molecular, where molecules are truly airborne and bump into receptors in your shnozz. The virus is airborne in a different way - it needs aerosoled droplets to travel in, it's not just virus particles flying about in the air. Thus the passage for food smells to travel from another apartment is easier for tiny molecules than small-but-much-larger-than-just-molecu​les droplets containing virus.

So it's not perfect and I'm not saying it's guaranteed to be safe but it's much less likely that you'll catch a virus than smell cooking food.


Also if you are worried it's a vector, just keep it running.
 
SplittingAces [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: dittybopper: Don't really care.

Well, bye


That post had it all, starting with some light racism, followed by misinformation about an "overwhelming majority" being vaccinated and ending with a stupid question. A Fark trifecta!

media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Leader O'Cola
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: What is the correct amount of panic and anger to show to my fellow internet dwellers over this? I have my GED in virology


in 2025 when the ACA is repealed, guess what pre-existing condition will be used to deny coverage on everything? Protip: it's a relatively new disease that causes systemic inflammation.
 
janzee
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I'm boosted and lucky to have been off since 12/16. I'm really not looking forward to going back on the 4th. The company is launching a new global business system 1/1 so there will be some expected downtime. In all honesty I hope there's some additional time off until there's some real results on infection/hospital rates from the holidays.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: Claude Ballse: Astorix: I've been texting my son all morning. His two roommates both have covid. They are coughing and hacking. My sun is a photojournalist and so had to get the vaccine but had to cancel his appointment to get the booster.

I'm beside myself with worry. No snark.

We're all fully vaxxed here in our house with the booster to boot. About a week and a half ago I suddenly got chills and body aches. Lightly irritated throat. Took aspirin, but woke up in the middle of the night sweating having soaked the bed. In the morning I had broken the fever but had body aches for another day. Then it was gone as quickly as it came.

No one else in the house got sick. It's just weird how it affects some, but not others. If your son is asymptomatic, don't be surprised.

Did you get tested? There are plenty of other things still making people sick.

/Getting fever and chills doesn't make it covid.


This. I had a fever a couple days last week, a little sinus congestion and a cough which is still lingering.  I've had 4 negative rapid tests from 2 different manufacturers.  The youngest (not vaxxed due to age) has similar symptoms and has 1 negative rapid test, and waiting for PCR results.  The wife has milder symptoms, headache and weakness, also negative rapid test, and waiting on PCR.

I mean, everything about it says Omicron, but maybe it's just a cold.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



Herd immunity happens after 100 generations.  It's why we all don't drop dead from the common cold.   Thank you ancestors who had only one name and no indoor plumbing.

It's why America was a fertile ground for all the Europeans invading and spreading unremarkable diseases that the native population had no resistance to, or who won "The War of the Worlds."

That 100 generations can be sped up by vaccinations for each prominent variant.  Hopefully it won't take 100 vaccinations to achieve the herd immunity of 100 generations, and scientists will have learned an incredible amount much faster too.  Part of the package is that viruses evolve given critical mass.  The idea is to shut down that critical mass.

Unremarkable diseases are always with us, just no longer as effective.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

hobnail: I mean, everything about it says Omicron, but maybe it's just a cold.


I was fairly positive it caught my number on xmas. Daughter was identified as a close contact to someone who tested positive, 6 days later i had all the symptoms.

Clean on the PCR. there is a crud going around again that is close in symptoms. I mean, treat it the same, don't expose other people to it unnecessarily, but it really doesn't matter what you have, especially if you are vaccinated.
 
Aussie_As [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: [Fark user image 640x480]


Herd immunity happens after 100 generations.  It's why we all don't drop dead from the common cold.   Thank you ancestors who had only one name and no indoor plumbing.

It's why America was a fertile ground for all the Europeans invading and spreading unremarkable diseases that the native population had no resistance to, or who won "The War of the Worlds."

That 100 generations can be sped up by vaccinations for each prominent variant.  Hopefully it won't take 100 vaccinations to achieve the herd immunity of 100 generations, and scientists will have learned an incredible amount much faster too.  Part of the package is that viruses evolve given critical mass.  The idea is to shut down that critical mass.

Unremarkable diseases are always with us, just no longer as effective.


Maybe I learned a different definition of herd immunity but what you're talking about isn't herd immunity, at least as I understand it, it's viral evolution. Viruses evolve to become less deadly because it's in their interest not to kill their hosts. It's why cold viruses are considered evolutionarily "successful" because they can reinfect us periodically (which they couldn't if we were dead) and they spread because we don't isolate when we have a cold because they don't hit too hard. Ebola, on the other hand, is considered evolutionarily unsuccessful because it's pretty deadly and people run a mile from its victims, so outbreaks tend to be contained.

Herd immunity is when a virus effectively disappears from a well immunised community and there's none of it left in that community for anyone to catch it. Polio is a great example in the countries where the vaccine is well taken up. Achieving herd immunity against polio only took a few years after the Salk vaccine was rolled out. It was not related to the virus evolving or changing, it was just the widespread vaccination worked well enough that there was no more virus to catch, even among those individuals for whom the vaccine was not very effective. (Salk was about 75 per cent effective.)

The key word is immunity. We aren't immune from colds by any stretch of the imagination.

Now it's been 25 years since I learned this stuff and perhaps terminology is changed so very happy to be corrected if wrong but yeah, that's how I learned it.
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
This old thing still around.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Don't stand so close to me.

/ headline should have had another sentence
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

SplittingAces: thealgorerhythm: dittybopper: Don't really care.

Well, bye

That post had it all, starting with some light racism, followed by misinformation about an "overwhelming majority" being vaccinated and ending with a stupid question. A Fark trifecta!

[media3.giphy.com image 480x270] [View Full Size image _x_]


shiattyplopper posting something wrong, stupid, and racist? I see the new year is no different than the old year.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Aussie_As: Viruses evolve to become less deadly because it's in their interest not to kill their hosts.


viruses don't evolve towards shiat. viruses mutate, like everything, and ones that tend to be milder on their hosts, but similar enough to deadly variants where they still offer protection tend to become the dominant form because, like you said, their host is a better spreader if they aren't laying in bed puking up their insides a day after catching it.

We need to be careful about personifying stuff like this and acting like it has a goal. It has a LIKELY natural course, for sure, and it seems like it is heading that way, which is a good thing, but the virus isn't a boogieman out to get us.

I would have hoped one of the good things that came out of this was a better awareness of how people can help with basic public health, but i must not have been paying attention to society, ever.
 
Displayed 39 of 39 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.