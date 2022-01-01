 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Cops smash window to rescue doll locked in car (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
Iworkformsn
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
There once was a doll in Nantucket
Locked out of reach
A window the cops had to breach
Just to pull the doll out and f*@k it.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Oh no!
 
Russ1642
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
They deny they handcuffed her. Time for someone to get a hold of the body camera footage. You don't get to handcuff people just because you're embarrassed that you made a mistake.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
In America, they would have told her to get bent regarding compensation
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
This was covered in Cowboy Bebop.  Only it was a daughter's birthday story.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
On attending, the car's owner was not present so an officer broke a window to gain access.

Fark user imageView Full Size

In my entire life I have never witnessed a cop open a car door with anything other than a "Jimmy."  I figured it was part of their training.  I guess that doesn't include Ohio.
 
WithinReason
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Russ1642: They deny they handcuffed her. Time for someone to get a hold of the body camera footage. You don't get to handcuff people just because you're embarrassed that you made a mistake.


Then what's the point of being a cop?
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

WithinReason: Russ1642: They deny they handcuffed her. Time for someone to get a hold of the body camera footage. You don't get to handcuff people just because you're embarrassed that you made a mistake.

Then what's the point of being a cop?


Free bondage gear, and donuts become a tax deduction?
 
Russ1642
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

NephilimNexus: On attending, the car's owner was not present so an officer broke a window to gain access.

[Fark user image image 319x319]
In my entire life I have never witnessed a cop open a car door with anything other than a "Jimmy."  I figured it was part of their training.  I guess that doesn't include Ohio.


This wasn't in the US.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
HOV lane hack gone wrong?
 
Vespers
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Do we need to train cops to distinguish between dolls and babies?
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
They'll probably sue the car owner for hurt wrist and PTSD.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
cinema1544.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

NephilimNexus: On attending, the car's owner was not present so an officer broke a window to gain access.

[Fark user image 319x319]
In my entire life I have never witnessed a cop open a car door with anything other than a "Jimmy."  I figured it was part of their training.  I guess that doesn't include Ohio.


With the advent of side airbags it's cheaper to break the window than accidentally break or deploy the airbag.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Hate to defend the cops (15 minute Fark time out) but it was wrapped in a blanket and in a baby seat.  According to the photo I saw briefly before cookie warnings and a possible ad for NaughtyEmus4U dot com.  You visit one sexy emu page....

I'd be screaming like Mrs. Lovejoy
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Jesus Christ, when you see a doll dying, you just let it go, man.  I've seen everything from Talky Tina to Chucky, and it never goes well.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Hate to defend the cops (15 minute Fark time out) but it was wrapped in a blanket and in a baby seat.  According to the photo I saw briefly before cookie warnings and a possible ad for NaughtyEmus4U dot com.  You visit one sexy emu page....

I'd be screaming like Mrs. Lovejoy


You saw one slightly out-of-focus picture. I'll bet it looked obviously like a doll to anyone with a functioning brain, but these are cops so...
 
GummyBearOverlord
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Vespers: Do we need to train cops to distinguish between dolls and babies?


I still wonder why she had a baby doll in a car seat and buckled up.
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

NephilimNexus: On attending, the car's owner was not present so an officer broke a window to gain access.

[Fark user image 319x319]
In my entire life I have never witnessed a cop open a car door with anything other than a "Jimmy."  I figured it was part of their training.  I guess that doesn't include Ohio.


You're not going to dick around with that if you think a baby is dying.
 
Russ1642
‘’ less than a minute ago  

jaylectricity: NephilimNexus: On attending, the car's owner was not present so an officer broke a window to gain access.

[Fark user image 319x319]
In my entire life I have never witnessed a cop open a car door with anything other than a "Jimmy."  I figured it was part of their training.  I guess that doesn't include Ohio.

You're not going to dick around with that if you think a baby is dying.


If it was real was it in any danger whatsoever? Was it a very hot or cold day?
 
