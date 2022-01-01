 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   If your home was damaged by this, will the insurance company declare it "an act of Cod"?   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
22
22 Comments     (+0 »)
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Something about this story smells fishy....
 
Mentat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I guess we're just going to flounder through climate change.
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
[Charles Fort masturbating furiously]
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was minnow damage.
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Get off my lawn
 
Charles of York [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
If God is my witness I thought fish could fly
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Climate change is just a red herring.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Hell of a way to fin-ish the year.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Isn't this one of the plagues Moses set upon Pharoah?
 
Nogale
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"And wow! Hey! What's this thing suddenly coming towards me very fast? Very very fast. So big and flat and round, it needs a big wide sounding name like ... ow ... ound ... round ... ground! That's it! That's a good name - ground! I wonder if it will be friends with me?"
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
This should tip the scales.
 
UngaBeat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
So finally an uplifting school incident?
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I was in Tampa one time when this happened. Had a water spout in the middle of the bay and it threw all sorts of crap into the hotel parking lot.
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I'm goin' back to find her, My yard is full of roe, We'll sing the songs together We sang so long ago, I'll fix the banjo gayly And sing of long ago, And the Yellow Roe of Texas, Is to be mine forevermore.
 
Concrete Donkey
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Also known as "how can texas run a story about a tornado on new years without pissing off the reds"
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
*God slaps Texarkana around a bit with a large trout*
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Remember the salmon roe!
 
buntz
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Call of Duty ain't got nuthin' to do with it!!
 
EvaDewer
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Tunado?
 
Salmon
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Spice Must Flow: Remember the salmon roe!


I do, I do.
 
