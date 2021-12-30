 Skip to content
 
(Fox News)   Mall of Murica   (foxnews.com) divider line
11
    More: Murica, Fox Broadcasting Company, English-language films, Shopping mall, Bloomington, Minnesota, Police, New York City, Twitter, police department  
smunns
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Descriptions of the shooters would be really helpful
 
LimpDickRicky
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

smunns: Descriptions of the shooters would be really helpful


They had guns, apparently.
 
KB202
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Only 2 injured and no fatalities? How did such a small incident make the US news?
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

LimpDickRicky: smunns: Descriptions of the shooters would be really helpful

They had guns, apparently.


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Celebrities who dies in 2010. Shows picture of Kelly Ripa

Even the ads on Fox News are slightly more honest.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Did this shiat all start because a large group of people were searching for Turbo Man action figures?!
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Where was the good guy with a gun?
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: Did this shiat all start because a large group of people were searching for Turbo Man action figures?!


That's a bomb
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
If you come up with Hey, let's go to The Mall, maybe you deserve to get shot.
 
knbwhite
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Where was the good guy with a gun?


It was a gun-free zone, so the good guy with a gun was not present.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I was just skimming around, and I found this.  Take a drink for each key phrase.

A 3-year-old North Carolina girl who accidentally shot herself in the head on Christmas day has died.
USA Today reported that Aylee Gordon died from her injuries on Dec. 28 at a local hospital.
According to NBC News, Aylee was the daughter of retired Henderson County Sheriff's Capt. Tim Gordon.
The news outlets reported the shooting occurred Saturday afternoon around 2:30 p.m. in the rural community of Edneyville.
USA Today reported that Aylee had been playing with her bicycle when she picked up a 9 mm pistol and accidentally shot herself in the head.

Hell, take two drinks, one for me.

/story will be on 'Fark later
 
