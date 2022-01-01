 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   Two years later, a look at how the pandemic unfolded   (theguardian.com) divider line
18
    More: Followup, Vaccine, Vaccination, Smallpox, vaccine rollouts, different rates, record shift, case figures, highest caseloads  
•       •       •

431 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Jan 2022 at 6:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
hittingfanfromairplane.gif
 
Charles of York [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But TFG said it would go away, and gosh dang it, I believe him
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


People that are afraid will go along with anything.
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At this point, just give me Omicron already.  Double vaxxed, good immune system, and I could use the 100x protection that a vax + infection seems to do.

/That graph in the article was bulllshiat too, but fark wouldn't let me copy + paste it.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: At this point, just give me Omicron already.  Double vaxxed, good immune system, and I could use the 100x protection that a vax + infection seems to do.

/That graph in the article was bulllshiat too, but fark wouldn't let me copy + paste it.


Not true about "super immunity" being consistently that much better. Sometimes it is, at least based on lab assays of antibody levels, but that may be increases when you're already at diminishing returns. So let's be careful about spreading that notion like its gospel.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Zeb Hesselgresser: [Fark user image image 320x151]

People that are afraid will go along with anything.


Says the snowflake who quivers in trepidation when your "conservative" worldview is challenged.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Way to politicize the China Liberal Hoax virus, libs.
 
alitaki
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: At this point, just give me Omicron already.  Double vaxxed, good immune system, and I could use the 100x protection that a vax + infection seems to do.

/That graph in the article was bulllshiat too, but fark wouldn't let me copy + paste it.


As someone who is double vaxxed and boosted, young with a normal immune system, I can honestly tell you you don't want this. This past week, it ripped through me, my wife, my kids, and now my MIL and my dad. We all had it before we knew what hit us and we've been as careful as we could be throughout the pandemic.

And if this is mild, holy shiat I don't want to know what a full out Covid infection feels like. At least for me anyway.

My six year old and my MIL both seem to have gotten through this with minimal issues -  congestion, runny nose, low grade fever for a couple of days. My 11 yo got through it with two days of high fever and now has a slight residual cough. My wife had no symptoms other than fatigue but she's now lost her sense of taste and smell. I went through what could be described as a mild/medium severity flu. Knocked me on my back for two days, fever, congestion, body aches, fatigue, and now a harsh cough. My dad has developed what seems to be a light case of pneumonia.

Stay masked, stay away from others, don't eat at restaurants, don't spend time indoors with strangers. Or don't even bother because this shiat seems to be hitting everyone no matter what.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Ass, the whole affair has been ass.
 
alitaki
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
And don't rely on rapid tests. My dad had like four this past week when we were all developing symptoms and they were all negative. Until yesterday when he popped a positive. My mom was trying to get him a PCR but he's old and can't stand in line for multiple hours waiting on a PCR. I don't know why testing took such a nose dive the second half of 2021 but someone needs to be flogged for that.
 
truthandjustice
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

alitaki: Mister Buttons: At this point, just give me Omicron already.  Double vaxxed, good immune system, and I could use the 100x protection that a vax + infection seems to do.

/That graph in the article was bulllshiat too, but fark wouldn't let me copy + paste it.

As someone who is double vaxxed and boosted, young with a normal immune system, I can honestly tell you you don't want this. This past week, it ripped through me, my wife, my kids, and now my MIL and my dad. We all had it before we knew what hit us and we've been as careful as we could be throughout the pandemic.

And if this is mild, holy shiat I don't want to know what a full out Covid infection feels like. At least for me anyway.

My six year old and my MIL both seem to have gotten through this with minimal issues -  congestion, runny nose, low grade fever for a couple of days. My 11 yo got through it with two days of high fever and now has a slight residual cough. My wife had no symptoms other than fatigue but she's now lost her sense of taste and smell. I went through what could be described as a mild/medium severity flu. Knocked me on my back for two days, fever, congestion, body aches, fatigue, and now a harsh cough. My dad has developed what seems to be a light case of pneumonia.

Stay masked, stay away from others, don't eat at restaurants, don't spend time indoors with strangers. Or don't even bother because this shiat seems to be hitting everyone no matter what.


any idea where it came from?

Once one of you got it, they gave it to the rest of you, so where was the original infection?

Do the kids go to school? Did anyone go out to eat?
 
RottenEggs [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
It was perfected ,then released . Pretty simple .
 
nytmare
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

RottenEggs: It was perfected ,then released . Pretty simple .


If it was so perfect, why does it keep changing?
 
jso2897
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: Way to politicize the China Liberal Hoax virus, libs.


You misspelled "Trump Virus", plague rats.
 
RottenEggs [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

nytmare: RottenEggs: It was perfected ,then released . Pretty simple .

If it was so perfect, why does it keep changing?


That's what makes it perfect .
 
jso2897
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Civilized person: "When confronted with a contagious disease, we failed to employ the measures of prophylaxis, quararntine and vaccination that we have learned from modern science - we must do better next time"

Modern primitive: "Brown people across ocean make curse! Put on us! All their fault!
Us make WAR on them!!"

Don't be a dumbass ,folks - be a grownup.
 
jso2897
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

RottenEggs: nytmare: RottenEggs: It was perfected ,then released . Pretty simple .

If it was so perfect, why does it keep changing?

That's what makes it perfect .


Those science people need to pick a story and stick to it, like our preacher does.
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.