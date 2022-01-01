 Skip to content
 
(Yahoo)   Wanted: Barkeep/caretaker to run remote UK pub. Benefits include room board, and being crowned king   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
PerpetualPeristalsis
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
This one again?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I don't mind taking the long way home.
 
Bourbonman
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I suppose since this was first greened last year (last week) and the mods are probably rightfully New Years hammered, we shouldn't complain that it didn't get the repeat tag.
 
KB202
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
You know, just in case, I think I'm clicking through to see if it's a real possibility.
 
Bourbonman
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

KB202: You know, just in case, I think I'm clicking through to see if it's a real possibility.


I'd apply except I'm almost positive the cell and internet sucks there
 
thepeterd
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I hear that a certain Charles Windsor is thinking of applying, his only real chance of becoming a king.
 
keldaria
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Man, Budweiser is going to sue them for trying to crown a new king of beers.
 
