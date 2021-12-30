 Skip to content
 
(CNN)   Cats have mastered fire, the end is meow   (edition.cnn.com) divider line
11
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Indeed.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Once they master the can opener, we're done for!
 
Satampra Zeiros
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

skybird659: Once they master the can opener, we're done for!


I imagine it will be a lot like this:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The little shiats don't even need can openers, not with pop top cat food cans.
 
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Just moved and carefully seeing how my little fella adjusts to it. So far, I have kept him contained in a two room space until he gets used to the surrounds and then slowly let him have access to more of the house. Also, that's when we will let him start to spend time around the other cat in the house, whose been here about 2 years. I am hoping they don't fight and settle into a "you have this part of it & I'll stay in this part" understanding. HOWEVER, If they were to become best pals, I think us humans would be in real trouble. I mean the 2 year old help contribute to the kitchen fire we had this summer (stove with touch controls he could walk across & turn on), so just imagine what he could get up to with a new sidekick...
 
Burn_The_Plows
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

skybird659: Once they master the can opener, we're done for!


They're mostly pull-up tabs now. Our 5 year-old cats don't blink an eye if they hear the electric can opener.
 
ShutterGirl
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The best way to combat this is to look around and think of the craziest possible scenarios Kitty can cause a fire and act accordingly

And FTFA do not leave anything close to a stove or flame, I think Kitty was unfairly blamed for those fires
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Burn_The_Plows: skybird659: Once they master the can opener, we're done for!

They're mostly pull-up tabs now. Our 5 year-old cats don't blink an eye if they hear the electric can opener.


We're only making it easier for them!
 
Birnone
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
demonfaerie [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
When my cat Sterling was a kitten, he jumped onto a small glass table of mine that had a candle burning. He set his tail on fire, and his whiskers. He wasn't hurt or phased by the fire, but he sure stunk up the house. The table was small and tall, I still have no idea how he jumped onto the damn thing. I thought it was safe, but I was wrong. Nothing is safe from a cat.
 
