(YouTube)   Just some of the people we've lost over the year. Video list fails without Betty   (youtube.com) divider line
8
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The video is dated December 30th, so obviously she wouldn't be included.
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
A Tribute To Sean Lock
Youtube qRPngk5QyK4
 
dumbobruni
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Via P-chop for phone
 
Maybe you should drive
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
White decided not to remarry, since Ludden's death. In an interview with Larry King when asked whether she would remarry, she replied by saying "Once you've had the best, who needs the rest?"

Damn, what an awesome person.  We need more like her.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Winter always sucks for people kicking off. This year, it included two of my favorites: Betty, and Michael Nesmith. I'll never forget either of them.
 
hubcity
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Just waltzed through the youtube skein on Betty White. There might be another, but it's unlikely.
 
Bob Down
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Typical. Another list I didn't make.
 
