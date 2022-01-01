 Skip to content
(Ars Technica)   How GM, Gas companies, and the lizard people conspired to kill everyone   (arstechnica.com) divider line
    Gasoline, Tetra-ethyl lead, Lead, Lead poisoning, tetraethyl lead, public health regulations, General Motors  
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Crime against humanity that should have been prosecuted at the ICC
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  

anuran: Crime against humanity that should have been prosecuted at the ICC


Why would the International Cricket Council get involved with this?
 
Johnny_Canuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lizard people, right?
 
Frizbone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Leaded gasoline was great. 100 octane Sunoco 260 was great gasoline. Leaded gasoline was higher in octane than unleaded...and way cheaper in price. So much so that I used to specialize in removing catalytic converters and fitting "test pipes" onto the new 1975 cars and then enlarge the fuel inlet restrictors so that the cars will accept the leaded gas fuel pump nozzles.

Brand new 1975+ cars got tremendous engine performance, better fuel economy and higher mileage once they were stripped from the thousands of miles of vacuum hoses and stripped of antipollution crap and run on "regular" gas. Got a 1978 Skylark from 19 mpg to 25 mpg by doing just that to it. Put close to 200,000 miles on it in the 24 years of service it gave. When it was new, it was a dieseling slug that stalled continuously during warmup.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah...that's a little bit of a reach.

The "hazards of lead" have been known since antiquity, are we going to blame Pliny the Elder for failing to speak out more strongly against lead pipes?
 
BlastYoBoots
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Holy shiat, who told the gas companies to rally farking LEAD DEFENDERS to this thread so fast?!
 
knbwhite
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I remember in the 80s reading about some native american teens huffing gasoline. They bought leaded because it was a few pennies cheaper. I wonder if they are even alive now.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

knbwhite: I remember in the 80s reading about some native american teens huffing gasoline. They bought leaded because it was a few pennies cheaper. I wonder if they are even alive now.


Physically, probably.
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Frizbone: Leaded gasoline was great. 100 octane Sunoco 260 was great gasoline. Leaded gasoline was higher in octane than unleaded...and way cheaper in price. So much so that I used to specialize in removing catalytic converters and fitting "test pipes" onto the new 1975 cars and then enlarge the fuel inlet restrictors so that the cars will accept the leaded gas fuel pump nozzles.

Brand new 1975+ cars got tremendous engine performance, better fuel economy and higher mileage once they were stripped from the thousands of miles of vacuum hoses and stripped of antipollution crap and run on "regular" gas. Got a 1978 Skylark from 19 mpg to 25 mpg by doing just that to it. Put close to 200,000 miles on it in the 24 years of service it gave. When it was new, it was a dieseling slug that stalled continuously during warmup.


OK, Boomer.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
You know, there was that whole Cold War thing we needed to win. No big deal or anything, just the pinnacle of the nuclear arms race, to date. Just a minor nitpick, yeah?
 
Frizbone
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
OK, Boomer.

We were able to drive bigger and better cars, and we could fill them up for less than $5. Bet you never got to buy a 1957 Chevy Bel-Air in excellent condition at an affordable price like I got to....or own a large 1965 Lincoln Continential that was rear wheel drive, or own a 1969 Dodge Charger, or a Chevy Corvair, or a large 1970 Chevy Impala wagon...and many other 1960s cars. All you had were throwaway front wheel drive government-regulated EPA buzzbombs that say "unleaded fuel only" on them and have catalytic converters.
 
Trik
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Frizbone: OK, Boomer.

We were able to drive bigger and better cars, and we could fill them up for less than $5. Bet you never got to buy a 1957 Chevy Bel-Air in excellent condition at an affordable price like I got to....or own a large 1965 Lincoln Continential that was rear wheel drive, or own a 1969 Dodge Charger, or a Chevy Corvair, or a large 1970 Chevy Impala wagon...and many other 1960s cars. All you had were throwaway front wheel drive government-regulated EPA buzzbombs that say "unleaded fuel only" on them and have catalytic converters.


I put myself through law and medical school by stuffing envelopes at home five hours a week.
Kept me out of Vietnam.
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
cdn.arstechnica.netView Full Size


"The Most Terrible Destruction Yet Invented" - October 31, 1924.

Ha, hang on buddy. You're in a for a bumpy ride.
 
