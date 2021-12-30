 Skip to content
 
Brazil no longer getting wood
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The government "doesn't see that our biggest treasure is the Amazon," she said.

No comments from Bezos.
 
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait...If you cut all the trees down, the forest disappeared. I had no idea that happened. How about we replant them.
 
KB202
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

daffy: Wait...If you cut all the trees down, the forest disappeared. I had no idea that happened. How about we replant them.


Honestly, it grows pretty fast on its own, if we just stay out of the way.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

daffy: Wait...If you cut all the trees down, the forest disappeared. I had no idea that happened. How about we replant them.


Unfortunately
1. Trees take a really long time to grow
2. People have settled down on these lands now so it's not going to be easy to move them out
3. Many activities such as mining etc. have made a lot of the land not suitable to grow trees anymore

There probably are a few more reasons. It can be done but it's not as straightforward as planting plants.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Bolsonaro
 
mistahtom
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Chinese timber industry pays to clear cut the areas and disrupt the eco system down there so it destabilizes the populations and they funnel north to make it big on 90 Day Fiancé, literally the USA's greatest TV ever made.
 
smunns
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I was doing a presentation at a Chinese  owned corporation last month and the conference table was the single largest piece of Brazilian rosewood in existence most likely.  Something the company president was pretty proud of. He even had a letter from the Biden government allowing the table to come in the country.  Every door on that floor was solid mahogany as well.   so zero accountability from a government in Chinese pockets, but the us government raids and tries to destroy Gibson guitars over a few scraps of undocumented wood.
 
BafflerMeal [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Plan for the dystopian future. Don't be surprised when you're living in it.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

daffy: Wait...If you cut all the trees down, the forest disappeared. I had no idea that happened. How about we replant them.


If they had started planting in 2000, then they would have a bunch of silviculture to chop down right now.  So much for planning ahead.
 
ShutterGirl
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The end is nigh
 
