(Daily Mail)   Eight bedroom mansion for sale. Good condition, though the front door is damaged. Fark: Damaged by cannonball when house was taken by Oliver Cromwell in 1645   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Monty Python - Oliver Cromwell (Official Lyric Video)
Youtube dBPf6P332uM
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I like that snooker table.  Much nicer than the one I had to sell this year...
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
All that and not a single photo of the door with the cannonball dent.

That's like listing Graceland and forgetting to mention that Elvis is buried in the backyard.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Is it too late to sue? Cromwell must have some descendants still alive.

Cost to repair door: Six groats.
Compound interest over 377 years at 8%: Eleventy billion billion pounds.
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark, and I thought it was a biatch to get a contractor to actually show up in the States.
 
OK So Amuse Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I wonder why they stretched the pictures horizontally? Are they trying to make it seem larger? It looks wrong, not bigger.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Seems to me that eight bedrooms is a little light for a house this size:

Fark user imageView Full Size

But I suppose half of the square footage is dedicated to servant's areas. You need staff for a house that big.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

OK So Amuse Me: I wonder why they stretched the pictures horizontally? Are they trying to make it seem larger? It looks wrong, not bigger.


You see that in almost every estate agent/realtor photos. I've noticed it on US house posted on Fark. If you see a doorway close to the edge of the photo it looks like you can drive a car through it. See the same door from another angle and it's just a standard door, less than three feet wide.
 
arkansized [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: OK So Amuse Me: I wonder why they stretched the pictures horizontally? Are they trying to make it seem larger? It looks wrong, not bigger.

You see that in almost every estate agent/realtor photos. I've noticed it on US house posted on Fark. If you see a doorway close to the edge of the photo it looks like you can drive a car through it. See the same door from another angle and it's just a standard door, less than three feet wide.


Wide angle lenses tend to render distorted views of a room.
 
