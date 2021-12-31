 Skip to content
 
Looking to get superpowers? Head to LA beaches
    Los Angeles, Los Angeles County, California, sewage spill, Port of Long Beach, Carson, California, Los Angeles River  
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Been there, done that:




Hold out for a blind girlfriend.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TommyDeuce: Been there, done that:



Hold out for a blind girlfriend.


Done in one, get the lights and have a Happy New Year
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So I can't use the beach if I catch fire?
 
Nirbo [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 1 hour ago  
California sounds so nice. They are so bored with COVID, they decided to bring back dysentery and cholera for 2022.
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember this song...and the gross video for it.


 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What the heck does this story have to do with Louisiana beaches?
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Moniker o' Shame: What the heck does this story have to do with Louisiana beaches?


Ask Bobby.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: California sounds so nice. They are so bored with COVID, they decided to bring back dysentery and cholera for 2022.


It's a horrible place, that's why nobody lives there.
Especially no rich people.
The poorest state in the nation.
 
ongbok
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Sewage spill, huh. Those would be shiatty superpowers.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
More like sewerpowers.
 
Louis Toolz
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

 
AstroJesus
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Super poop powers, maybe, but it's not radioactive. You won't be able to fly or pulse largely with seething radioactive juices, you will merely gain the ability to pass corn more efficiently, or perhaps poop a 'super-poop' that would not smell but could be used for other industrial purposes.
 
scalpod
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: Been there, done that:

[denofgeek.com image 850x551]

Hold out for a blind girlfriend.



 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: More like sewerpowers.



 
Zevon's Evil Twin [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
How in the FARK do you dump 6-7 MILLION gallons of untreated sewage into the ocean?

How does this even happen?

Was someone not paying attention?

Wouldn't you notice after the first million gallons of shiat was flowing into the ocean?

Is there not a person in charge? Is there not a fail-safe?  What... we just say "Whatever?"
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Jokes on you, subby. I go to LA beaches to lose my Super Powers.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Zevon's Evil Twin: How in the FARK do you dump 6-7 MILLION gallons of untreated sewage into the ocean?

How does this even happen?

Was someone not paying attention?

Wouldn't you notice after the first million gallons of shiat was flowing into the ocean?

Is there not a person in charge? Is there not a fail-safe?  What... we just say "Whatever?"


It's California. The entire state's motto is "I'm too helpless to do anything myself, so please daddy government, do it for me."
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

 
skiinstructor
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Shiatter's full!
 
Trik
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Yeah, if you want to look like this guy...
nerdist.comView Full Size
 
Biledriver
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

 
JohnBigBootay
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

AstroJesus: Super poop powers, maybe, but it's not radioactive. You won't be able to fly or pulse largely with seething radioactive juices, you will merely gain the ability to pass corn more efficiently, or perhaps poop a 'super-poop' that would not smell but could be used for other industrial purposes.


This. You get super powers from radiation or gamma rays. Not poop.
 
JohnBigBootay
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: Zevon's Evil Twin: How in the FARK do you dump 6-7 MILLION gallons of untreated sewage into the ocean?

How does this even happen?

Was someone not paying attention?

Wouldn't you notice after the first million gallons of shiat was flowing into the ocean?

Is there not a person in charge? Is there not a fail-safe?  What... we just say "Whatever?"

It's California. The entire state's motto is "I'm too helpless to do anything myself, so please daddy government, do it for me."


Exactly. They should do their own wastewater management at home likes they do in red states.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: Zevon's Evil Twin: How in the FARK do you dump 6-7 MILLION gallons of untreated sewage into the ocean?

How does this even happen?

Was someone not paying attention?

Wouldn't you notice after the first million gallons of shiat was flowing into the ocean?

Is there not a person in charge? Is there not a fail-safe?  What... we just say "Whatever?"

It's California. The entire state's motto is "I'm too helpless to do anything myself, so please daddy government, do it for me."


Daddy government do it for me?  You been hanging out in Huntington Beach or something?  'Cause that sounds an awful lot like those right wing assholes to me
 
Thrakkorzog
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: KarmicDisaster: More like sewerpowers.




He stinks like poop!
 
fsbilly
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Long Beach isn't LA.
 
moto-geek
‘’ 1 minute ago  
It's going to smell more like New Jersey than California.
 
