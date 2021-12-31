 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC News)   Sure, the governor reduced the sentence but what's to stop us from trashing the guy in the court of public opinion?   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
71
    More: Followup, Law, Appeal, Rogel Aguilera-Mederos, Colorado, 110-year sentence, number of the charges, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, Aguilera-Mederos' attorneys  
•       •       •

900 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Dec 2021 at 11:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



71 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
For as bad as cops are, prosecutors are even worse. They're the real scumbags of the criminal justice system.
 
Jaws_Victim
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
10 years? Jesus Christ. I hope I don't ever make a mistake in public.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The DA released some of their findings:

1) He doesn't recycle 100% of the time.
2) Four CD's in his collection were copies, not originals.
3) His partner claims that he broke one of the promises that usually goes along with 'the check is in the mail,' without warning the agreed upon signal.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: The DA released some of their findings:

1) He doesn't recycle 100% of the time.
2) Four CD's in his collection were copies, not originals.
3) His partner claims that he broke one of the promises that usually goes along with 'the check is in the mail,' without warning the agreed upon signal.


He's also a huge Nickleback fan.
 
Jeff5 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Jaws_Victim: 10 years? Jesus Christ. I hope I don't ever make a mistake in public.


Try to limit the body count of your "mistake" when that "mistake" involves not doing your job in violation of State, Federal and natural Law.

I drove OTR for 30 years, this guy should burn at the stake.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
So homicide gets you a long sentence, then 10 years, and still people think that's too long? How about a slap on the peepee and some community service.
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Jaws_Victim: 10 years? Jesus Christ. I hope I don't ever make a mistake in public.


Dude didn't "make a mistake"

He made multiple intentional and dangerous choices that ended up killing 4 people

Did he deserve 110 year sentence?

No

But don't white knight this asshole
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Jaws_Victim: 10 years? Jesus Christ. I hope I don't ever make a mistake in public.


Killing 4 people isn't a "mistake".
 
SouthParkCon [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Lsherm: For as bad as cops are, prosecutors are even worse. They're the real scumbags of the criminal justice system.


You really shouldn't speak about Kamala that way.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: The DA released some of their findings:

1) He doesn't recycle 100% of the time.
2) Four CD's in his collection were copies, not originals.
3) His partner claims that he broke one of the promises that usually goes along with 'the check is in the mail,' without warning the agreed upon signal.


4) He wears white after Labor Day
 
meanmutton [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Jeff5: Jaws_Victim: 10 years? Jesus Christ. I hope I don't ever make a mistake in public.

Try to limit the body count of your "mistake" when that "mistake" involves not doing your job in violation of State, Federal and natural Law.

I drove OTR for 30 years, this guy should burn at the stake.


10 years is a reasonable punishment.
 
JK8Fan
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Jaws_Victim: 10 years? Jesus Christ. I hope I don't ever make a mistake in public.


He knew he had a brake issue. He intentionally bypassed two Truck runaway emergency ramps. He willfully ignored the option that would have safely stopped his truck and plowed into other drivers. He deserves prison, not sympathy
 
meanmutton [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

JK8Fan: Jaws_Victim: 10 years? Jesus Christ. I hope I don't ever make a mistake in public.

He knew he had a brake issue. He intentionally bypassed two Truck runaway emergency ramps. He willfully ignored the option that would have safely stopped his truck and plowed into other drivers. He deserves prison, not sympathy


He deserves a reasonable and proportionate punishment for his crime.
 
vrax [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
10 years is as absurd a reduction as 110 years was an original sentencing.  This asshole lied about his experience willfully endangering the public.
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jeff5 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

meanmutton: Jeff5: Jaws_Victim: 10 years? Jesus Christ. I hope I don't ever make a mistake in public.

Try to limit the body count of your "mistake" when that "mistake" involves not doing your job in violation of State, Federal and natural Law.

I drove OTR for 30 years, this guy should burn at the stake.

10 years is a reasonable punishment.


For burning 4 people to death because he's a stupid asshole?

Burning at the stake would be a reasonable punishment, but put the fire out when he's Rare, then relight it after a few hours.
 
SouthParkCon [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

IndyJohn: Jaws_Victim: 10 years? Jesus Christ. I hope I don't ever make a mistake in public.

Dude didn't "make a mistake"

He made multiple intentional and dangerous choices that ended up killing 4 people

Did he deserve 110 year sentence?

No

But don't white knight this asshole


I have pulled my 35' 5th wheel (pics in profile for the dumbasses who think I'm full of it) on that road several times and there are AMPLE places to ditch or pull into a runaway truck ramp.

I don't think he deserved 110 years but yea, he deserves to sit around for 10-20. He didn't make a mistake, he made several choices that he, and the families of those he killed will live with the rest of their lives.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Not sure if correct or not and don't want to get into that.

My biggest peeve is that this happened only because people were up in arms demanding  justice. How many other cases like this don't get this sort of support and stay farked for life.
 
JK8Fan
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

meanmutton: JK8Fan: Jaws_Victim: 10 years? Jesus Christ. I hope I don't ever make a mistake in public.

He knew he had a brake issue. He intentionally bypassed two Truck runaway emergency ramps. He willfully ignored the option that would have safely stopped his truck and plowed into other drivers. He deserves prison, not sympathy

He deserves a reasonable and proportionate punishment for his crime.


Yea, I guess he only killed 4 people, right?
 
LordJiro [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

SouthParkCon: Lsherm: For as bad as cops are, prosecutors are even worse. They're the real scumbags of the criminal justice system.

You really shouldn't speak about Kamala that way.


The funny thing is that you think you're Triggering the Libs, when most of us on the left agree that Kamala's history as a prosecutor is a problem.
 
meanmutton [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Jeff5: meanmutton: Jeff5: Jaws_Victim: 10 years? Jesus Christ. I hope I don't ever make a mistake in public.

Try to limit the body count of your "mistake" when that "mistake" involves not doing your job in violation of State, Federal and natural Law.

I drove OTR for 30 years, this guy should burn at the stake.

10 years is a reasonable punishment.

For burning 4 people to death because he's a stupid asshole?

Burning at the stake would be a reasonable punishment, but put the fire out when he's Rare, then relight it after a few hours.


I don't believe in vengence or capital punishment so your psychopathic masturbatory fantasy isn't appealing to me.
 
JK8Fan
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

BuckTurgidson: [Fark user image image 760x890]


So give white guy 110 years, not the other way around
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

vrax: 10 years is as absurd a reduction as 110 years was an original sentencing.  This asshole lied about his experience willfully endangering the public.


That's certainly an opinion.
 
4th Horseman
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: maxandgrinch: The DA released some of their findings:

1) He doesn't recycle 100% of the time.
2) Four CD's in his collection were copies, not originals.
3) His partner claims that he broke one of the promises that usually goes along with 'the check is in the mail,' without warning the agreed upon signal.

He's also a huge Nickleback fan.


I think the point of maxandgrinch's post was that the guys wasn'ta complete monster, though....
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

JK8Fan: BuckTurgidson: [Fark user image image 760x890]

So give white guy 110 years, not the other way around


Too late.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: maxandgrinch: The DA released some of their findings:

1) He doesn't recycle 100% of the time.
2) Four CD's in his collection were copies, not originals.
3) His partner claims that he broke one of the promises that usually goes along with 'the check is in the mail,' without warning the agreed upon signal.

He's also a huge Nickleback fan.


Well then, reinstate that 10-year sentence.
 
scalpod
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Jaws_Victim: 10 years? Jesus Christ. I hope I don't ever make a mistake in public.


You do know this *AND EVERY POST YOU'VE EVER MADE HERE* are part of the public record, right?
 
wingedkat [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The man panicked and mishandled dangerous equipment against his training.  He didn't kill someone while robbing them or get drunk and go for a drive.  His negligence still killed people. 10 years is probably excessive, but considering the state of our justice system it's probably fair. 110 years was ridiculous.
 
ShutterGirl
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
This quest for leniency was in the media and social media for over a week, this  prosecutor is acting like they did not know when the Polis announced he was going to look into this commute. If the prosecutor had something new to show, he should have announced it earlier.
 
SouthParkCon [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

LordJiro: SouthParkCon: Lsherm: For as bad as cops are, prosecutors are even worse. They're the real scumbags of the criminal justice system.

You really shouldn't speak about Kamala that way.

The funny thing is that you think you're Triggering the Libs, when most of us on the left agree that Kamala's history as a prosecutor is a problem.


Oh come on, you know I was being snarky. I just woke up with a case of the fark-arounds.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
People seem to have some strong opinions on homicide and manslaughter and mistakes. If you don't care about the meaning of these things, the verdict doesn't really matter.

I don't see the point of releasing more now except to "trash" the guy. They should have brought it all up in court if it mattered. But oh wait, "ethical considerations" or something and I guess when the trial is over, so are the ethics and shiat.

The dude's going to prison. Good. He's not getting executed or a life term. Good. It wasn't first degree murder. We don't put murderers in prison for 110 years so why so many have a hard on to kill this guy, I can't imagine.
 
scalpod
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
So, if we see that someones life were to be adversely affected, we should use some sort of off-ramp for our idiotic opinions?
 
Jeff5 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

edmo: People seem to have some strong opinions on homicide and manslaughter and mistakes. If you don't care about the meaning of these things, the verdict doesn't really matter.

I don't see the point of releasing more now except to "trash" the guy. They should have brought it all up in court if it mattered. But oh wait, "ethical considerations" or something and I guess when the trial is over, so are the ethics and shiat.

The dude's going to prison. Good. He's not getting executed or a life term. Good. It wasn't first degree murder. We don't put murderers in prison for 110 years so why so many have a hard on to kill this guy, I can't imagine.


He was convicted by a jury of 27 counts, some of which have mandatory minimums and some of which cannot be served concurrently. Change the Law or follow it.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Russ1642: So homicide gets you a long sentence, then 10 years, and still people think that's too long? How about a slap on the peepee and some community service.


Can I just pay for a slap on the peepee?  Preferably from that DA?  She sort of has a naughty librarian look
I like.
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

vrax: 10 years is as absurd a reduction as 110 years was an original sentencing.  This asshole lied about his experience willfully endangering the public.


He wasn't driving his own truck, was he?

Who put him behind the wheel of a big rig traversing the continental divide without first assuring his qualifications?

/From reports it was called Castellano 03 Trucking LLC with a long history of safety violations and which faces zero penalties
//whose owner has slipped away to another dba
///punish the pawns in lieu of the miscreants
///
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Jeff5: edmo: People seem to have some strong opinions on homicide and manslaughter and mistakes. If you don't care about the meaning of these things, the verdict doesn't really matter.

I don't see the point of releasing more now except to "trash" the guy. They should have brought it all up in court if it mattered. But oh wait, "ethical considerations" or something and I guess when the trial is over, so are the ethics and shiat.

The dude's going to prison. Good. He's not getting executed or a life term. Good. It wasn't first degree murder. We don't put murderers in prison for 110 years so why so many have a hard on to kill this guy, I can't imagine.

He was convicted by a jury of 27 counts, some of which have mandatory minimums and some of which cannot be served concurrently. Change the Law or follow it.


"Change the law" is the correct choice.
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

edmo: People seem to have some strong opinions on homicide and manslaughter and mistakes. If you don't care about the meaning of these things, the verdict doesn't really matter.

I don't see the point of releasing more now except to "trash" the guy. They should have brought it all up in court if it mattered. But oh wait, "ethical considerations" or something and I guess when the trial is over, so are the ethics and shiat.

The dude's going to prison. Good. He's not getting executed or a life term. Good. It wasn't first degree murder. We don't put murderers in prison for 110 years so why so many have a hard on to kill this guy, I can't imagine.


You saw photos of him, and read his name, no?
 
Azlefty [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Jaws_Victim: 10 years? Jesus Christ. I hope I don't ever make a mistake in public.


Killing 4 people because you did not want a ticket or to put your truck into the median is not a mistake
 
flondrix
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

JK8Fan: Jaws_Victim: 10 years? Jesus Christ. I hope I don't ever make a mistake in public.

He knew he had a brake issue. He intentionally bypassed two Truck runaway emergency ramps. He willfully ignored the option that would have safely stopped his truck and plowed into other drivers. He deserves prison, not sympathy


There is a runaway truck ramp near mile 257 on eastbound I-70.  Where is the other one?  I know of no other runaway truck ramp east of the Continental Divide on I-70, and neither does CDOT.
 
atomic-age [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Jeff5: Jaws_Victim: 10 years? Jesus Christ. I hope I don't ever make a mistake in public.

Try to limit the body count of your "mistake" when that "mistake" involves not doing your job in violation of State, Federal and natural Law.

I drove OTR for 30 years, this guy should burn at the stake.


Thank you.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

BuckTurgidson: [Fark user image 760x890]


The 110 isn't the problem, the 0 is the problem.
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: BuckTurgidson: [Fark user image 760x890]

The 110 isn't the problem, the 0 is the problem.


0?
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: BuckTurgidson: [Fark user image 760x890]

The 110 isn't the problem, the 0 is the problem.


110?
 
Azlefty [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

BuckTurgidson: vrax: 10 years is as absurd a reduction as 110 years was an original sentencing.  This asshole lied about his experience willfully endangering the public.

He wasn't driving his own truck, was he?

Who put him behind the wheel of a big rig traversing the continental divide without first assuring his qualifications?

/From reports it was called Castellano 03 Trucking LLC with a long history of safety violations and which faces zero penalties
//whose owner has slipped away to another dba
///punish the pawns in lieu of the miscreants
///


He was qualified he had a CDL with all the appropriate qualifications
HE CHOSE to not use the runaway ramp because he did not want a ticket
HE CHOSE to run into the  stopped cars at 85 mph instead of taking his chances in the  median
HE CHOSE TO KILL THOSE People.
That is according ot court documents your defense by projection  of this killer does not change those Facts!
 
gadian
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
10 years sounds like very little for killing 4 whole people as a result of deliberate criminal actions.
 
W_Scarlet
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The legal term I want to use is "Gross Negligence" - What he did demonstrated a complete lack of regard for the safety of others. However, in Colorado, as he was or could be perceived to be aware of the substantial risk for death or injury, this becomes a manslaughter charge.

Vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence carries different penalties by jurisdiction. However, in Colorado, this would be up to three years. However, again, under Colorado statutes, he would, and should be charged with manslaughter, which carries a penalty of two to six years.

Meanwhile, one could argue six counts of negligent vehicular assault for the six people injured. This carries a penalty of one to three years in prison.

Ergo, at a maximum sentence (which I personally feel is warranted in this case) 24 years for the dead, and 18 years for the injured. 42 years for ignoring two ramps and plowing into a bunch of people with your rig.

But then, IANAL or a prosecutor. Or a judge. Or the jury. I'm some asshole on fark.
 
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

JK8Fan: He intentionally bypassed two Truck runaway emergency ramps.


Not possible. There's only one eastbound runaway truck ramp.
 
flondrix
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

wingedkat: The man panicked and mishandled dangerous equipment against his training.


Did he have any training?

Supposedly his resume was a complete fiction.  He knew he was not qualified to drive a bit truck, but he did it anyway, and people died as a result.  He chose to do something wrong and illegal, and four people died as a result.  10 years does not sound excessive.

The fact that none of his employers will spend a night in jail sounds excessively lenient.

/Can the state of Colorado ban a trucking company from the state?  Or are there federal laws saying they can't?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

BuckTurgidson: NM Volunteer: BuckTurgidson: [Fark user image 760x890]

The 110 isn't the problem, the 0 is the problem.

0?


The guy who got 0 years who should have also gotten 110 years.  And a lifetime ban on driving if he ever gets paroled.
 
Displayed 50 of 71 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.