(MLive.com) Nature center appeals to public to be on the lookout for a bobcat which escaped. For the second time in two weeks
23
23 Comments
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Maybe let wildlife be wild?
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Look for accomplices.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
browneye [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Blandford said in a Facebook post that the enclosure for the bobcats had been approved by the state Department of Natural Resources and U.S. Department of Agriculture with alterations made after the first escape.

But "Artemis is intelligent and figured out how to open a latch leading to the main enclosure from their secure temporary one and managed to slip through a different spot. This is following her escape two weeks ago, which we believed to be her brother Apollo at the time."

Take the hint. That bobcat really wants to be free. Time to transport her to a spacious wildlife preserve.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wxboy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Have they checked the outgoing mail?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Maybe it's part octopus?
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I volunteer worked at Blandford Nature Center as a kid.

/ Pancake breakfasts & maple syrup
// Rescued owls quietly hung out in the corners of public spaces
/// CSB
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"Artemis is intelligent and figured out how to open a latch leading to the main enclosure from their secure temporary one and managed to slip through a different spot.

One year from now: "Artemis tricked an intern into opening her cage and letting her walk out by sending the intern a text with the director's number spoofed as the sender."
 
bayoukitty [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Maybe let wildlife be wild?


FTFA:
"Artemis and brother, Apollo, were found in the spring in Hart shortly after birth. Their mother was struck by a car and killed. They would not have survived on their own so they were taken to Blandford."

That said, I think Artemis is telling everyone she's ready to go back to the wild. 😁
 
Trocadero
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

bayoukitty: vudukungfu: Maybe let wildlife be wild?

FTFA:
"Artemis and brother, Apollo, were found in the spring in Hart shortly after birth. Their mother was struck by a car and killed. They would not have survived on their own so they were taken to Blandford."

That said, I think Artemis is telling everyone she's ready to go back to the wild. 😁


Yes, who could ever foresee a wild animal being bored in a place literally called Blandford.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
JESUS CHRIST IT'S DIGGING ITSELF OUT OF THE CAGE

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

browneye: Blandford said in a Facebook post that the enclosure for the bobcats had been approved by the state Department of Natural Resources and U.S. Department of Agriculture with alterations made after the first escape.

But "Artemis is intelligent and figured out how to open a latch leading to the main enclosure from their secure temporary one and managed to slip through a different spot. This is following her escape two weeks ago, which we believed to be her brother Apollo at the time."

Take the hint. That bobcat really wants to be free. Time to transport her to a spacious wildlife preserve.


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

What a sneaky Artemus might look like..
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The thing about Bobcats is they're terrifying.
 
Lady Beryl Ersatz-Wendigo
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Oh good- that's about three miles away from my parents' house.  I hope they've locked the door.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Bobcat? I thought Artemis was a cougar.

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Im_Gumby
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Lady Beryl Ersatz-Wendigo: Oh good- that's about three miles away from my parents' house.  I hope they've locked the door.


It's also next to an environmentally themed 6th grade school.
(Gumby Jr. went there)
 
Exile On Beale Street
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

centrifugal bumblepuppy: [Fark user image image 498x280]


You reminded me of Bill Hader and I couldn't NOT post this. 
Jurassic Park Auditions - SNL
Youtube EL1wN_ihL_E
 
X-Geek
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Just leave the gate open, and he'll probably wander back in eventually.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

X-Geek: Just leave the gate open, and he'll probably wander back in eventually.
[Fark user image image 190x163]


Leave out a doobie and a box of Cheetos, he'll be back
 
meanmutton [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
For the "Let the wildlife be wild" crowd, I'm pretty sure of this cub was old enough to be released into the wild that the wildlife rehab facility would have done that.
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

