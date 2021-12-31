 Skip to content
(WRAL)   If you are walking on a railroad track, and a train is choo choo chooing, you should choose to GTFO the tracks as soon as possible   (wral.com) divider line
Schrodinger's toilet trained cat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
RIP Fark user image


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
How to commit suicide without it looking like a suicide.
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Dear mom, those ear buds you got me for Xmas really rock...
 
buserror [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bearded clamorer: Dear mom, those ear buds you got me for Xmas really rock...


They're great for listening to the latest tracks.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Women Of Motown" "Little Lisa Choo, Choo Train" "Motown Greatest Hits"
Youtube 8xkPdyJUNSM
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh no, is the train OK?

ONN's Autistic Reporter II
Youtube tInDH2FeXaM
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

*SPLAT*
 
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Otherwise the train might choo choo choose you..

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*Shakes tiny fist*
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are probably a pair of ear buds laying somewhere that shot out of his ears upon impact!
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FloriduhGuy: There are probably a pair of ear buds laying somewhere that shot out of his ears upon impact!


Next to his shoes
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FloriduhGuy: There are probably a pair of ear buds laying somewhere that shot out of his ears upon impact!


Dibs!
 
cravak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Oh no, is the train OK?

[YouTube video: ONN's Autistic Reporter II]


It's not ok to stereotype Mexicans but it's ok to stereotype autistic people? Least autistic are here legally
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I came here for the Ralph Wiggum reference, and I leave satisfied.

Happy New Year everyone!
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: How to commit suicide without it looking like a suicide.


Yeah it's popular with people in pain and want to commit suicide but don't want to be responsible for committing suicide. Put the earbuds in, crank your favourite tunes and then go for a walk down the tracks. If a train hits you, well it was fate I guess. If it doesn't then you get to have a few days of "that was really farking stupid I won't ever do that again" which works until the next time you do that again.
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ghastly: fragMasterFlash: How to commit suicide without it looking like a suicide.

Yeah it's popular with people in pain and want to commit suicide but don't want to be responsible for committing suicide. Put the earbuds in, crank your favourite tunes and then go for a walk down the tracks. If a train hits you, well it was fate I guess. If it doesn't then you get to have a few days of "that was really farking stupid I won't ever do that again" which works until the next time you do that again.


And then the poor bastard that drives the train gets to tell the psychiatrist all about the sight of an exploding person he/she can't get out of  his/her head
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Walking along the train tracks, not paying attention to his surroundings. What was going through his mind?

/a locomotive
 
hlehmann
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
About half a century ago, when I was a kid in summer camp, we did a week long backpacking trip along a railroad line in SW Pennsylvania.  Every hour or so a train would come along, someone would shout "Train!", and we all moved to the side until it passed and then resume the tedium of stepping too long for every tie but too short for every other tie.  Crushing pennies was only interesting for the first day or so, and sleeping on the ground fifty feet from a freight train coming through at 2:00 AM was quite an experience.  No kid, to the best of my knowledge, was ever crushed by a train on one of those trips.
 
chasd00
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Ghastly: fragMasterFlash: How to commit suicide without it looking like a suicide.

Yeah it's popular with people in pain and want to commit suicide but don't want to be responsible for committing suicide. Put the earbuds in, crank your favourite tunes and then go for a walk down the tracks. If a train hits you, well it was fate I guess. If it doesn't then you get to have a few days of "that was really farking stupid I won't ever do that again" which works until the next time you do that again.


pretty selfish considering you really fark up an engineer just trying to do their job to pay the bills.
 
austerity101
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

functionisalwaystaken: Ghastly: fragMasterFlash: How to commit suicide without it looking like a suicide.

Yeah it's popular with people in pain and want to commit suicide but don't want to be responsible for committing suicide. Put the earbuds in, crank your favourite tunes and then go for a walk down the tracks. If a train hits you, well it was fate I guess. If it doesn't then you get to have a few days of "that was really farking stupid I won't ever do that again" which works until the next time you do that again.

And then the poor bastard that drives the train gets to tell the psychiatrist all about the sight of an exploding person he/she can't get out of  his/her head


Yep, this how terrible depression is. They're the kind of stuff that mental illness makes you think is OK.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

rfenster: Otherwise the train might choo choo choose you..

[Fark user image image 303x300]


*Shakes tiny cat named mittens*
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
City officials confirmed the crash occurred

Crash? More of a *Thump* *Splat* I'd say.
 
austerity101
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

chasd00: Ghastly: fragMasterFlash: How to commit suicide without it looking like a suicide.

Yeah it's popular with people in pain and want to commit suicide but don't want to be responsible for committing suicide. Put the earbuds in, crank your favourite tunes and then go for a walk down the tracks. If a train hits you, well it was fate I guess. If it doesn't then you get to have a few days of "that was really farking stupid I won't ever do that again" which works until the next time you do that again.

pretty selfish considering you really fark up an engineer just trying to do their job to pay the bills.


Can we stop with the "suicide is selfish" nonsense already? Jesus Christ, we should be past this as a society by now. You're not helping.
 
JAYoung
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"I'm walkin' here," said the Republican Ratso Rizzo.
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
A few years ago, I was on a Metro North train that hit someone. We were in the front car, and heard the impact. They took the train out of service straight away, arranged for a shuttle to take us the rest of the way, evacuated us onto the other train via gangplanks, and had us on our way within an hour. Very efficient.
Saw the driver immediately afterwards. He was not in the best of shape.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: How to commit suicide without it looking like a suicide.


And give an Engineer nightmares for the rest of his life ..
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

hlehmann: About half a century ago, when I was a kid in summer camp, we did a week long backpacking trip along a railroad line in SW Pennsylvania.  Every hour or so a train would come along, someone would shout "Train!", and we all moved to the side until it passed and then resume the tedium of stepping too long for every tie but too short for every other tie.  Crushing pennies was only interesting for the first day or so, and sleeping on the ground fifty feet from a freight train coming through at 2:00 AM was quite an experience.  No kid, to the best of my knowledge, was ever crushed by a train on one of those trips.


Who the hell organized this and where was it?   I know most of that area well.
 
Mock26
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Dumb Ways to Die
Youtube IJNR2EpS0jw
 
JerkStore
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
A friend of mine killed himself a few months ago by stepping in front of a train. He'd been fighting it a long time but I didn't expect this. The monster finally got him. I regret not seeing it coming, especially as someone who has had those same thoughts myself. I'm sort of angry at him for doing it that way and making someone else live with what he did, and that makes me feel guilty, too.
 
Zevon's Evil Twin [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Ghastly: fragMasterFlash: How to commit suicide without it looking like a suicide.

Yeah it's popular with people in pain and want to commit suicide but don't want to be responsible for committing suicide. Put the earbuds in, crank your favourite tunes and then go for a walk down the tracks. If a train hits you, well it was fate I guess. If it doesn't then you get to have a few days of "that was really farking stupid I won't ever do that again" which works until the next time you do that again.



I don't think it's so much "...don't want to be responsible as it is:

Insurance companies don't pay out for suicides.
Don't want to leave family and friends with the guilt.
Do not want to ruin the holiday
Made it through the holiday and things still suck
Don't want to leave the family with the legacy of suicide
 
Mock26
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Tillmaster: A few years ago, I was on a Metro North train that hit someone. We were in the front car, and heard the impact. They took the train out of service straight away, arranged for a shuttle to take us the rest of the way, evacuated us onto the other train via gangplanks, and had us on our way within an hour. Very efficient.
Saw the driver immediately afterwards. He was not in the best of shape.


I was once waiting for my bus after taking the commuter train and I just happened to look up and see a woman deliberately step off the platform right in front of an incoming train. There is not enough alcohol in the world to make me forget the sight or sound of her getting hit.
 
knbwhite
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Ah Goldsboro, where the name of the street where the School Street School is located is not School Street.
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

JerkStore: A friend of mine killed himself a few months ago by stepping in front of a train. He'd been fighting it a long time but I didn't expect this. The monster finally got him. I regret not seeing it coming, especially as someone who has had those same thoughts myself. I'm sort of angry at him for doing it that way and making someone else live with what he did, and that makes me feel guilty, too.


Understandable. The real helluvit is, there's no avenue open to anyone where this won't be traumatic to whoever has to clean it up.
 
Biledriver
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
metric
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
/CSB
My 3x great grandfather was killed by a train. He was walking on the tracks, saw an oncoming train, stepped over onto the adjacent tracks, then was hit from behind. His hearing was not very good, apparently.
 
deadromanoff
‘’ less than a minute ago  

functionisalwaystaken: Ghastly: fragMasterFlash: How to commit suicide without it looking like a suicide.

Yeah it's popular with people in pain and want to commit suicide but don't want to be responsible for committing suicide. Put the earbuds in, crank your favourite tunes and then go for a walk down the tracks. If a train hits you, well it was fate I guess. If it doesn't then you get to have a few days of "that was really farking stupid I won't ever do that again" which works until the next time you do that again.

And then the poor bastard that drives the train gets to tell the psychiatrist all about the sight of an exploding person he/she can't get out of  his/her head


Grief counseling free and awesome retirement packages though.
 
