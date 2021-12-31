 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   Way ahead of you   (nypost.com) divider line
69
    More: Giggity, Human sexuality, Orgasm, Masturbation, Ness Cooper, Sexual intercourse, Cooper's kinky claims, encouraging people, new year  
•       •       •

1519 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Dec 2021 at 8:05 PM (52 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



69 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's January in Australia already, right?
 
Hoban Washburne [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I have a New Years Day tradition of breakfast with bacon, bloody marys, mimosas, etc available. But I plan to dry out the day after, and I'll even extend to February to make it 31 days. I've been casually drinking too much during the pandemic/holidays, so a reset actually sounds good.

But I'm grateful for the article for telling me to beat off a lot. I'm sure I wouldn't have thought of that.
 
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Expert advises daily masturbation to 'whet' your depressing, dry January

Fark user imageView Full Size


/made that while waiting for the election to be called
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Sophisticated on left, saucy on the right. Niiice.
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i can fap to that
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Wait. There're guys that don't spank it every day? Dayum
 
Insult Comic Bishounen [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"I'm practicing self-care."
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
As we approach the new year, many Americans are gearing up to undertake Dry January 2022

Who is doing this and why?
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
What better way to ring in the new year than with a wank?
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: Wait. There're guys that don't spank it every day? Dayum


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I wish I still could. As I get older, it gets harder. Errr not harder but harder to do.
I still could use that release. Maybe I need to get the blue pills.
:(
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

WordsnCollision: Kalyco Jack: Wait. There're guys that don't spank it every day? Dayum

[Fark user image image 540x220]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
It's from the NY Post, so now I doubt masturbation is real. Which raises a lot of questions about what really happened to that gym sock.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

FarkingChas: I wish I still could. As I get older, it gets harder. Errr not harder but harder to do.
I still could use that release. Maybe I need to get the blue pills.
:(


Look into tentacle porn. That'll do the trick.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
If god didn't want us to do it...god shouldn't have given us hands.
 
theknuckler_33
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Expert advises daily masturbation to 'whet' your depressing, dry January

So cut back significantly?

I don't think so.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

theknuckler_33: Expert advises daily masturbation to 'whet' your depressing, dry January

So cut back significantly?

I don't think so.


Username.. uhh...
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Handsome B. Wonderful
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I think I've already hit my quota to cover up to August...

...2027
 
FarkQued
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Anyone done the math, how many 5 gallon buckets of spunk is mankind producing a day?
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Moniker o' Shame: As we approach the new year, many Americans are gearing up to undertake Dry January 2022

Who is doing this and why?


Incels, 4chan, and 45*.

All very proud people.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Insult Comic Bishounen: [Fark user image image 640x491]
"I'm practicing self-care."


Mike?
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

Reposting
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

FarkQued: Anyone done the math, how many 5 gallon buckets of spunk is mankind producing a day?


Rough estimate, a few hundred billion 5 gallon buckets a day. . .
 
KumquatMay [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Doyenne of diddling? ...snork...
 
theknuckler_33
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

RolfBlitzer: theknuckler_33: Expert advises daily masturbation to 'whet' your depressing, dry January

So cut back significantly?

I don't think so.

Username.. uhh...


LOL. I've been on Fark for like 15 years and never got one of these 'username checks out' replies, but have gotten 3-4 in just the past month. This is the 2nd in the past two days.

*sniff*  I'm so happy.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Masterbatorium from Running With Scissors
Youtube FQ7ewgZMCiU
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
***WARNING***
2022 is going in dry
 
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
ERNEST BORGNINE - Secret to Old Age
Youtube 3I_PeLNzxNQ
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Moniker o' Shame: As we approach the new year, many Americans are gearing up to undertake Dry January 2022

Who is doing this and why?


People who (mistakenly) think that self-control will somehow make them sexual tyrannosauruses.
Losers who think that masturbation and porn are addictive, and making them undesirable to women.
Idiots who blindly follow trends on TikTok/Facebook/4chan/etc
 
aperson
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: Wait. There're guys that don't spank it every day? Dayum


Yeah.  The ones of us with kids.  Once the kids go to bed we don't have that kind of energy left.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

FarkQued: Anyone done the math, how many 5 gallon buckets of spunk is mankind producing a day?


I think it's more like jars, not buckets.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I'm screaming in on 60. My wife would kick my ass if I wasted an erection on that
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
That "sexologist" looks and sounds like a quack, so I'll do it just to prove how ridiculous her theory is.
 
theknuckler_33
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Moniker o' Shame: As we approach the new year, many Americans are gearing up to undertake Dry January 2022

Who is doing this and why?


In all honesty, I really need to dry out. My drinking has gotten pretty disturbing and I'm the one doing it.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: Moniker o' Shame: As we approach the new year, many Americans are gearing up to undertake Dry January 2022

Who is doing this and why?

People who (mistakenly) think that self-control will somehow make them sexual tyrannosauruses.
Losers who think that masturbation and porn are addictive, and making them undesirable to women.
Idiots who blindly follow trends on TikTok/Facebook/4chan/etc


And a percentage of kinksters into chastity and tease & denial.

Which, like most kinks, in moderation isn't a bad thing.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: FarkQued: Anyone done the math, how many 5 gallon buckets of spunk is mankind producing a day?

Rough estimate, a few hundred billion 5 gallon buckets a day. . .


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
1.5-5ml per load on average.
3.5ish billion men
Let's call it an average of once per day for easy math.

11,025,000 liters per day.

Happy new year
 
Foolkiller
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
No Nut November meet Jerk Off January.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: Boojum2k: FarkQued: Anyone done the math, how many 5 gallon buckets of spunk is mankind producing a day?

Rough estimate, a few hundred billion 5 gallon buckets a day. . .

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 650x472]1.5-5ml per load on average.
3.5ish billion men
Let's call it an average of once per day for easy math.

11,025,000 liters per day.

Happy new year


That's only human, btw.  Apparently animal husbandry, zoology, and biological research involves a lot dna collection day to day as well
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: Boojum2k: FarkQued: Anyone done the math, how many 5 gallon buckets of spunk is mankind producing a day?

Rough estimate, a few hundred billion 5 gallon buckets a day. . .

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 650x472]1.5-5ml per load on average.
3.5ish billion men
Let's call it an average of once per day for easy math.

11,025,000 liters per day.

Happy new year


The Rule 34 site has an entire tag category for "drowning in cum." Which means people have that as a fetish, either giving or receiving.

There. That's a thing you know now. Happy New Year!
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: I'm screaming in on 60. My wife would kick my ass if I wasted an erection on that


Wasted Erection is the name of my GWAR zydeco cover band.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I worked a lot of overtime last year so I'm just going to coast in January, it's comp time.
It'll be a dry January while I keep drinking...
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: leeksfromchichis: Boojum2k: FarkQued: Anyone done the math, how many 5 gallon buckets of spunk is mankind producing a day?

Rough estimate, a few hundred billion 5 gallon buckets a day. . .

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 650x472]1.5-5ml per load on average.
3.5ish billion men
Let's call it an average of once per day for easy math.

11,025,000 liters per day.

Happy new year

The Rule 34 site has an entire tag category for "drowning in cum." Which means people have that as a fetish, either giving or receiving.

There. That's a thing you know now. Happy New Year!


stickerly.pstatic.netView Full Size

*someone assuming I don't know about a subgenre of r34 art*

Th- Thanks.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
He who does not spill the morning dew will not live to count gray hairs.
---Hunter S. Thompson
 
Fat Joe Ska
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

jim32rr: [Fark user image image 300x300]


media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 50 of 69 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.