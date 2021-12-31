 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KTVU Bay Area News)   Snow has overwhelmed California, scientists say it's too early to learn if there has been enough rain and snow. Local residents have their droughts   (ktvu.com) divider line
4
    More: Fake, California, state's water supplies, Precipitation, Nevada, California's rainy season, Sierra Nevada, California's mountain snow holds, Water supply  
•       •       •

76 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Dec 2021 at 10:20 PM (12 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



4 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A week + of rain here in San Diego

/I survived
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Plant a single almond tree in the flood plain and you'll be back into good old drought mode in no time flat.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
It's a good start but not enough.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Subby you're too good.
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.