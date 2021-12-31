 Skip to content
 
(CBS 58 Milwaukee)   Milwaukee woman accused of driving drunk twice in one day. Well, sure, in Wisconsin those are rookie statistics
29
Pfighting Polish [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I mean, it's New Year's Eve. If you don't get your requisite six DUIs before the end of the calendar year in Wisconsin, I believe you get fined.
 
CFitzsimmons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know a guy who got two in one day. After the first, he was released and returned to the same bar he was at earlier in the day. Then he left, crashed into a bridge guardrail, attempted to flee the scene, and was tackled by witnesses.

Complete jackass.

I haven't seen him in years.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lock Her Up.

/ Fark drunk drivers.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Way to look out, stepdad. *slaps forehead*
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
South Milwaukee women are farking famous for their beejs.   I mean, it's like a way of life for them or a farking awesome religion or something
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Having known some folks from Wisconsin, it seems like they just compulsively put things in their mouths.

/sorry
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

heyyyy yoooo!
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

New Year's Eve is amateur night. I would expect most Wisconsiners Wisconsintrates Wisconsidines people from Wisconsin to stay off the roads.
 
Peki
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Try spelling that drunk and you might have had a chance.
 
phedex
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can count off 2 friends who died driving drunk.  I can count off another friend who killed his three passengers (wife, best friend, best friends wife) and is in prison for another 15 years, for driving drunk.

I know we crack jokes about the dumb drunk/impaired drivers all the time on here, but seriously.  Don't ever do it.  get the Uber.  if you're slammed at home and think you need to run to the gas station for snacks, its "only down the street", freaking walk.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Double Jeopardy!
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I just remember the one chick from Sturtevant ... who had the worst breath I've ever smelled.
 
demonfaerie [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

I had a friend get really drunk and put my foot in his mouth. It happened when him and another friend forced me to go to the bars during college homecoming. I was wearing flip flops which was a bad idea. One of the bars we went too had a floor full of booze, body fluids, and dirt. Our feet were sticking to the floors, and my feet turned black. Not to mention I was basically sober during all this, because they drank all my drinking money. If I didn't buy them a drink, they would be farking annoying assholes. After that, they decided to drink more at my house, and that is when my former friend started to suck my foot.

This was in Wisconsin, so yeah I can confirm with everything you just said.

/NCSB
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Sober up by doing cocaine like a normal person
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

I had a friend get really drunk and put my foot in his mouth. It happened when him and another friend forced me to go to the bars during college homecoming. I was wearing flip flops which was a bad idea. One of the bars we went too had a floor full of booze, body fluids, and dirt. Our feet were sticking to the floors, and my feet turned black. Not to mention I was basically sober during all this, because they drank all my drinking money. If I didn't buy them a drink, they would be farking annoying assholes. After that, they decided to drink more at my house, and that is when my former friend started to suck my foot.

This was in Wisconsin, so yeah I can confirm with everything you just said.

/NCSB


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size


/hork
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

I had a friend get really drunk and put my foot in his mouth. It happened when him and another friend forced me to go to the bars during college homecoming. I was wearing flip flops which was a bad idea. One of the bars we went too had a floor full of booze, body fluids, and dirt. Our feet were sticking to the floors, and my feet turned black. Not to mention I was basically sober during all this, because they drank all my drinking money. If I didn't buy them a drink, they would be farking annoying assholes. After that, they decided to drink more at my house, and that is when my former friend started to suck my foot.

This was in Wisconsin, so yeah I can confirm with everything you just said.

/NCSB


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

I had a friend get really drunk and put my foot in his mouth. It happened when him and another friend forced me to go to the bars during college homecoming. I was wearing flip flops which was a bad idea. One of the bars we went too had a floor full of booze, body fluids, and dirt. Our feet were sticking to the floors, and my feet turned black. Not to mention I was basically sober during all this, because they drank all my drinking money. If I didn't buy them a drink, they would be farking annoying assholes. After that, they decided to drink more at my house, and that is when my former friend started to suck my foot.

This was in Wisconsin, so yeah I can confirm with everything you just said.

/NCSB


When you find a guy who will put your bar-mung covered foot in his mouth, you really have to marry him.  Hope you didn't let him get away.
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Well that's why you never go ass to mouth.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

I had a friend get really drunk and put my foot in his mouth. It happened when him and another friend forced me to go to the bars during college homecoming. I was wearing flip flops which was a bad idea. One of the bars we went too had a floor full of booze, body fluids, and dirt. Our feet were sticking to the floors, and my feet turned black. Not to mention I was basically sober during all this, because they drank all my drinking money. If I didn't buy them a drink, they would be farking annoying assholes. After that, they decided to drink more at my house, and that is when my former friend started to suck my foot.

This was in Wisconsin, so yeah I can confirm with everything you just said.

/NCSB

When you find a guy who will put your bar-mung covered foot in his mouth, you really have to marry him.  Hope you didn't let him get away.


We had that bar in Ohio too, circa mid-80s. Papa Joe's on High Street in Columbus (think Ohio State U). I used the restroom there once and learned why that was a bad idea while standing in 3 inches of piss and vomit.

After that, we'd just go outside in the alley or on the Law building that was nearby.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Well that's why you never go ass to mouth.


... NOW you tell me
 
zimbomba63 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Yah, hey!  Crimeny, that's the most Wisconsin story of the year...month...alright, the day.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I'm a certified Wisconsin Man and I'm not even walking in my driveway today. And I didn't even start drinking beer until like 30 minutes ago, so I'm clearly an impostor.
 
demonfaerie [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

I had a friend get really drunk and put my foot in his mouth. It happened when him and another friend forced me to go to the bars during college homecoming. I was wearing flip flops which was a bad idea. One of the bars we went too had a floor full of booze, body fluids, and dirt. Our feet were sticking to the floors, and my feet turned black. Not to mention I was basically sober during all this, because they drank all my drinking money. If I didn't buy them a drink, they would be farking annoying assholes. After that, they decided to drink more at my house, and that is when my former friend started to suck my foot.

This was in Wisconsin, so yeah I can confirm with everything you just said.

/NCSB

When you find a guy who will put your bar-mung covered foot in his mouth, you really have to marry him.  Hope you didn't let him get away.


I let him get away, and that was me trying to get away from him. The guy is an Asian racist incel. This guy kicked me out of his car, because he got pissed that I said women should be allowed in the military. He doesn't like the idea women getting killed in the military, but men it is ok. Also women distract men, and they have periods which is why they shouldn't be in the military. I am not making this shiat up. Also, he is a Trumper.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Jesus, in Illinois your vehicle is impounded for 24 hours so at the minimum you cannot immediately go back to it while drunk and continue driving.
 
eagles95
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
In my time living in Wisconsin I knew at least 5 people that spent time in jail for DUI's but only after their 5th or 6th. 1 of them is dead now because he got released on a Sunday afternoon, went to the bar till 2am and then drove home. He made it home but slipped on the ice in his driveway and fell. Died of hypothermia because he knocked himself out and no one found him till like noon the next day
 
Petey4335
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
33 and 41... Allenton?
There is a farking park and ride lot right there. The vehicle could have been left right there to be picked up later. Jeeze.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

eagles95: In my time living in Wisconsin I knew at least 5 people that spent time in jail for DUI's but only after their 5th or 6th. 1 of them is dead now because he got released on a Sunday afternoon, went to the bar till 2am and then drove home. He made it home but slipped on the ice in his driveway and fell. Died of hypothermia because he knocked himself out and no one found him till like noon the next day


the aristocrats!
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
My home town police department has two officers with separate records:
1. The officer who booked the same guy for two DUIs in one day.
2. The officer who booked two DUIs at one traffic stop.

Officer #1 was a guy who worked some OT and early in the AM he nailed a guy for DUI. Totally smashed, had his car towed and everything. He gets off, sleeps, and comes back to work for the regular 3pm-11pm shift he worked. At shift briefing the desk employee comes in and tells them the guy with his car impounded had come buy to pay the tow release fee (police department had a fee and then you take the paperwork to the tow lot to get your car out) and says "Yeah, the guy was just here and he's totally farking hammered." The shift LT released the officer and he drives over to the tow lot only to catch the guy driving his car out of the lot, sloppily all over the road, and within about 4 blocks he's got him pulled over for another DUI in the same day.

Officer #2 caught a guy with a DUI and called for a tow. It was Prairieland Towing on the call sheet and a while later the tow truck arrives and the driver basically falls flat on his face getting out of the truck, and then has to have both hands on the truck to stand up and can't walk straight. Police here *GENERALLY* have a rule that they don't ask questions and don't run the tow truck drivers for warrants even if they're known to have some - it's a professional courtesy. This time it has to be tossed aside, and the cop asks the guy where the tow driver came from: He was down at the lake "Fishing" when he was on call. Had a few to drink while fishing? "Yeah, maybe two..." Funny part was when the guy fell out of the truck and face-planted - the guy cuffed in the back of the cruiser yells out the window THAT TOW TRUCK DRIVER IS DRUNKER THAN I AM! The cop calls the LT who reports to the scene, and the LT promptly calls the tow truck company owner and tells him "Get out here now and bring a relief driver." LT tells the tow truck company owner that the first driver is going to jail but he's going to do him a solid by not impounding the truck as long as the relief driver gets the other car hooked and out of here pronto. So, yeah, the officer initiating the stop bagged two DUIs in one traffic stop.
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

