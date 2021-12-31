 Skip to content
(Axios)   We're all afraid of 2022   (axios.com) divider line
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, a recession is coming, so we have that to look forward to. I'm actually hoping the real estate market tanks so I can afford a house.
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's pronounced, "2020, part deux"
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not all of us, but if you want to be  that's your choice.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Take from me, that will not end well...
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
iheartscotch
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
With how great 2020 and 2021 went? I can't imagine why people might think that 2022 would go poorly....

/ we're all going to die
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
He's SEEEN things
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Peki
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I think we all hoped 2021 would be a return to sanity. Instead we got left feeling like we're small kids terrified on a slide trying desperately to get back up but losing footing every time we move.

I don't have a whole lot of hope for 2022. My only New Year's Resolution is to survive.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Lsherm: Well, a recession is coming, so we have that to look forward to. I'm actually hoping the real estate market tanks so I can afford a house.


I wonder if that company that mails gorilla shiat is still around. I feel like getting a few of our elected representatives a late Christmas present...
 
