(CNN)   Thank you for being a friend
    More: Sad, Betty White, Mary Tyler Moore, Mary Tyler Moore Show, Love Boat, American television sitcoms, Betty White Show, numerous accolades, televised variety show  
Fart And Smunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well, fark.
 
Uranus Megahertz [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Will still celebrate her birthday
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.imgur.com
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark 2021.  In the ass with a rusty chainsaw.  Sideways.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Has anyone checked on Keith Richards?
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Deadpool inconsolable.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Damn.. I really thought she'd make it to 100.. just a week after I hit 51.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I was wondering who the 3rd would be...this sucks.
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Nooo, kinda feel like the live stream was tempting fate
 
Fart And Smunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

khitsicker: Has anyone checked on Keith Richards?


Would anyone be able to tell the difference?
 
Dave The Slushy
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark. Somewhere horns started playing.
 
Peki
‘’ 2 hours ago  
She really looked at 2022 and noped the fark out of here...

We're doomed.
 
thisispete [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
99 is a good innings and she had a strong career. If I'm honest, I can't say her presence in a film or tv show made it appointment viewing for me, but I can recognise she was cherished by many. And I'm informed that The Golden Girls holds an important place for many in the gay community.
 
BradysBalls
‘’ 2 hours ago  
She'll always be the narrator of "The Hot Chick who was Totally Italian or Maybe Some Kind of Spanish" to me.
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
People Magazine, YOU DID THIS!! YOU!!!!
Fark user image
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Thus is a light extinguished from a weary world...
 
Sawdust and Mildew [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yeesh, I figured we had more than three days before this information would change.

Fark user image
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
She's partying with Abe Vigoda at the Playboy Club in heaven now.
 
hotrod2001
‘’ 2 hours ago  

JerseyTim: People Magazine, YOU DID THIS!! YOU!!!!
Fark user image 850x1133


Fathom Events was promoting the hell out of a special Centennial Night in front of No Way Home last week.  Probably didn't help.
 
DesertCoyote [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I think we need to bubble wrap Norman Lear now.
 
fark_the_herald_angel_sings
‘’ 2 hours ago  
https://en.mediamass.net/people/betty​-​white/deathhoax.html

Fark user image
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well, that makes three.
 
sephjnr
‘’ 2 hours ago  

khitsicker: Has anyone checked on Keith Richards?


He'll be fine when the quickening subsides.

It's Dick Van Dyke I'm worried about.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The end of days are upon us.

RIP kind woman with the best sense of humor ever
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 2 hours ago  

JerseyTim: People Magazine, YOU DID THIS!! YOU!!!!
Fark user image image 850x1133


This is why I hate people.

The magazine sucks, too.
 
Uzzah
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Abe Vigoda's still ok though, right?
 
strutin
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I wonder if the already-taped birthday celebration will ever get to see the light of day, or they'll just stick the tape on a shelf somewhere..

she was our constant presence of kind/funny.
I'm sad.:(

Fark user image
 
phimuskapsi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
2021 ends the way it came in, like a big wet fart. Almost made it to 100.

Sorta CSB:
My great grandmother made it to 101, outlived her husband by 40 years, outlived her daughter by 2. When at her 100th birthday, she was asked what she wanted, and she said "I hope I get to die this year". She couldn't read much, or hear much anymore at that age it was boring her to tears. Made it a whole year, at her 101st she said "This is the year". About a month after, she finally passed in peace. Born in 1909, made it all the way to 2010. Incredible.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

fark_the_herald_angel_sings: https://en.mediamass.net/people/betty​-​white/deathhoax.html

Fark user image 642x623


Just checked and no major news outlet, but they didn't mention shiat about the fire last night either

Plus TMZ is total shiat and I don't know why the hell I even clicked on a TMZ link.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

alechemist: Nooo, kinda feel like the live stream was tempting fate


Fate does not like to be mocked
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Rough year for MTM cast
 
harleyquinnical [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well that is certainly a shot to the gut.  Damn 2021 all to Hell!  Then again, I kept feeling she didn't have long and wouldn't make it to her next birthday, especially with everybody jinxing it.

RIP, actress lady.
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

fark_the_herald_angel_sings: https://en.mediamass.net/people/betty​-​white/deathhoax.html

Fark user image 642x623


Hmmmmmmmmmmmmm......
 
fark_the_herald_angel_sings
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I don't know what to believe on this.. I just hope she is hanging out with JFK Jr.
 
mcsiegs
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: fark_the_herald_angel_sings: https://en.mediamass.net/people/betty-​white/deathhoax.html

Fark user image 642x623

Just checked and no major news outlet, but they didn't mention shiat about the fire last night either

Plus TMZ is total shiat and I don't know why the hell I even clicked on a TMZ link.


Tmz may suck but they are usually right
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Somebody forgot to knock on wood.
 
exatron
‘’ 1 hour ago  

strutin: I wonder if the already-taped birthday celebration will ever get to see the light of day, or they'll just stick the tape on a shelf somewhere..

she was our constant presence of kind/funny.
I'm sad.:(

Fark user image image 850x1124


When my grandfather died suddenly last year at a mere 8 days before turning 100, his church hastily changed the birthday video they recorded for him to make it a memorial video.

The possibility was likely on the minds of the producers of Betty's birthday celebration.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fark_the_herald_angel_sings: https://en.mediamass.net/people/betty​-​white/deathhoax.html

Fark user image image 642x623


It's a hoax site reporting a hoax death as a hoax.

So now I don't believe in hoaxes.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Checking further, reporting her death as a hoax seems to be an annual thing over the past several years.
 
Uncle Pooky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This one?
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DesertCoyote: I think we need to bubble wrap Norman Lear now.


And Mel Brooks and Dick Van Dyke.
 
Exile On Beale Street
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn! She almost made it. I'm glad they just got through filming that special. What a class act, never afraid to take a joke. Always quick with a comeback. What an incredible life. God's speed, incredible lady.
 
amb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope this is a hoax. Seems like she has been pretty active the last few weeks.

If not, this just sucks. My grandmother made it to 96, but the last few years she was a shadow of herself. The funeral was pretty sad as she outlived all her friends and colleagues. At least for Betty, her staying active for so long, this hasn't happened.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
Mindlock
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: fark_the_herald_angel_sings: https://en.mediamass.net/people/betty-​white/deathhoax.html

Fark user image 642x623

Just checked and no major news outlet, but they didn't mention shiat about the fire last night either

Plus TMZ is total shiat and I don't know why the hell I even clicked on a TMZ link.


Everything that I've found on it references the TMZ report, so call me skeptical right now.  She's 99 so there's a good chance, but it is TMZ and someone who's had a few death hoaxes.
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Happy Homemaker has gone to that great TV kitchen in the sky. Good night, Sue Ann.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NOOOOOOO!!! GOD DAMMIT!!!
 
MikeyFrigginK
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark. This. Year.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mcsiegs: cretinbob: fark_the_herald_angel_sings: https://en.mediamass.net/people/betty-​white/deathhoax.html

Fark user image 642x623

Just checked and no major news outlet, but they didn't mention shiat about the fire last night either

Plus TMZ is total shiat and I don't know why the hell I even clicked on a TMZ link.

Tmz may suck but they are usually right


So was the Weekly World News
 
barefoot2008
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wikipedia has today as her date of death
 
