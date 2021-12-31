 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(YouTube)   Drone footage shows devastation of the Marshall fire in Colorado   (youtube.com) divider line
55
    More: Scary  
•       •       •

1051 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Dec 2021 at 4:22 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



55 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If the neighbors didn't hate you before...

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


/ cannot imagine
 
Aussie_As [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where I am in southern Australia we haven't had rain for weeks and have had a few hot days (cool change expected later today but no rain still) and that's heightened concerns about bushfire risks but so far so good. That that's summer in Australia, we expect that.

You wouldn't expect late December in Colorado to look like this.
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A few of those folks might have had a nice Christmas, despite everything. And now.....
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
atomic-age [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Awful.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
First drone footage at Mayfield Kentucky and now this drone footage.  Why, if we didn't have drones we probably wouldn't have this devastation.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait...it's over?  I thought this was supposed to be the fire storm of the end times?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn. I had not been following that fire. I did not realize it went through a residential area.

Guess it's time to make a donation to the Red Cross.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That video is crazy.  A whole neighborhood burned to the ground, then you see a house completly untouched, in the middle of it.
 
Moose out front
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Paging an arborist and/or fire expert... How is it some of those evergreens look completely untouched?
 
Karate Explosion
‘’ 1 hour ago  

trappedspirit: Wait...it's over?  I thought this was supposed to be the fire storm of the end times?


Sorry other peoples misery isn't disaster-y enough for you?
 
strapp3r
‘’ 1 hour ago  
uggh
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Somebody needs to turn their water off before they get hit with a rude bill on top of the devastation.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

trappedspirit: Wait...it's over?  I thought this was supposed to be the fire storm of the end times?


You think devastating fires are over?
 
firefly212
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Aussie_As: Where I am in southern Australia we haven't had rain for weeks and have had a few hot days (cool change expected later today but no rain still) and that's heightened concerns about bushfire risks but so far so good. That that's summer in Australia, we expect that.

You wouldn't expect late December in Colorado to look like this.


We had a tiny bit of rain here on Christmas eve, but nothing at all for several months prior... my grass isn't dormant for the winter, it's just dust at this point. We're supposed to get snow today, finally, but we're still so deep in drought that I don't see a way out... I'm scared of what summer will bring.
 
Lucky Stu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ugh. What an awful way to end a sucky year.
 
Astorix
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To all our Colorado family. I am so sorry this has happened to you. Good god I hope next year is better than this.
Grrr. I'm sorry guys. No words. Just...
No words.
 
Aussie_As [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: That video is crazy.  A whole neighborhood burned to the ground, then you see a house completly untouched, in the middle of it.


This is the sort of destruction you see when the winds are ferocious, which appears to have been the case in this fire. If the homeowner of the untouched building managed to douse it with water before the firefront hit that might have been enough to save the building if the fire was moving quickly enough.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like they all used cedar roofing shingles.
 
desertgeek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The miracle of that is so far, no deaths. Some injuries, but nothing major.
 
Moose out front
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: That video is crazy.  A whole neighborhood burned to the ground, then you see a house completly untouched, in the middle of it.


I'd call them the lucky ones but its not going to be pleasant living there for a long time. Not to mention your house and all your possessions are going to smell like a campfire forever.

Still, they didn't lose everything. All around horrid situation.
 
Jz4p [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigNumber12: If the neighbors didn't hate you before...

[Fark user image 850x484]

[Fark user image 850x484]

/ cannot imagine


Those two-three standing homes are going to be completely uninhabitable due to smoke and ash.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Moose out front: Paging an arborist and/or fire expert... How is it some of those evergreens look completely untouched?


The fire storm moves very quickly. An evergreen tree needs to have the fire around a bit for it to catch fire.
 
Zizzowop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Moose out front: Paging an arborist and/or fire expert... How is it some of those evergreens look completely untouched?


Probably Ponderosa Pine, they don't burn that easily. Thick bark protects them like Redwoods in CA
 
Aussie_As [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Moose out front: Paging an arborist and/or fire expert... How is it some of those evergreens look completely untouched?


Not an expert at all but if the fire was moving quickly in very strong winds (which appears to have been the case) then the trees holding water in their leaves may not have been exposed to a lot of fire - it may have moved past relatively quickly.
 
Karate Explosion
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Moose out front: Paging an arborist and/or fire expert... How is it some of those evergreens look completely untouched?

The fire storm moves very quickly. An evergreen tree needs to have the fire around a bit for it to catch fire.


This. It was extremely fast moving. If the moisture content in the trees was high enough, it could have prevented them from catching fire.
 
desertgeek
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Aussie_As: Sin_City_Superhero: That video is crazy.  A whole neighborhood burned to the ground, then you see a house completly untouched, in the middle of it.

This is the sort of destruction you see when the winds are ferocious, which appears to have been the case in this fire. If the homeowner of the untouched building managed to douse it with water before the firefront hit that might have been enough to save the building if the fire was moving quickly enough.


Wind gusts exceeded 100mph (160kph) in the area yesterday. Those fueled the spread.

It was believed that power lines downed by the wind started the fires, but now they're not sure as there isn't any electrical lines near the start of the fire.
 
Dinodork
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wildcardjack: Looks like they all used cedar roofing shingles.


Wood shake roofs are illegal here. In boulder county you're not even allowed to repair them. Ban has been in effect for quite a while.
 
Zevon's Evil Twin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For it to burn houses to nothing but ashes in the basement--that fire was hot and the winds high.  Looking at the phone footage yesterday, you could hear that living roar that a wildfire possesses.
Being surrounded by fires last summer was one of the things that spurred me to move to Seattle.

I hope there were no fatalities.
 
Fonaibung
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: First drone footage at Mayfield Kentucky and now this drone footage.  Why, if we didn't have drones we probably wouldn't have this devastation.


I literally expect TFG to make some sort of press release along these lines. "Stop testing!" "Stop the count!" "Stop the drone footage!"
 
invictus2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Zizzowop: Moose out front: Paging an arborist and/or fire expert... How is it some of those evergreens look completely untouched?

Probably

Ponderosa Pine, they don't burn that easily. Thick bark protects them like Redwoods in CA


POONDerosa Pine oh woooo !
 
Meat's dream [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sweet lord.  Where are those people going to live?  How much more are we all going to have to pay for insurance?  How many more times is this going to happen, and where next?
 
WyDave
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Zizzowop: Moose out front: Paging an arborist and/or fire expert... How is it some of those evergreens look completely untouched?

Probably Ponderosa Pine, they don't burn that easily. Thick bark protects them like Redwoods in CA


There's a fascinating 99% Invisible episode on this topic. It seems what happens is embers ahead of the actual fire front ignite the houses but not the trees, which are less susceptible to that form of ignition.

"But of course, Cohen[fire scientist] knew that radiant heat and flames weren't the only threats to a house. There were also the embers. He frequently found himself standing next to houses reduced to ash with green trees sitting right next to them. It was a telltale sign that the fire front never even reached the home, but the embers had."

Built to Burn
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fonaibung: Harry Freakstorm: First drone footage at Mayfield Kentucky and now this drone footage.  Why, if we didn't have drones we probably wouldn't have this devastation.

I literally expect TFG to make some sort of press release along these lines. "Stop testing!" "Stop the count!" "Stop the drone footage!"


There it is. Was waiting for that.
 
atomic-age [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Damn. I had not been following that fire. I did not realize it went through a residential area.

Guess it's time to make a donation to the Red Cross.


If you like creatures, the Boulder Humane Society needs help too.

https://boulderhumane.org
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Daily Camera reporting that downed power lines don't appear to have been the cause.
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Meat's dream: Sweet lord.  Where are those people going to live?  How much more are we all going to have to pay for insurance?  How many more times is this going to happen, and where next?


Fire, hurricane, tornado, mudslides, typhoons, ice storms.....where do YOU live that is immune to this stuff?
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Nobody ever dreams of a black Christmas.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

YouPeopleAreCrazy: Meat's dream: Sweet lord.  Where are those people going to live?  How much more are we all going to have to pay for insurance?  How many more times is this going to happen, and where next?

Fire, hurricane, tornado, mudslides, typhoons, ice storms.....where do YOU live that is immune to this stuff?


Like we would tell you.
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: First drone footage at Mayfield Kentucky and now this drone footage.  Why, if we didn't have drones we probably wouldn't have this devastation.


God
Hates
Drones
 
Dinodork
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

little big man: Daily Camera reporting that downed power lines don't appear to have been the cause.


The last wildfire here, last week, was a hobo campfire. Tend to set up in open spaces and get out of hand. Last year homeless camps near COS had over 200fires
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: If the neighbors didn't hate you before...

[Fark user image 850x484]

[Fark user image 850x484]

/ cannot imagine


The house that didn't burn probably cooked to the point that it will be a total loss anyway. There are no winners in a tragedy like this.
 
Monac
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Would having a brick house with a steel roof have helped, or would any house have burned in this?  It reminds me of the firestorms in WWII Germany.

And yeah, this is just awful.  I am not trying to say these folks should have done anything different.  I just used to live in an area with lots of brick house (although not steel roofs).
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

desertgeek: The miracle of that is so far, no deaths. Some injuries, but nothing major.


That's what is really astonishing and I hope that doesn't change.

I think the fire at times moved faster than a person could run.
 
Dinodork
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Monac: Would having a brick house with a steel roof have helped, or would any house have burned in this?  It reminds me of the firestorms in WWII Germany.

And yeah, this is just awful.  I am not trying to say these folks should have done anything different.  I just used to live in an area with lots of brick house (although not steel roofs).


Fire resistant shells help. Tile roofs, stucco siding with concrete board under. But it also all depends on eaves and holes where embers can lodge, and the minuscule likelihood that owners actually remove nearby brush and tree limbs.

It just takes one neighbor to decide they LOVE junipers near their house, and it may end up dooming yours too though.
 
W_Scarlet
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Monac: Would having a brick house with a steel roof have helped, or would any house have burned in this?  It reminds me of the firestorms in WWII Germany.

And yeah, this is just awful.  I am not trying to say these folks should have done anything different.  I just used to live in an area with lots of brick house (although not steel roofs).


Structurally, something like insulated concrete form would still very likely have remained standing, the exterior foam would have melted off, but the concrete core would remain standing for as much as four hours of burn, and in temperatures tested up to 2000F.

I can't speak to how much thermal transfer there would be from the exterior to the interior in those circumstances, but you could build extremely fire resistant structures.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Moose out front: Sin_City_Superhero: That video is crazy.  A whole neighborhood burned to the ground, then you see a house completly untouched, in the middle of it.

I'd call them the lucky ones but its not going to be pleasant living there for a long time. Not to mention your house and all your possessions are going to smell like a campfire forever.

Still, they didn't lose everything. All around horrid situation.


I don't think I could stay there knowing every other house in the neighborhood burned down.
 
atomic-age [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Dinodork: Monac: Would having a brick house with a steel roof have helped, or would any house have burned in this?  It reminds me of the firestorms in WWII Germany.

And yeah, this is just awful.  I am not trying to say these folks should have done anything different.  I just used to live in an area with lots of brick house (although not steel roofs).

Fire resistant shells help. Tile roofs, stucco siding with concrete board under. But it also all depends on eaves and holes where embers can lodge, and the minuscule likelihood that owners actually remove nearby brush and tree limbs.

It just takes one neighbor to decide they LOVE junipers near their house, and it may end up dooming yours too though.


We have a monster blue spruce.
 
Daedalus27 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

WyDave: Zizzowop: Moose out front: Paging an arborist and/or fire expert... How is it some of those evergreens look completely untouched?

Probably Ponderosa Pine, they don't burn that easily. Thick bark protects them like Redwoods in CA

There's a fascinating 99% Invisible episode on this topic. It seems what happens is embers ahead of the actual fire front ignite the houses but not the trees, which are less susceptible to that form of ignition.

"But of course, Cohen[fire scientist] knew that radiant heat and flames weren't the only threats to a house. There were also the embers. He frequently found himself standing next to houses reduced to ash with green trees sitting right next to them. It was a telltale sign that the fire front never even reached the home, but the embers had."

Built to Burn


Those darn embers can fly over a half mile and still have enough heat to light fires.  Most often the embers get in through attic fans/grates and start fires from the inside out.  Especially in fires like this where they are rapidly spreading so the houses aren't under tremendous heat for long.  With conditions yesterday, there simply wasn't much that could be done to prepare a defense and it was basically luck whether or not your house survived.  I am just grateful that so far it seems everyone got out in time.
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: That video is crazy.  A whole neighborhood burned to the ground, then you see a house completly untouched, in the middle of it.


That;s where the Flying Spaghetti Monster lives.
 
Displayed 50 of 55 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.