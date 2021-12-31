 Skip to content
 
(WTAE)   If you are in Pittsburgh and bump into a 50-foot tall rabbit, don't be surprised. Also, you have a lot to learn, and I hope you never learn it   (wtae.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've wrestled with reality for 65 years and I'm happy to say that I've finally won out over it.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
untappd.akamaized.netView Full Size


"Yinz go'n get the cao, n'at."
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: [untappd.akamaized.net image 375x216]

"Yinz go'n get the cao, n'at."


I larfed
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Gentlemen!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dbrunker
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
In the Portland, Oregon area they're only 30 feet tall.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hawk the Hawk
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Odd, last I'd heard, Harvey was headed to Akron.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
static.wixstatic.comView Full Size
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
たぬきちの冒険
Youtube WmdIpr1mBM8
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Not a rabbit but still...
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
