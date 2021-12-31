 Skip to content
Maybe "Team natural immunity" ought to peruse L.A. County's data which shows the unvaxxed are 28 times more likely to be hospitalized, and 14 times more likely to die than those who trusted scientific research
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But they've done the research, they are healthy as an ox, and if they get it, they will just take so,e ivermectin they have stashed and it will be aok.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These truths will hit them like a bus, when they lose the ability to breathe on their own.
 
Turbo Cojones [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FB virology degree won't help!
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Need to bump up that 14x more likely to die to 100x to resolve the issue quicker. Compassion fatigue has turned to pragmatism.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: Need to bump up that 14x more likely to die to 100x to resolve the issue quicker. Compassion fatigue has turned to pragmatism.


More like pragmatism to 🖕
 
Peki
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You really think the crowd that doesn't buy the science behind vaccines is gonna give a shiat about statistics? Most of them can't math anyway.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can't reason someone out of a position that they didn't reason themselves into.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Peki: You really think the crowd that doesn't buy the science behind vaccines is gonna give a shiat about statistics? Most of them can't math anyway.


Plants crave Brawndo.
 
Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Toxophil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Petey4335: eurotrader: Need to bump up that 14x more likely to die to 100x to resolve the issue quicker. Compassion fatigue has turned to pragmatism.

More like pragmatism to 🖕


I prefer a bit if both:

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Erma Gerdd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: You can't reason someone out of a position that they didn't reason themselves into.


thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Recovering naturally from gunshot wounds makes you much stronger than going the so-called surgical route. I nominate Team Natural Immunity for strengthening.
 
GodComplex
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those are lieberal numbers. Real Americans know how to unskew those fake statistics.

Though, sometimes I feel like the actual scientists sat down one day, asked themselves how to get the deniers vaccinated, and ultimately came to the conclusion of 'why should we save them?'
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To anti-vaxxers of all stripes:
BloodHound Gang- I Hope You Die Lyrics
Youtube wmKHHdqwVes
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
But that's not including the 500k deaths due to the vaccine.  You can just look at the numbers and realize that well over a million people died right after getting the shot.  If Fauci and Gates had been tried and executed at the start of the COVID hoax those two million people would still be alive
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I nominate that glockenspiel guy for strengthening.
 
WithinReason
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I prefer to do my own research.
 
senorjuanton
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Granted lots of covidiots get natural immunity, just immunity to being alive
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

flucto: I nominate that glockenspiel guy for strengthening.


My immune system is incredibly strong.  I'm not scared of COVID


because I've got three Pfizer shots and a pile more this year for everything else the doc recommended
 
ktang
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Need to bump up that 14x more likely to die to 100x to resolve the issue quicker. Compassion fatigue has turned to pragmatism.


100x is not 100% fatality, though.
 
maniacbastard
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I wish more issues that republicans chose the wrong side on would result in death or at least suffering.

Those stupid farks only learn when it personally affects them.
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

flucto: Recovering naturally from gunshot wounds makes you much stronger than going the so-called surgical route. I nominate Team Natural Immunity for strengthening.


Well, it works really well if you're a Saiyan.
 
scobee1210 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I'll never give up my freedumb to own the libs.
 
deadromanoff
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
This is simple.
Let them die and empty their estates and or the gofundme accounts to reimburse the hospitals.

/fark these idiots.
 
valenumr
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: But they've done the research, they are healthy as an ox, and if they get it, they will just take so,e ivermectin they have stashed and it will be aok.


Wouldn't that be "healthy as a horse"?
 
JRoo
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
krispos42 [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

ktang: eurotrader: Need to bump up that 14x more likely to die to 100x to resolve the issue quicker. Compassion fatigue has turned to pragmatism.

100x is not 100% fatality, though.


No, but let's face it, the sooner the hospitals fill up and anti-vax people dying from covid are sent home to die choking on their own fluids, the sooner we achieve 85%+ vaccination levels.  That's by letting the anti-vax people suicide themselves until they're only 15% of the population.

Goddamn hyper-partisan anti-informed idiots need to be removed to protect the regular people at this point.  And if they're going to kill themselves rather than "contaminate" their bodies with a cheap and effective vaccine, then they can just stay home and huff bleach & hydrogen peroxide, shove black-light dongs up their asses, smear ivermectin on saltines, and chase zinc supplements with colloidal-silver cocktails until they're dead.

I am out of farks to give.  Our medical system is over-priced and under-staffed and these anti-informed idiots are doing the equivalent of jumping out of third--floor windows onto concrete just to soak up hospital beds and lifesaving equipment.
 
sdd2000
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
That's Just whAT TheY wAnT yUo to tHlnk!!1
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I object to the way that article tended to juxtapose numbers that are not easily compared. It's fairly clear the author doesn't understand how to process the different units and just vomited them onto the page.
 
sdd2000
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
At this point, I have realized I have no compassion left to give to the people who won't even take the most basic of precautions to protect themselves and the people around them.

They chose their method of death. Nothing I can do to change it. The only thing I can do is make them as comfortable as possible.
 
KingOfTown [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Scale of COVID sanity, from unvaxxed to vaxxed:

🤡 Won't vax/mask/distance, but will eat horse paste
🤪 Won't vax, but will either avoid places that mask/distance or will mask/distance when they feel they have to in order to get something they want

😜 Vaxxed, at least partially, but no booster because reasons. Will mask/distance
😝 Vaxxed/boosted, and now thinks they don't need to mask/distance

😷 Vaxxed/boosted/masked/distanced, pays attention to risk levels to determine activities and attendance at gatherings

😬 Protected, but fears COVID as as much of a death sentence as if they weren't protected
😫 Thinks any social interaction during a pandemic confers "plague rat" status, regardless of situation
😱 Wants lockdowns to be mandatory until there are zero active cases of COVID

/😷
 
GalFisk
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Team "my immune system was ambushed in its sleep, fought a desperate fight and won".
Versus team "my immune system is a highly trained elite fighting force, lying in wait for the enemy".
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
They got to pretend they were smarter than everyone else for a while so they had that going for them.
 
sdd2000
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Yeah, they ought to.

They won't.   They're stupid, stubborn, selfish, egotistical, contrarian assholes who refuse to look any further than the end of their own noses.
 
FatinAugust [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I've said this in another thread:

I'm fully vaccinated and boosted.  Everyone has had the opportunity to get those as well and I encourage everyone to take advantage of that.   I feel Omicron is too contagious to contain and it's a losing battle.  Let's let it loose.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Nicholas D. Wolfwood: Yeah, they ought to.

They won't.   They're stupid, stubborn, selfish, egotistical, contrarian assholes who refuse to look any further than the end of their own noses.


No they aren't!
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

FatinAugust: I've said this in another thread:

I'm fully vaccinated and boosted.  Everyone has had the opportunity to get those as well and I encourage everyone to take advantage of that.   I feel Omicron is too contagious to contain and it's a losing battle.  Let's let it loose.


/side note - Pfizer boost gave me nothjng hit a sore arm. Moderna #2 knocked me out for 3 days.  I was told to stick with moderna if possible, but none was available.  So I got what I could :(
 
