(Daily Mail)   PSA: Your dog does NOT want its fur dyed red or any color   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A pet isn't something to decorate, it's a friend.
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

alechemist: A pet isn't something to decorate, it's a friend.


I hope her dog runs away from home and finds a better owner.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
How can I get views on TikTok?
I know, I'll dye the dog and botch it horribly!
Sure, everyone will think I'm an idiot but I'll get the attention I crave and deserve!
Negative attention is still attention.
 
valenumr
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

RolandTGunner: How can I get views on TikTok?
I know, I'll dye the dog and botch it horribly!
Sure, everyone will think I'm an idiot but I'll get the attention I crave and deserve!
Negative attention is still attention.


At least she didn't use gorilla glue
 
Xai
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
That's literally Beastly
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Her name is a JarJar Binks catchphrase?
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Isa Beastly, a designer and hairstylist, said she saw other people dyeing their dogs' fur on the app, so she decided to try it herself - a decision she's soon come to regret.

I think that explains a lot.
 
JRoo
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

valenumr: RolandTGunner: How can I get views on TikTok?
I know, I'll dye the dog and botch it horribly!
Sure, everyone will think I'm an idiot but I'll get the attention I crave and deserve!
Negative attention is still attention.

At least she didn't use gorilla glue


Yeah, that's only for gorillas, duh. You gotta use glue made for dogs.
 
Pigeonhole
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Next she'll be giving her dog growth hormones:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I mean, this does bring up a point. Can dogs consent? If so, can they refuse consent to YOU as an owner?

The liberal world must know.

/Pro-tip: if this is bad, so is every other cross breed of dog for vanity purposes.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: I mean, this does bring up a point. Can dogs consent? If so, can they refuse consent to YOU as an owner?

The liberal world must know.

/Pro-tip: if this is bad, so is every other cross breed of dog for vanity purposes.


Yes. They can refuse. But not if it's vaccines.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Her name is a JarJar Binks catchphrase?


For those that DRTFA
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Meatsim1
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
She's in the dog house now
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

alechemist: A pet isn't something to decorate, it's a friend.


Women are not going to take kindly to you shiatting on their hair color parties with friends.
 
WhippingBoi [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Chopping their balls off and docking their tails is fine, but dyeing their fur is where I draw the line.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
You don't know what my dog wants, subby.  I don't either, but since he hasn't asked me to, I'm not going to dye my dog.  Now, if he asks me to...
 
Begoggle
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

WhippingBoi: Chopping their balls off and docking their tails is fine, but dyeing their fur is where I draw the line.


Edgy!
 
Dinkledort
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Eh, no different than keeping a dog in an apartment in the city or any number of other things that aren't good for pets that countless owners do so they can gave their little toy buddy.  Actually probably less harmful than most.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Sure, subby. Next you'll be telling me hot 20 year old babes on the internet don't want to date old fat poor guys like me.
 
valenumr
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Dinkledort: Eh, no different than keeping a dog in an apartment in the city or any number of other things that aren't good for pets that countless owners do so they can gave their little toy buddy.  Actually probably less harmful than most.


I live in a high rise and have an 80 pound poodle. He's a happy, well adjusted, and well exercised boy. Granted, our building has a dedicated dog run, and he has lots of neighbor friends, but he gets lots of walks, ball chasing, and swim time in the ocean.
 
qlenfg [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
valenumr:

At least she didn't use gorilla glue

I was wondering if she was related to the Gorilla Glue lady. Spay / neuter your stupid-arse relatives.
 
GalFisk
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Life sucks, then you dye.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I bet the dog wants to curl up and dye....
 
dbaggins
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Dinkledort: Eh, no different than keeping a dog in an apartment in the city or any number of other things that aren't good for pets that countless owners do so they can gave their little toy buddy.  Actually probably less harmful than most.


Oh, she is doing all those things too, in addition to dying her dogs hair bright red.    Also waving the dog around on TikTok.
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: alechemist: A pet isn't something to decorate, it's a friend.

Women are not going to take kindly to you shiatting on their hair color parties with friends.


Same with dudes.

boredombash.comView Full Size
 
buster_v
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Is this an article about a tik tok video?

Can we go back to articles about youtube videos?

Or even articles about tweets?
 
