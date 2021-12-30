 Skip to content
 
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Did he died?
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, bye
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I did that as a kid. My grandfather pulled me out of the hole minus my boots.
He had to get a shovel to retrieve my boots and one sock.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can the kid come out by himself in such situations? If not, he is being trained to make Darwinsque decisions.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Looks fun. Just don't try it while ski jumping

https://sfist.com/2021/12/30/helmet-c​a​m-video-captures-near-death-tahoe-ski-​stunt-gone-wrong-as-skier-nearly-suffo​cates-immersed-in-snow/ (NSFW language)
 
fzumrk [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
He was probably on top of a thinly iced lake.

Seriously though, as someone who spent their youth in the lake effect snow region on NW PA, I'm sure I did something similar more than once. We used to jump off our second story porch into the huge snow drifts we'd get.
 
Dear Jerk
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Locked In Ice
Youtube ekmpu0ippKY
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The great snowstorm of 1982 in St. Louis..We had a snow drift against the front of the house that was up
to the roof..We had a family  friend come dig our porch out so we could even open the door...The cat
ran out   (Thinking the snow was solid) and fell through..I had to step off the porch into snow over my
head to rescue the cat...
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I went off the path while skiing and jumped down into snow so deep it buried me and I died. They never did find my body.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
That's one way to get rid of unruly kids.
 
Aquapope
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I'd jump into that much snow.  If you heated it up to about 85 degrees and moved it about 1500 miles south.
 
baorao
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I only see a child that hasn't seen enough quicksand plots on TV.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: That's one way to get rid of unruly kids.


It would make more sense to just buy them rulers.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Walker: Did he died?


44.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: drjekel_mrhyde: That's one way to get rid of unruly kids.

It would make more sense to just buy them rulers.


By what measure?
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I was going to make a clever comment about One News PH being impressed by snow but then I saw it was from the Philippines where this might be unusual.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

fzumrk: He was probably on top of a thinly iced lake.

Seriously though, as someone who spent their youth in the lake effect snow region on NW PA, I'm sure I did something similar more than once. We used to jump off our second story porch into the huge snow drifts we'd get.


Did that as a kid in New Hampshire after a blizzard. Jumped from upstairs neighbors apartment balcony with my friend. We were both about 4.

My mother was in the kitchen right by the window and heard our joyful screams and the loud "WHUMP" of us hitting the snow right outside the patio window and then the pair of us cheering and laughing in the snow.

I don't remember much from right after that. . .
 
lectos
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"whoopsie, forgot about the plant stakes the yard. Oh well, who needs 2 kidneys anyway...."
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
See you next spring.

We'll unfreeze him in time fore the Wii 2030.  Now with titanium controllers that can pierce a TV Screen.
 
TUFAschistEH
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

fzumrk: We used to jump off our second story porch into the huge snow drifts we'd get.


Thanks for triggering my memory bank lol! Parents got so mad at my brother and I for doing it. "But it's only rolled roofing on the porch mom. Aww..., please?"
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

solokumba: I did that as a kid. My grandfather pulled me out of the hole minus my boots.
He had to get a shovel to retrieve my boots and one sock.


We got a huge dumping the beginning of last year, got 2 feet at the house. I just gave up and climbed on top of the Jeep with a snow shovel. I slipped and fell off like 3 times, but with the deep snow, it was like landing on a mattress.

Not sure I would be so blase if I'd gotten completely buried like this, though...
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"Submerged" only applies to gas or liquid. Try again.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/flamesuit on
 
MBooda
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
During the winter of '66-'67 in Northern Virginia the snow was so high my brother and I built tunnels in the snow in the front yard. My mom freaked when one nearly collapsed and buried us.

/good times
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: I was going to make a clever comment about One News PH being impressed by snow but then I saw it was from the Philippines where this might be unusual.


yeah I got a couple coworkers over there still missing from the storm.
I'm sure they will turn up
 
oldfarthenry [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Been there - done that - was a naked 20 y/o
My penis still has "muscle memory" of the event (hence the nickname "shrinky-dink").
 
NevynFox [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

aungen: I went off the path while skiing and jumped down into snow so deep it buried me and I died. They never did find my body.


Wait, did you have green boots?
 
pheelix
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I got to do that once, the morning after the blizzard of 1978. I'd gladly take that leap again if the opportunity were to present itself.
 
SMB2811
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

solokumba: I did that as a kid. My grandfather pulled me out of the hole minus my boots.
He had to get a shovel to retrieve my boots and one sock.


Ya this is more sad than anything else, something that used to be completely normal is now so rare as to be newsworthy.
 
zerkalo
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Six Million Dollar Man sound
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
And zero people ITT thinking of the poor snowflakes.
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Did that as a kid. Steep embankment on the side of the road with a thin layer of ice on the outside like frosting on a cake holding the snow back. Jumped in and smashed through the ice like an angry Hulk. Good times.
 
Famous Thamas
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
We had a church down the street from where I grew up that would always get these huge snow drifts against it, even with relatively little snow.  We used to jump off the roof into that snow pile.

One day we only had an inch or two of snow, but the drifts were there.  My friend goes up and jumps off the roof.  Turns out the gravel parking lot had been plowed and the pile of snow was just a big gravel pile with a thin layer of snow on top.  I can still remember the sound of his leg breaking.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: "Submerged" only applies to gas or liquid. Try again.

[Fark user image 151x183]

/flamesuit on


I thought I saw you at the recent People for the Overspecification of Words meeting!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Blizzard of ' 77
Youtube NL6R_xft7Zc
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I wanted to jump out of a second story window into the 5 foot high drifts against the house after the Blizzard of '78, but my mother wouldn't let me.
 
KungFuJunkie
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rummonkey
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Original: Original Tweet:

onenewsph: Ever imagine completely submerging yourself in snow? A child was able to jump into a thick layer of snow after a heavy storm lashed South Lake Tahoe in California, USA. https://t.co/d7Up39drdY


Yeah, that used to be every farking winter here in NE Ohio. Today? 48 degrees and rain.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Aquapope: I'd jump into that much snow.  If you heated it up to about 85 degrees and moved it about 1500 miles south.


Jumping into a generous 7-5 inches of water sounds not all that fun.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: maxandgrinch: "Submerged" only applies to gas or liquid. Try again.

[Fark user image 151x183]

/flamesuit on

I thought I saw you at the recent People for the Overspecification of Words meeting!


I was curious about the usage; This guy was submerged, the kid was not.
 
The Southern Dandy
‘’ less than a minute ago  

rummonkey: Original: Original Tweet:
onenewsph: Ever imagine completely submerging yourself in snow? A child was able to jump into a thick layer of snow after a heavy storm lashed South Lake Tahoe in California, USA. https://t.co/d7Up39drdY

Yeah, that used to be every farking winter here in NE Ohio. Today? 48 degrees and rain.


Welcome to climate change. Apparently, your fellow buckeyes enjoy it, because they keep voting for it.
 
