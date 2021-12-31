 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Seattle Times)   Scottish Officials Proclaim that Partygoers Shouldn't Travel 500 Miles   (seattletimes.com) divider line
7
    More: Obvious  
•       •       •

158 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Dec 2021 at 7:04 PM (26 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
What about walking 500 miles and walking 500 more just to be the man who walked a 1000 miles to fall down at your door?
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: What about walking 500 miles and walking 500 more just to be the man who walked a 1000 miles to fall down at your door?


As long as that second 500 miles was just retracing your steps to fall down at your own door.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
At this point what does it even matter? Omicron has already spread around the world so this is like closing the barn doors after the horses have been gone for a month.
 
mikefinch
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: What about walking 500 miles and walking 500 more just to be the man who walked a 1000 miles to fall down at your door?


DA DA DADAAA

DA DA DADAAA

DA DA DAH DAH DAH DAH DAP DAP DAP DAP DOO...
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Have they provided an official translation for "la di dat da?"
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Choo-choo, motherfarkers...
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.