(NPR)   Is the wave returning to the ocean?
26
26 Comments     (+0 »)
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Please....for the love of small puppies...JUST LOOK UP. This thing is real. It is imminent. And it is GOING TO KILL US ALL IF WE DON'T DO ANYTHING ABOUT IT.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: Please....for the love of small puppies...JUST LOOK UP. This thing is real. It is imminent. And it is GOING TO KILL US ALL IF WE DON'T DO ANYTHING ABOUT IT.


Lol, silly hippy, Don't Look Up

Like and Subscribe I'm the last man on Earth
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think it has to do that a lot of people in South Africa have already had covid, maybe they aren't as fat, lazy and stupid, and actually have healthcare other than "deaths door" coverage.

Just a hunch though. *shrug*
 
WayneKerr [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When COVID waves at me I give it the finger. Sometimes I hold up my horse paste and other times I show it my collection of poisonous frogs that I keep in my backpack. Both of which keep me safe. But vaccinators gonna vaccinate. Ceiling Freedom gonna watch you vaccinate.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wave goes in to ocean, wave goes out of ocean.

You can't explain that.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks, subby, now Betteridge's law means we're screwed.
 
WayneKerr [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's going to take a lot to make me safe around you.
There's nothing that a hundred years of facts are going to do
I guess my brain's drowned in paste and muck
Gonna take some time to die off in the ventilator yeah (ooh oohj)
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only 1,300 people a day are dying of covid in the US. Those are rookie numbers.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SVC_conservative: iheartscotch: Please....for the love of small puppies...JUST LOOK UP. This thing is real. It is imminent. And it is GOING TO KILL US ALL IF WE DON'T DO ANYTHING ABOUT IT.

Lol, silly hippy, Don't Look Up

Like and Subscribe I'm the last man on Earth


Have you considered petting a Brontorec?

/ I keed
 
dennysgod
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stands to reason that a highly contagious form of any virus would have a "quick" wave.
 
Lexington Craddock
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't it summer in South Africa? With average temps in the upper 70s and low 80s? That makes a huge difference.
 
Terrapin Bound [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Summoner101: Wave goes in to ocean, wave goes out of ocean.

You can't explain that.


There is water at the bottom of the ocean
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Terrapin Bound: Summoner101: Wave goes in to ocean, wave goes out of ocean.

You can't explain that.

There is water at the bottom of the ocean


lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Terrapin Bound: Summoner101: Wave goes in to ocean, wave goes out of ocean.

You can't explain that.

There is water at the bottom of the ocean


I thought there was a hole at the bottom of the sea.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lexington Craddock: Isn't it summer in South Africa? With average temps in the upper 70s and low 80s? That makes a huge difference.


Trump says coronavirus could be thwarted by summer heat

President Donald Trump said Thursday evening that the spread of COVID-19 could be drastically slowed by the onset of warmer and more humid weather during a Coronavirus

"Maybe this goes away with heat and light. It seems like that's the case," the president speculated. "I think a lot of people are going to go outside all of a sudden." Trump cited the data as evidence that he was correct when he had previously suggested that warmer weather would stop the spread of the disease.
 
thornhill
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lexington Craddock: Isn't it summer in South Africa? With average temps in the upper 70s and low 80s? That makes a huge difference.


Does it? We had our delta wave in the summer.
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Brazil, Summer 2022: We farked up.
USA, Summer 2022: No lockdowns, no masks, weeeee
Brazil, Summer 2022: Oh... you sweet summer child.
USA, Fall 2022: We farked up.
Brazil, Fall 2022: No lockdowns, no masks, weeee
USA, Fall 2022: Oh... you sweet summer child.
Rinse, repeat. This is going to be a long ride.
 
Lexington Craddock
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

thornhill: Lexington Craddock: Isn't it summer in South Africa? With average temps in the upper 70s and low 80s? That makes a huge difference.

Does it? We had our delta wave in the summer.


And it seems it would have been much worse if we were all cooped up inside together. The science seems to say outdoors is safer than in, yes? Our friends in SA are spending more time outside than those in the northern countries.

Point being: declining numbers in SA mean f**k all to those in the US/Canada et al. Counting on Omicron to be weak & about to fade is incredibly stupid.
 
Lexington Craddock
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Lexington Craddock:

*Omicron & Delta
 
austerity101
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Shakin_Haitian: Only 1,300 people a day are dying of covid in the US. Those are rookie numbers.


This is seriously a Tale of Two Pandemics.  I don't know one single person, personally, who has died from COVID.  Hell, I don't even know if I could name anyone I know personally who's even been hospitalized from it.  And that's not me trying to downplay anything--it's just wild to me how vastly different two people's experiences with this pandemic can be.  Hundreds of thousands of people have died, and many more have gotten seriously ill, yet I seem to know none of them.  How bizarre/lucky.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Lexington Craddock: And it seems it would have been much worse if we were all cooped up inside together. The science seems to say outdoors is safer than in, yes?


Paddle boarder chased by boat, arrested in Malibu after flouting coronavirus closures

A paddle boarder was arrested Thursday after ignoring lifeguards' orders to get out of the ocean near the Malibu Pier despite beach closures amid the corona virus pandemic, authorities said.

County lifeguards patrolling the shore by boat tried to get the man to come ashore. Despite repeated orders to exit the water, the man continued paddle boarding for at least 30 minutes. Lifeguards eventually flagged down Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies who responded by boat to help, according to the Sheriff's Department.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I think after 30+ years I finally know what a wave of mutilation is.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

austerity101: Shakin_Haitian: Only 1,300 people a day are dying of covid in the US. Those are rookie numbers.

This is seriously a Tale of Two Pandemics.  I don't know one single person, personally, who has died from COVID.  Hell, I don't even know if I could name anyone I know personally who's even been hospitalized from it.  And that's not me trying to downplay anything--it's just wild to me how vastly different two people's experiences with this pandemic can be.  Hundreds of thousands of people have died, and many more have gotten seriously ill, yet I seem to know none of them.  How bizarre/lucky.


I know several, but they were all in nursing homes, and early on in the pandemic.

I guess a kid from my son's high school died from it this fall.  He didn't know him well.  No idea if or what underlying conditions he had.
 
SergeantObvious
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Lexington Craddock: thornhill: Lexington Craddock: Isn't it summer in South Africa? With average temps in the upper 70s and low 80s? That makes a huge difference.

Does it? We had our delta wave in the summer.

And it seems it would have been much worse if we were all cooped up inside together. The science seems to say outdoors is safer than in, yes? Our friends in SA are spending more time outside than those in the northern countries.

Point being: declining numbers in SA mean f**k all to those in the US/Canada et al. Counting on Omicron to be weak & about to fade is incredibly stupid.


Spot on.

If SA got their Omicron in winter, their results would have been far worse. We're literally getting this spike at the worst possible moment in most of the U.S. When even places with Florida-like weather are getting hosed, the rest of the U.S. is in for a terrible time.

And that's assuming Omicron doesn't ever evolve into something equally infectious but deadlier. With billions of people (plus animals - not an insignificant issue) to infect TIMES millions of opportunities to mutate in any given host... *shudder*
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Watch out for the that Katrina variant

/very infectious
 
