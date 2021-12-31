 Skip to content
(NPR)   Answering a question with a question: What if we all got to pay for expensive, unecessarily intrusive technology because of small percentage of asshats can't take enough personal responsiblity not to drive while impaired?   (npr.org) divider line
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Only selfish assholes drive drunk.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So how might this technology actually work?

Built-in breathalyzers could sample cabin air

So not only can the driver not be drunk, but no one else in the car can be drunk. Awesome idea, there.

Cameras could monitor for signs of impairment

Good thing that "impaired" is a clearly defined standard with signs that can't possible be caused by other things. I'm sure they'll be making sure you keep your eyes open while driving, which cameras don't have a history determining with some populations

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hey how about we try prohibition while we are at it
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What if we learn to use "have to" instead of "got to"???
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At this point there are far more people who make money off punishing drunk drivers than the actual number of drunk drivers. The problem is under control, but that's not profitable enough for them.
 
nemobeamo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Make walkable cities / suburbs with good public transportation.
 
MurphyMurphy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bingethinker: At this point there are far more people who make money off punishing drunk drivers than the actual number of drunk drivers. The problem is under control, but that's not profitable enough for them.


Yes. But it's not as if it's even about dui's.

That's just how they sell the tech and get it into your car.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Drunk driving and seat belts.  It's 2021/2 and I can't believe we're still discussing the need to use self belts and why you shouldn't drive drunk.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nemobeamo: Make walkable cities / suburbs with good public transportation.


Sure,and also tar and feather every politician who votes for creeping unconstitutional surveillance state while we're at it.

The right of the people to be secure in their persons, houses, papers, and effects, against unreasonable searches and seizures, shall not be violated
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sensors in the drivers seat that determine the difference between an alcohol fart and a normal one? I'm all for technology and mechanisms that prevent driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, It's unfortunate that those of us who would never consider being reckless and dumb may have to endure it as well but I'm honestly ok with that if it saves lives and keeps them off the road. The people that attempt it should be fined and jailed just as if they were caught by the police though. You can be found guilty of dwi/dui even if you aren't driving as long as you have potential control of the vehicle.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alcohol is a factor in a minority of crashes. Speed is a factor in the overwhelming majority. You could save a lot more lives by instituting speed governors, but that's a non-starter.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Like forcing gun buyers to by trigger locks that just end up in a junk drawer?
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MurphyMurphy: bingethinker: At this point there are far more people who make money off punishing drunk drivers than the actual number of drunk drivers. The problem is under control, but that's not profitable enough for them.

Yes. But it's not as if it's even about dui's.

That's just how they sell the tech and get it into your car.


This is because of a congressional mandate:

https://www.aclu.org/news/privacy-tec​h​nology/congressional-drunk-driver-dete​ction-mandate-raises-privacy-questions​

The car companies don't really want to do it, they have to.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What if we all paid for Narcan to revive deadbeat junkies?
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aren't we just close enough to driverless cars to just go ahead and go with that?
 
gonegirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, good, another goddamned thing that can malfunction in my goddamned car and make me unable to drive for no goddamned good reason.

/still bitter about the goddamned high-tech keys that are weirdly flimsy and expensive to replace
//it's a ten-year-old Subaru, let someone steal the goddamned thing if they really goddamned want to
///god dammit
 
patrick767
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure this technology will be great and won't cause any problems whatsoever.
I also love a law that includes a mandate with no farking clue if or how it can be done effectively. Cool.
/s

*beeeeeeeeep* Your eyes are too glossy. No driving for you!
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People who habitually drive drunk don't seem to be the type of people who drive brand new cars.

Also, if a seat belt minder can be thwarted with a 10 dollar dog seat belt (or just taking that fuse out), I can't imagine these systems would be any more difficult to get around.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A small percentage of asshats not taking personal responsibility have ruined the last two years.
 
MurphyMurphy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lsherm: MurphyMurphy: bingethinker: At this point there are far more people who make money off punishing drunk drivers than the actual number of drunk drivers. The problem is under control, but that's not profitable enough for them.

Yes. But it's not as if it's even about dui's.

That's just how they sell the tech and get it into your car.

This is because of a congressional mandate:

https://www.aclu.org/news/privacy-tech​nology/congressional-drunk-driver-dete​ction-mandate-raises-privacy-questions

The car companies don't really want to do it, they have to.


I wonder which lobbyists delivered that.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Back in the day I had a very good friend whose daughter was killed by a drunk driver. I accompanied her to a few MADD events and was, at first, very interested in volunteering. But it became very clear that MADD at the time was laser-focused on pushing for legislation that mandated use of questionable technology in vehicles. They had absolutely no interest in considering all the unintended consequences of this stance and treated anyone who questioned the position or the technology as some kind of heretic. That experience really opened my eyes to how shiatty some well-intentioned nonprofits can be when they have a highly emotional base, very narrow goals, and don't give a fark about anything outside of those narrow goals.
 
KingOfTown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kalyco Jack: Alcohol is a factor in a minority of crashes. Speed is a factor in the overwhelming majority. You could save a lot more lives by instituting speed governors, but that's a non-starter.

Alcohol is a factor in a minority of crashes. Speed disparity is a factor in the overwhelming majority. You could save a lot more lives by instituting speed governors, but that's a non-starter.


FTFY. Driving too slowly for conditions can be at least as dangerous. Came over a hill on a snowy 55 MPH road going a reasonable 40 MPH to find a car right in front of me going 25 MPH. Thankfully survived my tour of the left-hand ditch.
 
Null Pointer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How about we also include shiatty drivers in this?

Don't use blinkers too many times
Drive too aggressively

Your car gets locked dow for N days.
 
atomic-age [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Magnanimous_J: People who habitually drive drunk don't seem to be the type of people who drive brand new cars.

Also, if a seat belt minder can be thwarted with a 10 dollar dog seat belt (or just taking that fuse out), I can't imagine these systems would be any more difficult to get around.

*offer void where Audi, Tesla, or BMW
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nemobeamo: Make walkable cities / suburbs with good public transportation.


Doesn't help if people don't want to live there.

I'm all for it, but there are some people who really, really need solitude and distance in their living situations for their own mental health.
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why not mandate  the same tech in homes? I keep reading how binge drinking is huge issue.
 
MizzouFTW
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not buying a vehicle that has a camera I didn't install myself.
 
nquadroa
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KingOfTown: Kalyco Jack: Alcohol is a factor in a minority of crashes. Speed is a factor in the overwhelming majority. You could save a lot more lives by instituting speed governors, but that's a non-starter.

Alcohol is a factor in a minority of crashes. Speed disparity is a factor in the overwhelming majority. You could save a lot more lives by instituting speed governors, but that's a non-starter.

FTFY. Driving too slowly for conditions can be at least as dangerous. Came over a hill on a snowy 55 MPH road going a reasonable 40 MPH to find a car right in front of me going 25 MPH. Thankfully survived my tour of the left-hand ditch.


40 mph is too fast to be cresting a blind hill in the snow.
 
Turbo Cojones [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's it worth knowing that a drunkie won't hit you head on one night?

It's not about *you*
 
kindms
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lsherm: MurphyMurphy: bingethinker: At this point there are far more people who make money off punishing drunk drivers than the actual number of drunk drivers. The problem is under control, but that's not profitable enough for them.

Yes. But it's not as if it's even about dui's.

That's just how they sell the tech and get it into your car.

This is because of a congressional mandate:

https://www.aclu.org/news/privacy-tech​nology/congressional-drunk-driver-dete​ction-mandate-raises-privacy-questions

The car companies don't really want to do it, they have to.


They dont have to do shyte

We went through this already. The legislation basically says they should study it and in X years explain why they can or cant implement it. But it is not even close to a have to

you think a bunch of folks who wont take a vaccine because of a tracking device are gonna be cool about somethng that prevents them from rolling coal after 15 natty lights ?
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chemlight Battery: Back in the day I had a very good friend whose daughter was killed by a drunk driver. I accompanied her to a few MADD events and was, at first, very interested in volunteering. But it became very clear that MADD at the time was laser-focused on pushing for legislation that mandated use of questionable technology in vehicles. They had absolutely no interest in considering all the unintended consequences of this stance and treated anyone who questioned the position or the technology as some kind of heretic. That experience really opened my eyes to how shiatty some well-intentioned nonprofits can be when they have a highly emotional base, very narrow goals, and don't give a fark about anything outside of those narrow goals.


A single issue organization that is unwilling to compromise and doesn't care about the repercussions of their goal?  Now where have I see that before.
 
bekaye [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nemobeamo: Make walkable cities / suburbs with good public transportation.


If you drank too much to drive, ie, you can't walk a straight line, where are you going to end up once you start walking?
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LOLS -- they're going to perfect this right as we get self-driving cars and don't care any more.
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Drunk driving and seat belts.  It's 2021/2 and I can't believe we're still discussing the need to use self belts and why you shouldn't drive drunk.


We can't get selfish, willingly ignorant people to lay off the horse medicine and get an extremely safe, very effective vaccine.  Are you really that surprised?
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, if the technology needed is years away, it might end up being ready when self-driving cars are close to being ready for primetime, and that's an even better way to eliminate drunk driving. Because that also eliminates driver error at the same time too, some form of which is the cause of the overwhelming majority of car crashes.
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chemlight Battery: Back in the day I had a very good friend whose daughter was killed by a drunk driver. I accompanied her to a few MADD events and was, at first, very interested in volunteering. But it became very clear that MADD at the time was laser-focused on pushing for legislation that mandated use of questionable technology in vehicles. They had absolutely no interest in considering all the unintended consequences of this stance and treated anyone who questioned the position or the technology as some kind of heretic. That experience really opened my eyes to how shiatty some well-intentioned nonprofits can be when they have a highly emotional base, very narrow goals, and don't give a fark about anything outside of those narrow goals.


Which, unfortunately, is most of them.  Same problem with political parties - it's either perfect or total shiat.  Nothing in between.
 
qlenfg [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: So how might this technology actually work?

Built-in breathalyzers could sample cabin air

So not only can the driver not be drunk, but no one else in the car can be drunk. Awesome idea, there.


Yeah, and if someone uses hand sanitizer, y'all ain't going nowhere.

Short of "blow in this tube" like the drunks have to do to get their license back (which is often circumvented by their passenger / child), any other method like a dexterity test or eye movement can discriminate against people with legitimate issues.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bekaye: nemobeamo: Make walkable cities / suburbs with good public transportation.

If you drank too much to drive, ie, you can't walk a straight line, where are you going to end up once you start walking?


You aren't going to kill anyone walking home, no matter how much you swerve.
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kindms: you think a bunch of folks who wont take a vaccine because of a tracking device are gonna be cool about something that prevents them from rolling coal after 15 natty lights ?


No they are not.  Which is why people who really have a problem with this tech will simply avoid cars built after this tech was implemented.  If anything, it'll become a point of pride and rebellion.  And they'll be able to since states don't really push to get old vehicles off the road, save for the indirect push fuel taxes have.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This smells like maddness.
 
KingOfTown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nquadroa: KingOfTown: Kalyco Jack: Alcohol is a factor in a minority of crashes. Speed is a factor in the overwhelming majority. You could save a lot more lives by instituting speed governors, but that's a non-starter.

Alcohol is a factor in a minority of crashes. Speed disparity is a factor in the overwhelming majority. You could save a lot more lives by instituting speed governors, but that's a non-starter.

FTFY. Driving too slowly for conditions can be at least as dangerous. Came over a hill on a snowy 55 MPH road going a reasonable 40 MPH to find a car right in front of me going 25 MPH. Thankfully survived my tour of the left-hand ditch.

40 mph is too fast to be cresting a blind hill in the snow.


If it were truly blind, I'd agree. It was a road I knew well that had no driveways on the other side of the crest, so this jackhole must have been creeping down that slope for a hot minute.

/driven that road literally hundreds of times
//don't try to tell a Wisconsinite how to drive in the snow
///three
 
wantingout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But Americans are all about intrusiveness!
 
WhippingBoi [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Drunk driving is less of a problem than people updating Facebook on their phones while they drive.
 
buserror [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FrancoFile: nemobeamo: Make walkable cities / suburbs with good public transportation.

Doesn't help if people don't want to live there.

I'm all for it, but there are some people who really, really need solitude and distance in their living situations for their own mental health.


Then those people can live outside the city, but a lot of people are living in car-dependent suburbs because that's what they can afford and/or that's where their job is.  We're oversupplied on suburbs and undersupplied on urban development relative to demand.  Nobody's talking about forcing everyone to live in the latter, but we should be striving for a society where the former isn't the default (to whatever extent is practical given where we're starting from).
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dinjiin: Chemlight Battery: Back in the day I had a very good friend whose daughter was killed by a drunk driver. I accompanied her to a few MADD events and was, at first, very interested in volunteering. But it became very clear that MADD at the time was laser-focused on pushing for legislation that mandated use of questionable technology in vehicles. They had absolutely no interest in considering all the unintended consequences of this stance and treated anyone who questioned the position or the technology as some kind of heretic. That experience really opened my eyes to how shiatty some well-intentioned nonprofits can be when they have a highly emotional base, very narrow goals, and don't give a fark about anything outside of those narrow goals.

A single issue organization that is unwilling to compromise and doesn't care about the repercussions of their goal?  Now where have I see that before.


They are virtually all like that in their own way. Another example is Wounded Warrior Project. Their goal is to help wounded warriors get skills, jobs, etc., and they have found that they are able to get the most money by fundraising through TV spots that make wounded servicemembers look absolutely helpless. Their TV spots are virtually indistinguishable from the ASPCA commercials. All they need is a Sarah McLachlan soundtrack. I don't care how much money they raise, I guarantee planting the image in the public mind of veterans being drooling vegetables isn't going to make people want to hire them.

/WWP alum
//I biatch about this in their annual survey every year
///three
 
olorin604
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bekaye: nemobeamo: Make walkable cities / suburbs with good public transportation.

If you drank too much to drive, ie, you can't walk a straight line, where are you going to end up once you start walking?


Not knowing is the fun part!
 
Sharksfan
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I know some guys who work for a company that makes alcohol interlock devices - the things you are required to blow into in order to start your car if you get too many DUI's and a judge orders you to do this.

They always say they're an interesting company because their customer base is 100% involuntary.

If this because wide-spread it would just become a matter of time before you could buy a chip/mod kit to bypass the sensor.  I'm 100% confident that would happen.
 
dready zim
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

KingOfTown: nquadroa: KingOfTown: Kalyco Jack: Alcohol is a factor in a minority of crashes. Speed is a factor in the overwhelming majority. You could save a lot more lives by instituting speed governors, but that's a non-starter.

Alcohol is a factor in a minority of crashes. Speed disparity is a factor in the overwhelming majority. You could save a lot more lives by instituting speed governors, but that's a non-starter.

FTFY. Driving too slowly for conditions can be at least as dangerous. Came over a hill on a snowy 55 MPH road going a reasonable 40 MPH to find a car right in front of me going 25 MPH. Thankfully survived my tour of the left-hand ditch.

40 mph is too fast to be cresting a blind hill in the snow.

If it were truly blind, I'd agree. It was a road I knew well that had no driveways on the other side of the crest, so this jackhole must have been creeping down that slope for a hot minute.

/driven that road literally hundreds of times
//don't try to tell a Wisconsinite how to drive in the snow
///three


If you end up in the ditch because a car in front is only doing 15mph slower than you, hand in your licence.

Or maybe tell us how fast you were really driving.
 
dready zim
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Back on topic, you know the best technology for stopping drunk drivers causing accidents?

Self driving cars.

"Sorry Gary, you're drunk. I'm driving us home"
 
nquadroa
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

KingOfTown: nquadroa: KingOfTown: Kalyco Jack: Alcohol is a factor in a minority of crashes. Speed is a factor in the overwhelming majority. You could save a lot more lives by instituting speed governors, but that's a non-starter.

Alcohol is a factor in a minority of crashes. Speed disparity is a factor in the overwhelming majority. You could save a lot more lives by instituting speed governors, but that's a non-starter.

FTFY. Driving too slowly for conditions can be at least as dangerous. Came over a hill on a snowy 55 MPH road going a reasonable 40 MPH to find a car right in front of me going 25 MPH. Thankfully survived my tour of the left-hand ditch.

40 mph is too fast to be cresting a blind hill in the snow.

If it were truly blind, I'd agree. It was a road I knew well that had no driveways on the other side of the crest, so this jackhole must have been creeping down that slope for a hot minute.

/driven that road literally hundreds of times
//don't try to tell a Wisconsinite how to drive in the snow
///three


Wisconsinite or not. You were still driving like a jackass in the snow. You couldn't control and stop safely so you were driving too fast for road conditions.
 
