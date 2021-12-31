 Skip to content
(CNN)   Prince Andrew isn't sweating the Maxwell conviction   (cnn.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
According to Reddit...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Billions of years have finally gotten us to the point where I'm Googling "Price Andrew Sweating".

/Someone say something about the meaning of life?
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh I'm sure the *Royal Family* will have a hard time finding a doctor to claim he cannot sweat.

They most likely have doctors under full-time employment.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

downstairs: Oh I'm sure the *Royal Family* will have a hard time finding a doctor to claim he cannot sweat.

They most likely have doctors under full-time employment.


They probably have doctors closing up his sweat glands as of now.
 
davynelson
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
being a teenage ho apparently pays not once but twice

/could have banged her in the UK at 16 no problem
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Total Recall - The bead of sweat
Youtube XGL8Hkv9MCI


/NSFW violence and possibly language
 
Hassan Ben Sobr
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Dear me, Royals don't sweat...they glisten.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Watch this breakdown of an interview he gave

Prince Andrew is not good at lying
Youtube q-y2g9Ot5GA
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

EnzoTheCoder: Billions of years have finally gotten us to the point where I'm Googling "Price Andrew Sweating".

/Someone say something about the meaning of life?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
groppet
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Yeah none of the rich and powerful that were involved will have anything done to them.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Megadeth - Sweating Bullets
Youtube aOnKCcjP8Qs


/the prince probably isn't but eh
 
macadamnut
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Show a little compassion for a combat theater veteran, you Farkers. He was deeply traumatized by his very-near-to-missile-range service on the armored cruiser HMS Comfy Chair.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

davynelson: being a teenage ho apparently pays not once but twice

/could have banged her in the UK at 16 no problem


Presumably not if she was pimped or trafficked, or if the act took place in a brothel.  And even as an independent prostitute, she'd be illegal to patronize at that age.   So sure, he could have met her socially and had legal consensual sex with her, under the right circumstances.

Spoiler: Those were not the circumstances.
 
Ishkur
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

edmo: According to Reddit...

[Fark user image 523x732]


giant stare and sweating profusely? Those two are on ecstasy.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The Prince will be be investigated by C&C Music Factory.

Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now) (Official HD Video)
Youtube LaTGrV58wec


/Things that make you go "Hmmmmmmmmmm!"
 
oldfarthenry [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Royals don't sweat - they perspire.
They don't fart, either - but practice anal duck-calls after meals - preferably in the face of the nearest commoner.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Isn't Prince Andrew dead?
 
Ishkur
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: They don't fart, either - but practice anal duck-calls after meals - preferably in the face of the nearest commoner.


Or in the case of Prince Philip -- wherever he damn well likes. Even during official functions.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
He's got a better chance with the argument of why someone who lives in Australia is filing a lawsuit in US courts.
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

EnzoTheCoder: /Someone say something about the meaning of life?


Galaxy Song - Monty Python's The Meaning of Life
Youtube buqtdpuZxvk
 
4th Horseman
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/Humans were a mistake
 
CasperImproved
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
If he wasn't sweating then, he sure is now ;o)
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
A pig who can't sweat?
 
Tarl3k
‘’ less than a minute ago  

mistahtom: Watch this breakdown of an interview he gave

[YouTube video: Prince Andrew is not good at lying]


Holy cow that was hard to watch.
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

