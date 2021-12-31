 Skip to content
 
(KTLA Los Angeles)   Three strikes and you're, in?   (ktla.com) divider line
13
dsmith42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Why asinine? The three strikes itself is asinine. Getting rid of it is a good thing.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
If a politician decides to let loose a violent criminal under Life Without Parole, I hope the first place that felon reoffends is at the politicians house.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Why the "Asinine" tag?
Is it for all the injustices perpetrated by our "justice" system?
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: If a politician decides to let loose a violent criminal under Life Without Parole, I hope the first place that felon reoffends is at the politicians house.


Ok but hear me out what if the violent felon is white?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: If a politician decides to let loose a violent criminal under Life Without Parole, I hope the first place that felon reoffends is at the politicians house.


I hope every Republican politician has to go to prison for supporting all the crooked people they support. And all the pain and death that they have caused.
But we all know that isn't going to happen, just like your boogie man scenario isn't real.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

strathmeyer: Boojum2k: If a politician decides to let loose a violent criminal under Life Without Parole, I hope the first place that felon reoffends is at the politicians house.

Ok but hear me out what if the violent felon is white?


Only person bringing up race in this is you, bub.

Why don't you run along and have a HNY GFingY.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: If a politician decides to let loose a violent criminal under Life Without Parole, I hope the first place that felon reoffends is at the politicians house.


I don't know, it worked out well for Mike Huckabee
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: If a politician decides to let loose a violent criminal under Life Without Parole, I hope the first place that felon reoffends is at the politicians house.


Somebody, please put a cork on this man's fork.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: Boojum2k: If a politician decides to let loose a violent criminal under Life Without Parole, I hope the first place that felon reoffends is at the politicians house.

Somebody, please put a cork on this man's fork.


Ok, fine, I take it back.

Replace LWP with the death penalty again.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Yeah, it's typical of laws to be added and never get taken off the books. The criminal law, in particular, is generally written broadly so that no one can escape punishment by saying "the law doesn't cover that!" and the punishment doesn't fit the crime. I don't care so much about the "three strikes" but if they are really trying to make sense of it, then go for it.

/All crimes should be levels of Disorderly Conduct: For instance, littering would be at Level 1 and premeditated murder at level 10. Criminals get punished according to the level of the offense. Then define a crime exactly and give it a level. Make it simple.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: strathmeyer: Boojum2k: If a politician decides to let loose a violent criminal under Life Without Parole, I hope the first place that felon reoffends is at the politicians house.

Ok but hear me out what if the violent felon is white?

Only person bringing up race in this is you, bub.

Why don't you run along and have a HNY GFingY.


In other words, let the white felon go, as usual.
Or perhaps house arrest or Club Fed, at the most.
Maybe they will all be reoffending at your house?
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

strathmeyer: Boojum2k: If a politician decides to let loose a violent criminal under Life Without Parole, I hope the first place that felon reoffends is at the politicians house.

Ok but hear me out what if the violent felon is white?


Same thing.  Go rot and die in prison.  Charles Manson, Joe DeAngelo, or Richard Ramirez ring a bell?
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I think we're all missing what's important here: what's up with that comma?
 
