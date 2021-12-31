 Skip to content
 
Anti-vaxers, screaming "genocide", storm and steal from a Covid testing center, because they are just that stupid
    More: Stupid, Affiliate marketing, Vaccination, New Year's Day, Polymerase chain reaction, Vaccine, Yale sociologist Nick Christakis, New Year's Eve party, fascinating interview  
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I don't understand the accusations of genocide and fascism. Am I missing something? Or do they just not know what those terms mean?
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Notabunny: I don't understand the accusations of genocide and fascism. Am I missing something? Or do they just not know what those terms mean?


There's a pretty good chance these people don't even know what day of the week it is.
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is Andrew Wakefield still alive?  If so I think he needs to be executed the old school way. Give him the kind of treatment that made them prohibit "cruel and unusual" in the constitution.
 
RaceDTruck [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My body, my choice to get vaccinated.
 
cocozilla
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Notabunny: I don't understand the accusations of genocide and fascism. Am I missing something? Or do they just not know what those terms mean?


It's what they've been told by the right-wing media. Which is why laughing at these people is so dangerous. Just like Nazi Germany in the 1930s you have made ignorant powerless people feel powerful, and that is a very very dangerous thing
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And here I thought those folks had rather strong opinions regarding property rights...

Fark user imageView Full Size


/go figure
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
AtomPeepers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media1.giphy.comView Full Size

Right wing media own this debacle and is deer-in-headlights terrified of how to pivot on this without losing half their base of Qanon nuts. It's such a loose collection of madness, that pulling this single thread threatens to call the entire thing to shatter into looser collections of varied idiots like we used to have.

Trump can't even pull it off in full reality distortion mode, what hope do the rest of them have in stopping this ignorant monster they've created?
 
Slappy Longballs
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cocozilla: Notabunny: I don't understand the accusations of genocide and fascism. Am I missing something? Or do they just not know what those terms mean?

It's what they've been told by the right-wing media. Which is why laughing at these people is so dangerous. Just like Nazi Germany in the 1930s you have made ignorant powerless people feel powerful, and that is a very very dangerous thing


Dangerous laughter is always the hardest to suppress, and people like this make it so much harder.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Notabunny: I don't understand the accusations of genocide and fascism. Am I missing something? Or do they just not know what those terms mean?


The anti-vax movement doesn't have a consistent message.

The people who empower the movement in the mainstream - the politicians, the media personalities, the very serious social media libertarians, etc. - tend to focus on "yes, but" arguments. "Yes, the vaccine can protect you, but that doesn't give the government a right to mandate vaccination." "Yes, the vaccine is good, but it should be your choice." "Yes, it's safe, but do we really want to punish people who Just Asking QuestionsTM?"

These folks are giving cover to the frothing conspiracy nuts of the world, who believe that the vaccine contains alien/demon/robot DNA, that it has active tracking chips, that it's part of a UN/Illuminati/Atheist/Lizard People plan to make people sterile and cull humanity, or some combination of the above. (The nuts rarely actually agree with one another, but that apparently doesn't stop them from organizing mobs.)

Anyway, these are all the people who the Very Serious Fark Posters want to pretend don't exist, because they undermine the contention that the antivaxxers are largely thoughtful people with totally legitimate not-made-up concerns.
 
Esquilax1138
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It should be legal to club these morons like a baby seal.
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 1 hour ago  

darth sunshine: [i.imgflip.com image 625x415]


This is a cognitive disease spread by the internet.
 
anuran
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Notabunny: I don't understand the accusations of genocide and fascism. Am I missing something? Or do they just not know what those terms mean?


The cuckservative media and Russian troll factories - but I repeat myself - have convinced them that anything which might make them safer is fascism and that vaccines are part of the Bill Gates/liberal/United Nations Agenda 21/Jew plot to take over the world. They believe that vaccines either sterilize people (echoing the racist lies in Africa and the Middle East that they were part of a Jew plot to sterilize all Muslim girls) or that they come with 5G mind control chips that have a kill switch which will be activated at some ever-receding time. I am serious. Not exaggerating even a little.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: The anti-vax movement doesn't have a consistent message


Yes they do.  "Anyone who is NOT US is BAD and MUST BE DESTROYED."
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Notabunny: I don't understand the accusations of genocide and fascism. Am I missing something? Or do they just not know what those terms mean?


Basically... the liberal scienticians are making the virus kill the patriotists eleventy times more than the libs, and this has caused their freedom dicks to fall off.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Hey, why do I hear Soviet chuckling in the background?
 
kb7rky
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Time to start breaking skulls:

windlass.comView Full Size
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The organizers figured out the mistake early on but the bus schedules were already set for the protesters so they were forced to go ahead.  It was much like the start of World War I.
 
anuran
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

RaceDTruck: My body, my choice to get vaccinated.


Please don't go to the hospital and waste precious resources that could be used to save an innocent person. Shove your horse paste up your ass and shoot up your colloidal silver privately at home.
 
Fast Moon
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Notabunny: I don't understand the accusations of genocide and fascism. Am I missing something? Or do they just not know what those terms mean?


They come from a cult who seriously believe that things become true simply because enough people believe they're true.  Problems are like fairies.  If people stop believing the problem is real, the problem goes away.  So to them, the people who believe that Covid is real are the ones who are causing it to stick around via their belief.  Like destroying the monuments and temples of rival religions, they believe they can also snuff out reality if they can keep enough people from being aware of it.
 
anuran
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

kb7rky: Time to start breaking skulls:

[windlass.com image 500x500]


This is the only Mace women should carry for self defense.
 
GalFisk
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

RaceDTruck: My body, my choice to get vaccinated.


These people don't respect the right of others to choose the wiser option for their bodies.
 
baltimoreblonde
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
If it's wrong to be actively wishing horrible death on these assholes, I don't want to be right.

/they're assholes
 
Cyrene Valantion
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
At least in the uk all the main political parties are in favour of vaccination.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I love the smile on the woman who is going to be in deep shiat for stealing things. And I guarantee you that the leaders of these idiots will say so what it's just a testing center. It's all part of the bad bad evil Mind control conspiracy. They are so farking smug. Makes my blood boil. I think they are more harmful to my health than the Covid virus.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I feel like someday soon someone will discover the mental equivalent of a virus being spread by right-wing news and we'll have the first epidemiology of a contagious mental disease, equivalent to John Snow discovering how cholera spread in victorian London.
 
Cyrene Valantion
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
When I went for my booster shot I apparently missed a protest by some anti-vaxxers by about an hour,

They locked the doors to keep them out, so they started banging on the windows and trying to push flyers under the door. Then the police turned up and stared at them till they left.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Fast Moon: Notabunny: I don't understand the accusations of genocide and fascism. Am I missing something? Or do they just not know what those terms mean?

They come from a cult who seriously believe that things become true simply because enough people believe they're true. Problems are like fairies.  If people stop believing the problem is real, the problem goes away.  So to them, the people who believe that Covid is real are the ones who are causing it to stick around via their belief.  Like destroying the monuments and temples of rival religions, they believe they can also snuff out reality if they can keep enough people from being aware of it.


What right-wing asshole was it recently who was screaming that "The Pandemic will not be over until we DEMAND that it is Over!"?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

cocozilla: Notabunny: I don't understand the accusations of genocide and fascism. Am I missing something? Or do they just not know what those terms mean?

It's what they've been told by the right-wing media. Which is why laughing at these people is so dangerous. Just like Nazi Germany in the 1930s you have made ignorant powerless people feel powerful, and that is a very very dangerous thing


We should put Those People in their place
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Similar looking testing center near me run by the military.  Would love to see them try this there.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
So assuming Covid is with us forever, is dealing with cividiots just going to be part of society? If that's the case, then the unvaccinated need to be put in the back of the line for medical services. There's no reason responsible people should have their medical care delayed.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Nurglitch: I feel like someday soon someone will discover the mental equivalent of a virus being spread by right-wing news and we'll have the first epidemiology of a contagious mental disease, equivalent to John Snow discovering how cholera spread in victorian London.


We *know* how it comes to be, how it spreads.

Spend decades, spend generations degrading and dismantling the education system.  Denigrate thinking and glorify Stupidity.  Make being a 'brain in neutral' member of the herd a far more comfortable prospect than actually paying attention - and DOING SOMETHING ABOUT IT!

We know how to do something about it, too, but that takes much time, much effort, much sacrifice, and much work, so *that'll* never happen.  We'd rather die.
 
Deathfrogg
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Notabunny: I don't understand the accusations of genocide and fascism. Am I missing something? Or do they just not know what those terms mean?


They know that those words mean something bad, so they throw them around to help themselves believe that they can convince people that they can sound like they know at least a little history. They don't know exactly what those words mean, there's probably some definition somewhere, but they can't pronounce that word either so the book-thing that does that was probably written by some pointy-headed interlectchul type. They've seen those words used a lot on those icky leftist teevee shows about how bad the Military was in WW2 when the US fought the Communists so they're pretty sure that those words mean "bad things". 

These are people who will walk between the tracks along a busy railroad line, and when they hear a train coming, they drop down to their knees to pray for the train to miss them.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

RaceDTruck: My body, my choice to get vaccinated.


But if you get pregnant, your choices don't matter.
For people yelling abut freedom their pretty big on taking away choices they don't like from other people.

Nurglitch: I feel like someday soon someone will discover the mental equivalent of a virus being spread by right-wing news and we'll have the first epidemiology of a contagious mental disease, equivalent to John Snow discovering how cholera spread in victorian London.


Wow! I missed that Game of Thrones episode!
 
Birnone
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
When minorities and leftists do it, it's called rioting and looting. When right wingers do it, it's called storming and stealing. Language matters. Some words make it sound like mindless criminals going on a rampage, other words make it sound like people with grievances are acting out in frustration.

A good way to start to fix this is to use the same terminology each time people do things like this. If you want to acknowledge that some people are politically motivated, acknowledge that for everybody. If you consider these kinds of actions to be criminal and nothing else, consider it criminal when anyone does it. Be consistent, not hypocritically biased.
 
Deathfrogg
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
NotARocketScientist:

Nurglitch: I feel like someday soon someone will discover the mental equivalent of a virus being spread by right-wing news and we'll have the first epidemiology of a contagious mental disease, equivalent to John Snow discovering how cholera spread in victorian London.

Wow! I missed that Game of Thrones episode!

Ask any psychologist and they'll tell you that mental illness is indeed, highly contagious and often more virulent than Smallpox was.
 
jtown
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Notabunny: I don't understand the accusations of genocide and fascism. Am I missing something? Or do they just not know what those terms mean?


Apparently you're not mentally ill.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

NotARocketScientist: RaceDTruck: My body, my choice to get vaccinated.

But if you get pregnant, your choices don't matter.
For people yelling abut freedom their pretty big on taking away choices they don't like from other people.

Nurglitch: I feel like someday soon someone will discover the mental equivalent of a virus being spread by right-wing news and we'll have the first epidemiology of a contagious mental disease, equivalent to John Snow discovering how cholera spread in victorian London.

Wow! I missed that Game of Thrones episode!


https://sphweb.bumc.bu.edu/otlt/mph-m​o​dules/ph/publichealthhistory/publichea​lthhistory6.html
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Notabunny: I don't understand the accusations of genocide and fascism. Am I missing something? Or do they just not know what those terms mean?


They think the vaccine causes sterility.  Or they think that everyone who got the vaccine will all drop dead in X days when Bill Gates and George Soros activate the 5G nanochip.
 
Deathfrogg
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: Notabunny: I don't understand the accusations of genocide and fascism. Am I missing something? Or do they just not know what those terms mean?

They think the vaccine causes sterility.  Or they think that everyone who got the vaccine will all drop dead in X days when Bill Gates and George Soros activate the 5G nanochip.


Phew. I was nervous there for a while. Good thing I updated my phone.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Last night I was searching the internets for a VARIANT shirt. (From Loki - yes I am a nerd.) I kept running into two shirts, with the cartoon COVID molecule:

THE LAST VARIANT IS COMMUNISM
and
THE LAST VARIANT IS SOCIALISM

Like they're not sure which is worse, or what they are, or what COVID is, or what a government does.
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
False flag. Antifa. BLM.

Therefore Trump is president for life.

Or something
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Shame on them!
 
frankb00th [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Here in Qc, people's tolerance for anti vaxx rethoric has pretty much run its course. Everyone is more than fed up with that bullsh*t.
 
