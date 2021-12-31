 Skip to content
(The Hill)   Only 14% of children have parents who love them   (thehill.com) divider line
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Or the CDC just makes shiat up.

https://www.npr.org/2021/12/28/106864​3​344/cdc-omicron-covid-19-delta-revise-​estimates


"Alarms that the hyper-contagious omicron variant accounted for the vast majority of new COVID-19 infections over the past couple of weeks were significantly overestimated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention."
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The numbers in this article don't mesh.
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: Or the CDC just makes shiat up.

https://www.npr.org/2021/12/28/1068643​344/cdc-omicron-covid-19-delta-revise-​estimates


"Alarms that the hyper-contagious omicron variant accounted for the vast majority of new COVID-19 infections over the past couple of weeks were significantly overestimated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention."


If this huge surge is Delta variant that would be very, very bad.  We will find out in a few weeks - if there's a giant spike in antivaxers with tubes down their throats, it was delta; if not, probably omicron.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
My kid is a total pain in the ass, so I get it
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Wasn't there just an Ohio dad that gave his daughter a shot?

/just reading headlines is not a good idea
 
Lifeless
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Make them even more of a burden, that's the ticket
 
