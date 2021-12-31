 Skip to content
(We Are Central PA)   62 year old man jailed after allegedly assaulting 86 year old elderly mother with ashtray. Maybe it is time to move out of the house, son   (wearecentralpa.com) divider line
19
    More: Dumbass, Assault, Rodney Silvis, elderly mother, State Police, 86-year-old mother, Felony, Punxsutawney man, Jefferson County EMS  
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
There's not exactly a lot to do in Punxsutawney outside of Groundhog Day, except to get drunk.  Come to think of it, that's the best thing to do on Groundhog Day, too.

Although using your mom as target practice for Ashtray Discus probably isn't a good idea at any time of the year.
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
At least Bill Murray is always there.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Clean your room!"

"No!"  *clonk*

/or something like that I assume
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stupid ash hole.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size


Cast-iron pans work better.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gopher321: "Clean your room!"

"No!"  *clonk*

/or something like that I assume


It's Punxsutawney. He probably hit her for not taking her dentures out first.
 
cakeman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rip Betty
 
Habitual Cynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cakeman: Rip Betty


Vastly more important than the ashtray story.  We've lost a treasure.
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hey Nurse!: gopher321: "Clean your room!"

"No!"  *clonk*

/or something like that I assume

It's Punxsutawney. He probably hit her for not taking her dentures out first.


You leave yours in?
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jim32rr: Hey Nurse!: gopher321: "Clean your room!"

"No!"  *clonk*

/or something like that I assume

It's Punxsutawney. He probably hit her for not taking her dentures out first.

You leave yours in?


Yes, yes I do
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As opposed to his 86 year old youthful mother?
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hey Nurse!: jim32rr: Hey Nurse!: gopher321: "Clean your room!"

"No!"  *clonk*

/or something like that I assume

It's Punxsutawney. He probably hit her for not taking her dentures out first.

You leave yours in?

Yes, yes I do


Your brotherhusband must love those teeth. :P
 
Churchy LaFemme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With an ashtray. Classy.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Churchy LaFemme: With an ashtray. Classy.


An empty bottle of Tanquray would be better?
 
jayhawkeye2
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Happy Mothers Day!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
That's bush-league.  You're supposed to hide her medications and steal her Social Security checks.
 
Churchy LaFemme
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: Churchy LaFemme: With an ashtray. Classy.

An empty bottle of Tanquray would be better?


Classier...
 
