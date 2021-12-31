 Skip to content
 
(ABC News)   Times Square New Year's Eve celebration will go on despite record numbers of COVID-19 infections in the city. Mayor Bill de Blasio announces "we've got a message to the world. New York City is open" forgets to add "to fuel the pandemic"   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass, New York City, NEW YORK, Mayor Bill de Blasio, city officials, record numbers of COVID-19 infections, Eric Adams, outgoing mayor's plans, Times Square  
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I have a grand nephew who decided to take the trip from Idaho to do New Years in Times Square.

He always seemed smart.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Limited to 15,000 people, mandatory proof of vaccination required, masks and social distancing enforced as well.

That's about as safe as you can get in that sort of environment, so good for them.

All of us vaxxed and boosted chumps have suffered enough over the last few years, so excluding the unvaccinated and anti-maskers will hopefully drive the point home that we're done with them.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BizarreMan: I have a grand nephew who decided to take the trip from Idaho to do New Years in Times Square.

He always seemed smart.


Even in the best of years, NYE in Times Square seemed like a waste of time.  I guess if you had a hotel room right above with a fully stocked bar and access to a toilet, it would be OK, but standing cheek-to-jowl in the freezing cold with 50,000 other sweaty, smelly people who need to take a piss before they take the A train to Queens, doesn't sound like a lot of fun to me.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
COVID19
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
wow, you Americans make it so easy
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Cripes, even my little mountain town is canceling its New Year celebration.
 
buntz
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I was going to do the Groundhogs Day trip this year.
Lived in PA my whole life but have never been there (Punxsutawney)
I hear it's a gross nightmare full of drunken college kids and it's not charming like in the movie.

I still want to go.

Clearly this is not year (again) to go.
 
valenumr
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
We did so well here for the past two years. Now a lot of people seem to have just given up and shiat is totally going sideways (or vertical really).
 
Bone Spurs and Harmony
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
And just like that, we have given up.
 
TheRedMonkey
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: Limited to 15,000 people, mandatory proof of vaccination required, masks and social distancing enforced as well.

That's about as safe as you can get in that sort of environment, so good for them.

All of us vaxxed and boosted chumps have suffered enough over the last few years, so excluding the unvaccinated and anti-maskers will hopefully drive the point home that we're done with them.


Yup, how much longer do we have to be held hostage by morons?
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The economy demands that all schools and businesses must remain open. It's like people aren't even following the stock market and the talking heads talking about how great the economy is doing at year end.
 
AnyName
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Could someone w/ way too much time on their hands please copy all the posts from the Florida NYE thread, replace Florida with NY and then post them all here.

Thanks!!!
 
Uzzah
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Bone Spurs and Harmony: And just like that, we have given up.


America is the toddler in the grocery store throwing a tantrum because Mom won't buy candy.  Mom has tried to explain that candy is a treat for only special occasions, that she'll buy you grapes instead, and has even tried to put her foot down and just say "no, you can't have that."  And yet the screaming and crying and foot-stomping has persisted, aisle after aisle.  At some point, Mom is just going to give in so you shut the hell up.  If you can't make a reasoned case for what you want, making noise and throwing fits works now.

(It doesn't hurt that Dad is there too, egging the toddler on.  "Why won't she buy you the candy?  Maybe she didn't hear you -- tell her more loudly how much you want it...")
 
Talondel
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Trying to contain a disease that has an R0 in the neighborhood of 15 with social distancing and half hearted lock downs is worthless. Especially when it's spread this far already. Even a Chinese style region wide military enforced lockdown wouldn't stop this now. Best to learn to accept that rather than go around begging your government for more lockdowns and cancelations that won't actually accomplish anything.

Especially here in the states where anyone who wants to get vexed and boosted probably is. If you're still so worried that you need to stay home and mock people who are moving on that's your prerogative. But stop pretending you're the ones acting sensibly.
 
rightClick [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

TheRedMonkey: markie_farkie: Limited to 15,000 people, mandatory proof of vaccination required, masks and social distancing enforced as well.

That's about as safe as you can get in that sort of environment, so good for them.

All of us vaxxed and boosted chumps have suffered enough over the last few years, so excluding the unvaccinated and anti-maskers will hopefully drive the point home that we're done with them.

Yup, how much longer do we have to be held hostage by morons?


what's your plan to get competent leadership elected and increasing the value of a quality education?
 
wooden_rooster
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Christ we're stupid.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

TheRedMonkey: markie_farkie: Limited to 15,000 people, mandatory proof of vaccination required, masks and social distancing enforced as well.

That's about as safe as you can get in that sort of environment, so good for them.

All of us vaxxed and boosted chumps have suffered enough over the last few years, so excluding the unvaccinated and anti-maskers will hopefully drive the point home that we're done with them.

Yup, how much longer do we have to be held hostage by morons?


I'm there too. There's only 2 ways Covid ends. Everyone gets vaccinated and it stops becoming a life threatening disease to a significant percentage of people or everyone dies from it. I think we have to accept Covid will stay here until we can eradicate it like smallpox.I'm done with the freedumbs letting this disease stick around.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Is it really necessary to gather in large crowds, drink yourself stupid, and watch a shiny ball drop?  Masks might be required, but you know that rule cannot be enforced once the crowd is at full capacity.  Who, and how, will enforce it?  Dumb dumb dumb.
I don't even plan on leaving the house today.  Hell, I'll be drunk and asleep by 9:30 tonight.
 
Esroc
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
People have made their choice. They're going to ignore the pandemic. It's a farking stupid and terrible choice, but it's done. biatching about it in every other greenlight until the end of days isn't going to accomplish anything other than stoke your personal sense of superiority and smugness.

Though on second thought, since humanity has chosen ruin and possible extinction every time it's come up in the modern age, that sense of superiority and smugness is basically the only thing sane people have left to power through this existential nightmare. So, nevermind. Carry on.
 
Salmon
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Uzzah: Bone Spurs and Harmony: And just like that, we have given up.

America is the toddler in the grocery store throwing a tantrum because Mom won't buy candy.  Mom has tried to explain that candy is a treat for only special occasions, that she'll buy you grapes instead, and has even tried to put her foot down and just say "no, you can't have that."  And yet the screaming and crying and foot-stomping has persisted, aisle after aisle.  At some point, Mom is just going to give in so you shut the hell up.  If you can't make a reasoned case for what you want, making noise and throwing fits works now.

(It doesn't hurt that Dad is there too, egging the toddler on.  "Why won't she buy you the candy?  Maybe she didn't hear you -- tell her more loudly how much you want it...")


grapes are like, 14 bucks up here right now - my kid is getting candy, thanks.
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

rightClick: TheRedMonkey: markie_farkie: Limited to 15,000 people, mandatory proof of vaccination required, masks and social distancing enforced as well.

That's about as safe as you can get in that sort of environment, so good for them.

All of us vaxxed and boosted chumps have suffered enough over the last few years, so excluding the unvaccinated and anti-maskers will hopefully drive the point home that we're done with them.

Yup, how much longer do we have to be held hostage by morons?

what's your plan to get competent leadership elected and increasing the value of a quality education?


In New York?

Big ask, in a place where Bloomberg looks like the only sane one since Prohibition. NYC elects people who make Donald Trump look like he knows what he's doing.
 
Marshmallow Jones
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
It's fine.  NY is already preparing for the consequences.

The federal government is sending significant resources to New York to assist in combating the surge of the Omicron coronavirus variant, according to Jackie Bray, acting commissioner of the New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Service.

I was assured by Fark that only red states are run by idiots and blue state residents are all 5 times vaxxed and wear masks in the shower.
 
valenumr
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: Is it really necessary to gather in large crowds, drink yourself stupid, and watch a shiny ball drop?  Masks might be required, but you know that rule cannot be enforced once the crowd is at full capacity.  Who, and how, will enforce it?  Dumb dumb dumb.
I don't even plan on leaving the house today.  Hell, I'll be drunk and asleep by 9:30 tonight.


Why go when you can attend in decentraland?
 
Broktun
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Bone Spurs and Harmony: And just like that, we have given up.


We had given up months ago.
 
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
It's ok. Elmos are immune to covid-19

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
This is America's most conservative city, right?

Oh, no? It's America's most liberal city?

media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
I'm an excellent driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
De Blasio is certainly sending a message to the world, but it's probably not the one he thinks it is.  Something about the ability to perform critical thinking and attending basic science classes in high school?
 
jimjays
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: I have a grand nephew who decided to take the trip from Idaho to do New Years in Times Square.

He always seemed smart.


Have you explained the nuances of bucket lists? While fulfilling them is well and good, adding activities that increase the odds of kicking the bucket decreases the odds of completing the list.
 
scififan4 [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
As an immunocompromised person in their 30s, the fact that no one can be bothered to put up with a few small inconveniences like wearing a mask, getting vaccinated a few times and maybe not swapping diseases in a giant group at the worst possible time in order for me to be able to continue living or let me (or my small children or spouse) ever go anywhere again is really, really frustrating. Especially since all indications are getting this, even when vaccinated, much less unvaccinated, runs the chance of even a currently health person getting all sorts of fun autoimmune disorders which can very well wreck your life.

So hearing people talk about being done with this and not caring anymore is tough. Especially since you really don't want to end up in the boat I'm in with your own set of autoimmune fun. It's not worth it to trade that risk for a few inconveniences.
 
valenumr
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Betty white died.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

scififan4: As an immunocompromised person in their 30s, the fact that no one can be bothered to put up with a few small inconveniences like wearing a mask, getting vaccinated a few times and maybe not swapping diseases in a giant group at the worst possible time in order for me to be able to continue living or let me (or my small children or spouse) ever go anywhere again is really, really frustrating. Especially since all indications are getting this, even when vaccinated, much less unvaccinated, runs the chance of even a currently health person getting all sorts of fun autoimmune disorders which can very well wreck your life.

So hearing people talk about being done with this and not caring anymore is tough. Especially since you really don't want to end up in the boat I'm in with your own set of autoimmune fun. It's not worth it to trade that risk for a few inconveniences.


I feel for you, I really do, but prior to March of 2020, how is today any different for people who are immunocrompromised?

Not like mono or influenza or any number of horrible diseases were kept in check by public health orders. We all just assumed you don't want to lick the subway handrail and went on with our lives.

I think people forget that prior to COVID, we all just expected illness to be part and parcel to living in proximity to other people.

It is what it is.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

valenumr: Betty white died.


Fark!
 
valenumr
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: valenumr: Betty white died.

Fark!


I know... I usually couldn't care less when someone famous dies, but this one sucks. FARK YOU 2021.
 
Broktun
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

valenumr: Mrtraveler01: valenumr: Betty white died.

Fark!

I know... I usually couldn't care less when someone famous dies, but this one sucks. FARK YOU 2021.


Thanks to People magazine. . .putting her on the cover 3 weeks before her birthday.
 
