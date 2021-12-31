 Skip to content
 
(YouTube)   And now, shopping cart shenanigans. Xanax sold separately   (youtube.com) divider line
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dumbobruni
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
insistent on maintaining six foot rule but refuses to wear a mask.

oh dear.
 
4th Horseman
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

4th Horseman: [Fark user image 700x692]


RELEASE THE KAREN!
 
rhiannon
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Stores here post signs to keep a 6 foot distance. Can't go around Annoying Aisle Blocker in the same aisle and can't go down another aisle and back up behind Annoying Aisle Blocker because of the one way aisles here. Solution is to wait for Annoying Aisle Blocker to move along or change the law and allow the use of tasers on Annoying Aisle Blockers. I know where my vote goes.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Hey, Karen, dearie...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
4th Horseman
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I love this part, when she yells at the employee "You're fired! You don't know who you're dealing with!" like she has any authority, or anyone even gives a shiat:
Shopping Cart Karen Shuts Down Supermarket Aisle + Bonus
Youtube Jm1sr1GItFQ

/How can you be sodamned worried about COVID guidelines, but not wear a mask?
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I have the solution

pictures.hentai-foundry.comView Full Size
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I was hoping for Kart Narcs


Serious as a Cart Attack
Youtube giZRY7aJbc8


/might not return my cart just to collect swag.  because flexible magnets aren't free
// if I got enough, might sell on EBay
 
badscooter
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The last part of the video was like a scene from Superstore

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
