(WRAL)   Man stole a Frito Lay truck this morning. That's one hell of a bad case of the munchies   (wral.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: [thumbs.gfycat.com image 280x215] [View Full Size image _x_]


When I saw there was only one post, I knew that the Frito Bandito would be it.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
That should Ruffle some feathers.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Did the thief not know the magnitude of destructive power he possessed?
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Lock down the cheese dip and beer trucks.
 
Charles of York [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
what's the Scoop here? Did he drive it out to his Ranch?
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I'd argue that's a good, but severe case of the munchies. A bad case of the munchies is when there's no food around and you're too wasted to go get some.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
King Missile - The Cheesecake Truck
Youtube 9inOtq0Ayek
 
punkwrestler
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Damn with all those cops responding you would have thought he stole a doughnut truck....
 
Vacation Bible School
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Have you had those chips? They're really good.
 
