 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   The Colorado wildfires are headed for plant life that has been growing in plutonium-contaminated soil   (twitter.com) divider line
64
    More: Scary, shot  
•       •       •

1032 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Dec 2021 at 10:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



64 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Metastatic Capricorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Would plants take up plutonium? I understand that they are holding down contaminated soil and losing them would be bad, but would the plants burning be a vector for plutonium getting into the air?
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Word to the wise, nobody tell TFG** that plutonium cures COVID.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Metastatic Capricorn: Would plants take up plutonium? I understand that they are holding down contaminated soil and losing them would be bad, but would the plants burning be a vector for plutonium getting into the air?


I don't know if it's the same circumstances, but there are concerns with forest fires in the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone releasing radioactive nucleotides
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

snocone: Word to the wise, nobody tell TFG** that plutonium cures COVID.


Why not? It would solve several problems at once.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not keeping up on this news at all, what is the status of the fire today vs. yesterday?
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ooga booga noocleeare radiation!!!!
 
Dinodork
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*Ooga Booga intensifies*

It's not going to burn into Rocky flats. There are 2 air tankers that just flew in from Abeline, TX for drops, but I doubt they'll be needed.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WTF? No Sharks?
 
Zevon's Evil Twin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would be more concerned about the winds stirring up the dust.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's actually the perfect way 2021 could have ended
 
dywed88
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They are going to burn the tomacco crops?
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: snocone: Word to the wise, nobody tell TFG** that plutonium cures COVID.

Why not? It would solve several problems at once.


With our luck, it would probably reverse his mental decline, which is the only thing preventing him and his cronies from really trying to do anything other than grift.
 
Uzzah
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: Not keeping up on this news at all, what is the status of the fire today vs. yesterday?


Wind has abated and a lot of the fire is now under control.  5+ inches of snow predicted for this afternoon, so that should snuff all of what is left.
 
exqqqme [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

optikeye: WTF? No Sharks?


I heard there were at least 30-50 feral hogs
 
Flincher
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Like a Taco Bell bathroom after the road crews have defiled it?
 
MissFeasance [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I live right on the edge of Rocky Flats.  It's my backyard.  :(
 
Tabletop
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
This is an excellent example of why we shouldn't treat tweets like news.
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Uzzah: fiddlehead: Not keeping up on this news at all, what is the status of the fire today vs. yesterday?

Wind has abated and a lot of the fire is now under control.  5+ inches of snow predicted for this afternoon, so that should snuff all of what is left.


Sooooo... floods in the spring?
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I for one welcome our mutant pine overlords.
 
Nuclear Monk
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Starting 2022 off with radioactive smoke is pretty on brand, IMO
 
FlyingFarmer
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

MissFeasance: I live right on the edge of Rocky Flats.  It's my backyard.  :(


What are your super powers?
 
strapp3r
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
let's hope the farms are safe...

cdn.summitdaily.comView Full Size


...and don't burn and smoke out my neighborhood
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Zevon's Evil Twin: I would be more concerned about the winds stirring up the dust.


And the strong updrafts the fires create.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Hello Fellow Gardeners.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Ah yes, just one more little example of what happens when the chickens come home to roost.
 
Dinodork
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

rosekolodny: Uzzah: fiddlehead: Not keeping up on this news at all, what is the status of the fire today vs. yesterday?

Wind has abated and a lot of the fire is now under control.  5+ inches of snow predicted for this afternoon, so that should snuff all of what is left.

Sooooo... floods in the spring?


No. This isn't an upland area with a ton of terrain.

Plus like it'll ever rain here again.
 
Speaker2Animals [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

exqqqme: optikeye: WTF? No Sharks?

I heard there were at least 30-50 feral hogs


Ha! I forgot about Willie McNab.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

MissFeasance: I live right on the edge of Rocky Flats.  It's my backyard.  :(


Cool! Maybe you'll end up with flowers like these.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MonstarMike [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
This is how we get killer tomatoes, isn't it?

/ It is
 
JRoo
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Do you want Triffids? Because THAT'S how you get Triffids.
 
dryknife
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Does the Fire Marshal know about the Marshall Fire?
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

optikeye: WTF? No Sharks?


MissFeasance: I live right on the edge of Rocky Flats.  It's my backyard.  :(


Get out of there if you see any sharks!
 
brilett
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
CDC:

Because it emits alpha particles, plutonium is most dangerous when inhaled. When plutonium particles are inhaled, they lodge in the lung tissue. The alpha particles can kill lung cells, which causes scarring of the lungs, leading to further lung disease and cancer.
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Dinodork: rosekolodny: Uzzah: fiddlehead: Not keeping up on this news at all, what is the status of the fire today vs. yesterday?

Wind has abated and a lot of the fire is now under control.  5+ inches of snow predicted for this afternoon, so that should snuff all of what is left.

Sooooo... floods in the spring?

No. This isn't an upland area with a ton of terrain.

Plus like it'll ever rain here again.


Well that's good. I live in Flagstaff and some of our recent burn scars have caused intense flooding.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Not that it's going to happen, but would be the effect of 800-1000 degree heat on the traces of Plutonium?

Is that enough to shorten the half-life?
 
BigGrnEggGriller
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

snocone: Word to the wise, nobody tell TFG** that plutonium cures COVID.


Donald Trump lives in your head rent-free 24/7 doesn't he?  Sad.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Tabletop: This is an excellent example of why we shouldn't treat tweets like news.


but they're IMPORTANT BECAUSE HEY ARE ON THE INTERNET!!1!!eleventy1!!
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

brilett: CDC:

Because it emits alpha particles, plutonium is most dangerous when inhaled. When plutonium particles are inhaled, they lodge in the lung tissue. The alpha particles can kill lung cells, which causes scarring of the lungs, leading to further lung disease and cancer.


Yeah, I was just looking at that. It looks like people should be less concerned about the plant material itself and more concerned about what happens when the wind whips up that dirt that is no longer held down by plants.

Couple of studies I looked at said that plutonium has to be in its soluble form to be taken up by plants and even then you should be way more worried about mollusks and crawdads.  And the highest concentration of plutonium in the plant material was in the roots - which was pretty much eliminated if you peel your potatoes.

That dirt tho.
 
MurphyMurphy [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: Not that it's going to happen, but would be the effect of 800-1000 degree heat on the traces of Plutonium?

Is that enough to shorten the half-life?


Not how half-life works.
λ is a constant for our purposes here.

/hl3 confirmed
 
fargin a
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I was contemplating a to move to CO, then I got a $30 collections letter for a $3 toll on a road they paid for decades ago (via temporary tolls).

Goodbye CO!

Also a fair number of people are going mental up there.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Moroning [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

fargin a: I was contemplating a to move to CO, then I got a $30 collections letter for a $3 toll on a road they paid for decades ago (via temporary tolls).

Goodbye CO!

Also a fair number of people are going mental up there.


Good, stay out!  Colorado is full already!
 
frankb00th [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: Ah yes, just one more little example of what happens when the chickens come home to roost.


Especially when they are chickens of the past, long thought forgotten.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: Ah yes, just one more little example of what happens when the chickens come home to roost.


... carrying avian influenza.
 
frankb00th [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

BigGrnEggGriller: snocone: Word to the wise, nobody tell TFG** that plutonium cures COVID.

Donald Trump lives in your head rent-free 24/7 doesn't he?  Sad.


Just like your need to defend him 24/7.
 
litespeed74
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Ahh Rocky Flats...the Hanford of Colorado.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: Not that it's going to happen, but would be the effect of 800-1000 degree heat on the traces of Plutonium?

Is that enough to shorten the half-life?


Nope. With rare exceptions, nuclear processes do not care what sort of chemistry is going on around them. Until the temperature gets up into the millions of degrees they will continue decaying on their original schedule.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

Worst Rocky movie ever.
 
Displayed 50 of 64 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.