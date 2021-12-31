 Skip to content
(Local10 WPLG)   Place on ground. Light fuse. Get away   (local10.com) divider line
29
    More: Florida, Fireworks, MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, New Year's Eve fireworks vendors, Accident, Safety, So Paulo, New Year, a-half times  
•       •       •

1143 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Dec 2021 at 1:35 PM



29 Comments     (+0 »)
KingOfTown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He pulled a box from under the lower bunk. Inside it were several tubes, about a foot long, open at one end. "Badger & Normal, Ankh-Morpork", he read aloud. "Mortar Flare (Red). Light Fuse. Do Not Place In Mouth."

~ Sir Terry Pratchett, The Fifth Elephant

Also,

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you are set on doing your own fireworks, make sure a responsible adult is present at all times and in charge of lighting all sparklers and fireworks.

They do know they're writing about Florida, don't they?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So no shooting bottle rockets out of your butthole, okay? It's not recommended.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KingOfTown: He pulled a box from under the lower bunk. Inside it were several tubes, about a foot long, open at one end. "Badger & Normal, Ankh-Morpork", he read aloud. "Mortar Flare (Red). Light Fuse. Do Not Place In Mouth."

~ Sir Terry Pratchett, The Fifth Elephant

Also,

[Fark user image 330x185] [View Full Size image _x_]


Jackass is not an instruction manual
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Go for it!
 
KingOfTown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IgG4: KingOfTown: He pulled a box from under the lower bunk. Inside it were several tubes, about a foot long, open at one end. "Badger & Normal, Ankh-Morpork", he read aloud. "Mortar Flare (Red). Light Fuse. Do Not Place In Mouth."

~ Sir Terry Pratchett, The Fifth Elephant

Also,

[Fark user image 330x185] [View Full Size image _x_]

Jackass is not an instruction manual


It is if you're a jackass.

/disclaimer text.bmp
 
Peki
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Roman candle wars!!!!!! *pew pew*
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They are checking booths then confiscating the good stuff for themselves.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There will be booms, oh yes.
 
CasperImproved
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obligatory image of the results when mishandling fireworks....

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Turbo Cojones [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My uncle had a scar that ran from the corner of his mouth to his ear.

My father and he were playing with huge firecrackers which were legal at that time.  One failed to ignite so he tried to break it open using his teeth for leverage.

Not a stupid person, worked as a designer in the naval shipyard, just clueless

.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Turbo Cojones: My uncle had a scar that ran from the corner of his mouth to his ear.

My father and he were playing with huge firecrackers which were legal at that time.  One failed to ignite so he tried to break it open using his teeth for leverage.


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


Really would have undercut the mood if the joker had just been like "I bit a lit firecracker, whoops! Anyhow, no bearing on your situation just wanted to share."
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BACK UP, TERRY!
 
farkitallletitend [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stand behind chain link fence at home plate when lighting off multiple M80s at once. They fly everywhere and splode midair you know not where. Dangerously fun.
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Turbo Cojones: My uncle had a scar that ran from the corner of his mouth to his ear.

My father and he were playing with huge firecrackers which were legal at that time.  One failed to ignite so he tried to break it open using his teeth for leverage.

Not a stupid person, worked as a designer in the naval shipyard, just clueless

.

How many of the ships he designed stayed afloat?
 
zimbomba63 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Growing up, our next-door neighbors were renowned for stupid activities, some of which I would participate in too. After a particularly wild 4th of July celebration, I returned home and my mother asked if the neighbors were finished for the night. I said "Yes" and she said, "It's early, what happen did they run out of fingers?"
 
Turbo Cojones [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Bondith: Turbo Cojones: My uncle had a scar that ran from the corner of his mouth to his ear.

My father and he were playing with huge firecrackers which were legal at that time.  One failed to ignite so he tried to break it open using his teeth for leverage.

Not a stupid person, worked as a designer in the naval shipyard, just clueless

.
How many of the ships he designed stayed afloat?


He was legit.  Had a slide rule and a pocket protector.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
arc-anglerfish-arc2-prod-cmg.s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size

"Now you tell me?"
 
valenumr
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: So no shooting bottle rockets out of your butthole, okay? It's not recommended.


Don't tell me what to do with my freedom crackers!
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Never attempt to re-ignite "duds" or fireworks that didn't work the first time.

I'm from Florida. I always keep a gas can nearby in case my fireworks need a jumpstart.
/I hate fireworks
//I wish we could ban them
 
Bone Spurs and Harmony
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Happy Fingers? Who came up with that one?
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Turbo Cojones: Bondith: Turbo Cojones: My uncle had a scar that ran from the corner of his mouth to his ear.

My father and he were playing with huge firecrackers which were legal at that time.  One failed to ignite so he tried to break it open using his teeth for leverage.

Not a stupid person, worked as a designer in the naval shipyard, just clueless

.
How many of the ships he designed stayed afloat?

He was legit.  Had a slide rule and a pocket protector.


I believe it.  I've been the poster child for High Int, Low Wis myself a few times.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Turbo Cojones: Bondith: Turbo Cojones: My uncle had a scar that ran from the corner of his mouth to his ear.

My father and he were playing with huge firecrackers which were legal at that time.  One failed to ignite so he tried to break it open using his teeth for leverage.

Not a stupid person, worked as a designer in the naval shipyard, just clueless

.
How many of the ships he designed stayed afloat?

He was legit.  Had a slide rule and a pocket protector.


I'd believe it.  Being able to do good design in no way guarantees sane behavior in the real world.  I've known too many engineers
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Bondith: Turbo Cojones: Bondith: Turbo Cojones: My uncle had a scar that ran from the corner of his mouth to his ear.

My father and he were playing with huge firecrackers which were legal at that time.  One failed to ignite so he tried to break it open using his teeth for leverage.

Not a stupid person, worked as a designer in the naval shipyard, just clueless

.
How many of the ships he designed stayed afloat?

He was legit.  Had a slide rule and a pocket protector.

I believe it.  I've been the poster child for High Int, Low Wis myself a few times.


Synchronicity much?
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Bondith: Turbo Cojones: Bondith: Turbo Cojones: My uncle had a scar that ran from the corner of his mouth to his ear.

My father and he were playing with huge firecrackers which were legal at that time.  One failed to ignite so he tried to break it open using his teeth for leverage.

Not a stupid person, worked as a designer in the naval shipyard, just clueless

.
How many of the ships he designed stayed afloat?

He was legit.  Had a slide rule and a pocket protector.

I believe it.  I've been the poster child for High Int, Low Wis myself a few times.

Synchronicity much?


Great minds think alike.

/feeble ones seldom differ
//I, too, have known a lot of engineers
 
zimbomba63 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Bondith: Turbo Cojones: Bondith: Turbo Cojones: My uncle had a scar that ran from the corner of his mouth to his ear.

My father and he were playing with huge firecrackers which were legal at that time.  One failed to ignite so he tried to break it open using his teeth for leverage.

Not a stupid person, worked as a designer in the naval shipyard, just clueless

.
How many of the ships he designed stayed afloat?

He was legit.  Had a slide rule and a pocket protector.

I believe it.  I've been the poster child for High Int, Low Wis myself a few times.


I did HS Chemistry and Physics with a slide rule. Yes, it was a very long time ago.
 
MetaDeth [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Dream Theater - Light Fuse and Get Away
Youtube yEm1XjZORxg
 
MythDragon
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Peki: Roman candle wars!!!!!! *pew pew*


Me and my brother used to do those.
Once I smacked him right in the forehead.

/we used the exploding ones.
//in retrospect, it wasn't a particularly good idea.
 
