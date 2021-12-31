 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   Airline passenger punches police officer. Yes, alcohol was involved   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
26
    More: Dumbass, John F. Kennedy International Airport, United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Delta Air Lines passenger, Los Angeles International Airport, police officer, American Airlines, Northwest Airlines  
•       •       •

940 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Dec 2021 at 11:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



26 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Too drunk for Delta? Wow, that's drunk.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
why was the cop drunk?
happy new year
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
""You ruined my whole farking day, bro, now I have to travel a whole other day... it farking sucks, dude."

It's going to take more than a whole other day to drive from LA to NY, dude.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Delta staff felt he was "too intoxicated to fly,"

Too bad he wasn't flying the plane.

unilad.co.ukView Full Size
 
Smackledorfer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I drink copious amounts.

At no point did being drunk on a plane seem at all fun to me. Also I can't sleep on planes, but if you drink to pass out because you hate flying, I guess I can see that.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 1 hour ago  

grokca: ""You ruined my whole farking day, bro, now I have to travel a whole other day... it farking sucks, dude."

It's going to take more than a whole other day to drive from LA to NY, dude.


Especially when you factor in the time to bond out of jail.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smackledorfer: I drink copious amounts.

At no point did being drunk on a plane seem at all fun to me. Also I can't sleep on planes, but if you drink to pass out because you hate flying, I guess I can see that.


I get drunk at airports / on planes all the time. But I'm not a mean drunk. I'm a passed-out drunk. Not because I hate flying, but because I love drinking.
 
FrostbiteFallsMN [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There needs to be a no-fly list for passengers on all airlines that act up on flights or attack ground crew at airports.  That might be the only way they stop acting out on flights.

(Glad I don't fly anymore - haven't been on a plane since 2002.)
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Watching that douchebag get thrown into the window and then wailing on the ground was very satisfying.
 
Quinzy [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The entertaining part is that if you are drunk enough to punch the airport police officer, you are almost by definition too drunk.
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have seen guys coming out of the oil patch in northern Alberta, so drunk that they can barely stand, getting mouthy with cops when they are denied boarding.  It's always hilarious when one of these fine, upstanding young men are so impaired that they decide that taking a swing at a cop when there are about 10 cops standing around them, is a great idea!
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: grokca: ""You ruined my whole farking day, bro, now I have to travel a whole other day... it farking sucks, dude."

It's going to take more than a whole other day to drive from LA to NY, dude.

Especially when you factor in the time to bond out of jail.


Good point
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should have tased him til he pooped himself.  Bro
 
noitsnot
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Karma Chameleon: Watching that douchebag get thrown into the window and then wailing on the ground was very satisfying.


I watched it twice.
 
zimbomba63 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have been shiat-faced drunk many times in my life, but never that drunk to start a fight with the cops. This is probably because I grew up in Chicago and have watched the cops dribble idiots' heads on the street for a lot less than that.
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is a tough one.  Abusive dickhead passengers make me farking nervous because I'm native to the NYC metro area and since 9/11 we don't react well to people acting out on flights.  But on the other hand, this guy lived the dream and punched a cop!  Maybe the two parties should just agree to disagree and leave it at that.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At that point 30 minutes after you've had too many drinks, and you're shiat hammered, the only thing you can probably handle is the concept that "I gotta get on the plane".  The ability to make alternative arrangements like a taxi and a hotel room are beyond your capabilities, even if you could make the right choice.  So really, once somebody is too drunk, this situation is a forgone conclusion, unless the gate crew lets you on and you pass out onboard.

OTOH, there's the white gym socks and non-ironic use of "bro", so take him away.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 1 hour ago  

grokca: ""You ruined my whole farking day, bro, now I have to travel a whole other day... it farking sucks, dude."

It's going to take more than a whole other day to drive from LA to NY, dude.


At least he's not competent enough to try this shiat:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, alcohol was involved

tommccallum.comView Full Size
 
jimjays
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zimbomba63: I have been shiat-faced drunk many times in my life, but never that drunk to start a fight with the cops. This is probably because I grew up in Chicago and have watched the cops dribble idiots' heads on the street for a lot less than that.


I learned very early not to fark with cops but got a lifelong lesson leaving I think Taste of Chicago--tough it might have been Chicago Fest at Navy Pier--and seeing 4-5 cops beat the spit out of a guy for crossing Michigan Avenue against the light after they'd said not to. Other people crossing as they did it, calmly stepping around them like there was debris in the road. The cops not concerned dozens of people were watching, not to mention car traffic.
 
theknuckler_33
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"You ruined my whole farking day, bro"

That's funny, he made mine.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

ViolentEastCoastCity: This is a tough one.  Abusive dickhead passengers make me farking nervous because I'm native to the NYC metro area and since 9/11 we don't react well to people acting out on flights.  But on the other hand, this guy lived the dream and punched a cop!  Maybe the two parties should just agree to disagree and leave it at that.


I grew up outside of DC and was 15 when 9/11 happened. One thing I've learned about living in Southern California is that people here aren't as see something/say something as they are back home. I mean a suspicious package can chill at a trolley station for hours before a homeless person walks off with it.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Students - complete the following sentence: "He had the right to remain silent........
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

cwheelie: Students - complete the following sentence: "He had the right to remain silent........


The right, yes, but not the ability.
 
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

cwheelie: Students - complete the following sentence: "He had the right to remain silent........


....bro.
 
austerity101
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

FrostbiteFallsMN: There needs to be a no-fly list for passengers on all airlines that act up on flights or attack ground crew at airports.  That might be the only way they stop acting out on flights.

(Glad I don't fly anymore - haven't been on a plane since 2002.)


Every time an airline doesn't ban a customer for life for doing something like this is a slap in the face to the flight crew and other airline employees that have to continue to endure it.
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.