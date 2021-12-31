 Skip to content
 
(Bangor Daily News)   Torn from the front page of the Bangor Daily News: Town delays foreclosing on abandoned rifle range, fearing responsibility for 27,000 ton mountain of carpet   (bangordailynews.com) divider line
posted to Main » on 31 Dec 2021 at 12:34 PM



Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The mountains of carpet-like material arrived around 1998, when the DEP allowed the rifle range owner to bring in the materials from Auburn. Steamship Navigation claimed it was going to use the material as berms to stop bullets from leaving the property.

But the berm project was never completed, and soon after the materials arrived, the property owners seemingly disappeared.

OK, first of all, the former property owners should be the ones responsible for cleaning up the property if they left hazardous materials on it.

Second of all, what the fark does "seemingly disappeared" mean? They either disappeared or they didn't. If their company was Steamship Navigation, which seems like an odd name for a rifle range operator, then there are records that can be used to link the executives of that company to their dereliction. How is it possible that these people can't be found? Have they even tried?

If for some reason the individuals involved in causing this problem are somehow all vanished from the earth and cannot possibly be found, then just foreclose on it and list it on the market at a rock-bottom price with a requirement that the buyer accept responsibility for cleaning everything up. Seventy acres will be appealing to someone if it's priced low enough.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Polyester fibers are officially listed as non-hazardous waste, so there shouldn't be a lot of regulatory hurdles to just hauling it to a landfill. Disclaimer: I'm not a law-talking guy, so there may be other issues at play.

The spent lead in the shooting range is potentially a bigger problem for the new owner.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Have they tried carpet bombing?
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Does the carpet match the drapes?
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Spice Must Flow: Does the carpet match the drapes?


Are you trying to fancy a shag?
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

MrBallou: Polyester fibers are officially listed as non-hazardous waste, so there shouldn't be a lot of regulatory hurdles to just hauling it to a landfill. Disclaimer: I'm not a law-talking guy, so there may be other issues at play.

The spent lead in the shooting range is potentially a bigger problem for the new owner.


It's likely the carpet was used in the backstop/berm, so it may be heavily contaminated. That does seem to pose a unique environmental hazard...
 
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Sounds like the "disappeared" owners got paid to dispose of that carpet, put it on their land and then walked away.  There was never going to be a rifle range.

They used the land as a dump. I wonder what other garbage they piled under the carpet?

There was a famous slumlord in Chicago named Louis Wolf who used his buildings as dumping grounds for old tires.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
But enough about Subby's mom's hooha.
 
Sasquach
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Spice Must Flow: Does the carpet match the drapes?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
If you can dodge a carpet mountain, you can dodge a ball.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
If this is some kind of tax dodge, bring the IRS in. I have more confidence in them finding people than any other agency.
 
groppet
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Does it match the drapes?
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Johnson: Sounds like the "disappeared" owners got paid to dispose of that carpet, put it on their land and then walked away.  There was never going to be a rifle range.

They used the land as a dump. I wonder what other garbage they piled under the carpet?

There was a famous slumlord in Chicago named Louis Wolf who used his buildings as dumping grounds for old tires.


Will the investigation into said garbage result in twenty-seven 8 by 10 colored glossy pictures with the circles and arrows and a paragraph on the back of each one explainin' what each one was, to be used as evidence against the perpetrators?
 
flondrix
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: OK, first of all, the former property owners should be the ones responsible for cleaning up the property if they left hazardous materials on it.

Second of all, what the fark does "seemingly disappeared" mean? They either disappeared or they didn't. If their company was Steamship Navigation, which seems like an odd name for a rifle range operator, then there are records that can be used to link the executives of that company to their dereliction.


"Limited Liability Corporations" were created for the express purpose of allowing business people to get away with shiat without being held personally responsible.  It's right there in the name.

It's a common story in Colorado--an age old tailings pond is leaching into a community's water supply, the company that dug the wealth out of the mountain no longer exists, and all the profits went to shareholders out of state decades ago.
 
Sasquach
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: If this is some kind of tax dodge, bring the IRS in. I have more confidence in them finding people than any other agency.


You are....100% right.

I've found that no matter how dysfunctional any organization is, the "money taking/accepting" system is usually working just fine...
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
This may sound crazy, but why not create a municipal gun range and use all that carpet to create a berm to catch whizzing projectiles. City leases property to company to run the range, company assumes any operator liability, carpet stays put.
 
ukexpat
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
No I don't want to join you subscription drive...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

flondrix: "Limited Liability Corporations" were created for the express purpose of allowing business people to get away with shiat without being held personally responsible.  It's right there in the name.


The irony is that an LLC actually protects the individual significantly less than a traditional C-CORP or S-CORP. The emphasis should probably be more on the "liability" than the "limited" part....
 
macadamnut
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

SimonElectric: This may sound crazy, but why not create a municipal gun range and use all that carpet to create a berm to catch whizzing projectiles. City leases property to company to run the range, company assumes any operator liability, carpet stays put.


It sounds like your plan already didn't work once.
 
IDisME
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"Everybody is really interested and has a genuine wish to see this problem get solved."

By somebody else.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Have they thought about bringing in carpet munchers?
 
dryknife
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The material is highly flammable, and the risk of fire has been cited as a top concern.

Chase, Pope and LaFlamme were among a group of people Wednesday night who said they would serve on a committee to at least begin looking into the town's options with the property.

I think I have found an answer.
 
Sasquach
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Or just torch it and call it a day...
 
Turbo Cojones [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: flondrix: "Limited Liability Corporations" were created for the express purpose of allowing business people to get away with shiat without being held personally responsible.  It's right there in the name.

The irony is that an LLC actually protects the individual significantly less than a traditional C-CORP or S-CORP. The emphasis should probably be more on the "liability" than the "limited" part....


Florida allows corporate officers to be personally held liable for 200% of any unpaid sales tax (as long as they say the magic words per 213.29 FS)

Don't be an officer, list another LLC as the officer.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Carpet is probably petroleum-based fibers. Bring in petroleum eating bacteria. Then, to get rid of that they can bring in bacteria eating reptiles, then birds, then cats, etc. At some point, they'll have to deal with gorillas, but at least the carpet will be gone.
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 1 minute ago  

MrBallou: The spent lead in the shooting range is potentially a bigger problem for the new owner.


I could see some Hickock45 wannabee buying the land and putting a house on it.
 
