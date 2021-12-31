 Skip to content
(CTV News)   Germany shuts down half of its nuclear plants. Not great not terrible   (ctvnews.ca) divider line
    More: Interesting, Nuclear power, nuclear plants, Nuclear fission, Coal, decades-long use of atomic power, nuclear power, Sustainable energy, Energy development  
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.com
 
Valter
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
We can't has nuclear power because we refuse to invest the money required for it to be safe
 
Tabletop
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Shutting down the nuclear reactors before the coal plants in the transition to renewables? Are they captain planet villains?
 
El_Dan
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I can see not building new nuclear power plants, but shutting down ones that are still functioning doesn't make much sense. Is there really that much concern over a disaster that it outweighs generating relatively clean energy? Especially in a country that is partially reliant on Russia for other forms of power generation?
 
Sasha's Dirty Pictures
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
As long as they don't decommission the one in Winden:
Fark user image
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: We can't has nuclear power because we refuse to invest the money required for it to be safe


It's already safe. They're simply caving into the tantrums and threats of uneducated people who can't be bothered to understand why the accidents at Chernobyl and Fukushima happened - all they know is that nuclear stuff scares them, and they won't stand for it.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: We can't has nuclear power because we refuse to invest the money required for it to be safe


Fark user image
 
Petey4335
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Sasha's Dirty Pictures: As long as they don't decommission the one in Winden:
Fark user image image 425x212


I spent way too long looking for a bad black bubble cgi, didn't I?
 
EvilElecBlanket
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

i.kym-cdn.com image 480x720


No kidding
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: all they know is that nuclear stuff scares them, and they won't stand for it.


Fark user image

Here they are complaining.
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
segbsa.com
 
Pigeonhole
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Tabletop: Shutting down the nuclear reactors before the coal plants in the transition to renewables? Are they captain planet villains?


Germany will be phasing out coal by 2030. Also, they are massively increasing renewable energy and accelerating the expansion of their electricity grid.

So hey, don't have a meltdown over this.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Bad move. Climate change is real, and nuclear is carbon free. It works when it's night, and when the wind isn't blowing, it doesn't damn up rivers and sink towns.
And most importantly, modern designs are safe.

We need more nuclear, not less.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: We can't has nuclear power because we refuse to invest the money required for it to be safe


Nuclear power is already one of the safest forms of energy generation per watt-hour. Coal plants release more radioactive material than a nuclear plant in normal operation. Hydroelectricity has killed far more people than Chernobyl did (plus the single-digit death toll from Fukishima).
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
Starkaryen
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Bad move. Climate change is real, and nuclear is carbon free. It works when it's night, and when the wind isn't blowing, it doesn't damn up rivers and sink towns.
And most importantly, modern designs are safe.

We need more nuclear, not less.


Ex-farking-actly. Too bad the loudest and least educated are the ones who are pandered to by the governments. Modern reactors should be powering as much of the world as possible until efficient and reliable renewable alternatives are available that can be scaled to handle the power requirements of the world now and in the future.

But no, every nuclear reactor is basically a nuclear bomb if one guy falls asleep, so we cant haz em.
 
dumbobruni
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Bad move. Climate change is real, and nuclear is carbon free. It works when it's night, and when the wind isn't blowing, it doesn't damn up rivers and sink towns.
And most importantly, modern designs are safe.

We need more nuclear, not less.


And nuclear waste can be recycled.

https://www.iaea.org/newscenter/news/​f​rances-efficiency-in-the-nuclear-fuel-​cycle-what-can-oui-learn
 
DrunkenIrishOD
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Pigeonhole: Tabletop: Shutting down the nuclear reactors before the coal plants in the transition to renewables? Are they captain planet villains?

Germany will be phasing out coal by 2030. Also, they are massively increasing renewable energy and accelerating the expansion of their electricity grid.

So hey, don't have a meltdown over this.


2030 is the their goal for reducing emissions, 2038 is the plan for coal plant shutdown and not sure how true that is since they just brought a new coal power plant online last year.

https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/​2​021/10/23/germany-coal-climate-cop26/

Germany has an incredibly troubled history with coal and they're using natural gas as the bridge to renewables instead of the nuke plants. The coal plants will release more radiation that the nuke plants will.

This rings true in the US as well as we refuse to bridge the gap for moving off of coal. I do think we need to use better fuels in our plants and that our waste shouldn't be nuclear bomb ready.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Bad move. Climate change is real, and nuclear is carbon free. It works when it's night, and when the wind isn't blowing, it doesn't damn up rivers and sink towns.
And most importantly, modern designs are safe.

We need more nuclear, not less.


For Germany, replace "night" with "December". They get something like 1/10 as much solar energy around this time of the year vs. mid-July when people are writing articles about their amazing progress with renewables.

Grid-scale batteries and similar methods can smooth out a day/night cycle. For the seasonal variation you have to either rely on wind turbines making up the difference or you need to have some amount of baseload supply from a thermal power plant.

The world should be building nuclear plants to run on the spent fuel from older reactors. The technology exists today. It would actually result in less nuclear waste for the far future to deal with, while helping us today to accelerate the transition into a carbon-neutral or even carbon-negative economy.

But we can't have that, because people are stupid and atoms are scary.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
th.bing.com
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Starkaryen: Private_Citizen: Bad move. Climate change is real, and nuclear is carbon free. It works when it's night, and when the wind isn't blowing, it doesn't damn up rivers and sink towns.
And most importantly, modern designs are safe.

We need more nuclear, not less.

Ex-farking-actly. Too bad the loudest and least educated are the ones who are pandered to by the governments. Modern reactors should be powering as much of the world as possible until efficient and reliable renewable alternatives are available that can be scaled to handle the power requirements of the world now and in the future.

But no, every nuclear reactor is basically a nuclear bomb if one guy falls asleep, so we cant haz em.


It was pretty obvious that the Soviet RBMK design that used solid graphite was a bomb waiting to go off, but when the type of reactors used at Fukushima Daiichi were designed they were thought to be relatively safe.  Instead we had, what, three? reactors melt down?

Yes, coal pollutes the atmosphere and pollutes the land around the power plant, but if a coal plant suffers an acute disaster of catastrophic proportions it doesn't deny the use of the land for wht may as well be forever.  I want to see coal plants go away, but nuclear plants can allow very few people to cause incredibly outsized harm.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Nuclear plants trifecta in play.
 
