(MassLive)   Casino decides to eliminate the poker table middleman and just take high-roller's money from the safe in his room, claiming he checked out early   (masslive.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If that's how they treat the high rollers imagine what they'll do to you.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: If that's how they treat the high rollers imagine what they'll do to you.


Nothing, because we don't have $20k for them to steal.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People who use the hotel safe apparently don't watch the Lockpicking Lawyer YouTube channel, or have never googled for and tested the default safe code. LOL.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So a wealthy gambler and a thief meet up on the street...

I need my stories to have a protagonist.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: People who use the hotel safe apparently don't watch the Lockpicking Lawyer YouTube channel, or have never googled for and tested the default safe code. LOL.


The hotel has a tool to unlock them, I was in a room once where the sage lock had been set by a prior guest. Maintenance came up, inserted a tool and unlocked it in about 3 seconds.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheCableGuy: Prank Call of Cthulhu: People who use the hotel safe apparently don't watch the Lockpicking Lawyer YouTube channel, or have never googled for and tested the default safe code. LOL.

The hotel has a tool to unlock them, I was in a room once where the sage lock had been set by a prior guest. Maintenance came up, inserted a tool and unlocked it in about 3 seconds.


Safe not sage.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheCableGuy: Prank Call of Cthulhu: People who use the hotel safe apparently don't watch the Lockpicking Lawyer YouTube channel, or have never googled for and tested the default safe code. LOL.

The hotel has a tool to unlock them, I was in a room once where the sage lock had been set by a prior guest. Maintenance came up, inserted a tool and unlocked it in about 3 seconds.


Is Sage your wife's name?
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: People who use the hotel safe apparently don't watch the Lockpicking Lawyer YouTube channel, or have never googled for and tested the default safe code. LOL.


When we stayed in a fairly sleazy hotel in Bermuda in the 80s, something about the face on the guy who very strongly advised to use the wall safes persuaded us not to leave anything valuable anywhere in the hotel rooms, especially not in the wall safes.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They were okay with having him at their hotel, until he was winning, then they suddenly declared him "checked out". Much like a YouTube channel I browse where a guy is recording video of his slot machine games and despite recording being "against the rules" and a casino (supposed to) being the most highly surveilled public access building, they don't bother to kick him out and punish with a temporary ban until he starts winning.
 
AtlanticCoast63
‘’ 1 hour ago  
(Reads TFA)

I'm going to guess that somebody who works there got cute and decided to go all Danny Ocean.  EVERY casino, no matter where, is wired for sight and sound - I think the casino management is stalling for time until they can either retrieve the money or get a couple of 'consultants' to retrieve it for them.
 
fsbilly
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Even if he was "checked out early" the hotel doesn't just keep the shiat left in the room. LOL. Someone's gotta lotta 'splaining to do.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ever since reading about that Tik Tok challenge where you jerk off into the hotel safe before checking out, I've been hesitant to use them.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: They were okay with having him at their hotel, until he was winning, then they suddenly declared him "checked out". Much like a YouTube channel I browse where a guy is recording video of his slot machine games and despite recording being "against the rules" and a casino (supposed to) being the most highly surveilled public access building, they don't bother to kick him out and punish with a temporary ban until he starts winning.


They were proactive. He did not even get the opportunity to begin to play.
 
jakedata [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My guess is that they'll get to the bottom of this rather quickly. Stealing from guests is the casino's schtick and they don't tolerate competition.
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
1. Someone hit the wrong button and checked him out, and the casino is CYA.

-or/and-

2. Someone stole the money from the safe and the hotel is CYA. Given the amount of trouble he's having with the deputy chief of security, I'm suspecting it might be that guy.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: DarkSoulNoHope: They were okay with having him at their hotel, until he was winning, then they suddenly declared him "checked out". Much like a YouTube channel I browse where a guy is recording video of his slot machine games and despite recording being "against the rules" and a casino (supposed to) being the most highly surveilled public access building, they don't bother to kick him out and punish with a temporary ban until he starts winning.

They were proactive. He did not even get the opportunity to begin to play.


He plays poker. If he's winning, he's winning other people's money, not playing against the house.
So it doesn't matter if he's winning or losing. The casino gets their rake either way.
 
Turbo Cojones [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I don't trust those safes that's why I left my stash of cash and my .38 Super on top of the giant dresser in my room in Mandalay Bay.

Who thought the maid would look up there?  Hotel security was not amused.
 
Fubegra
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Lockpicking Lawyer


Watching his videos will forever disabuse you about the security of locks in general, but it just floors me how egregiously bad some of these hotel and gun safes are.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

TheCableGuy: Prank Call of Cthulhu: People who use the hotel safe apparently don't watch the Lockpicking Lawyer YouTube channel, or have never googled for and tested the default safe code. LOL.

The hotel has a tool to unlock them, I was in a room once where the sage lock had been set by a prior guest. Maintenance came up, inserted a tool and unlocked it in about 3 seconds.


Found the tool.

ibm.comView Full Size
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
One of my go-to tasks when I go to a hotel room is to check the Bible and the room safe for hidden cash. I'll then put a note in each that there's no cash in them - because I already checked.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Yeah I am sure the Springfield mob (Gambino family) has their fingers deep into this place. Either it was sanctioned, the mob got its cut and nothing will happen, or whoever did it will end up in cement.

//in 2010 USA Today rated Springfield the 18th worst city in the USA
 
johnphantom
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Thosw: One of my go-to tasks when I go to a hotel room is to check the Bible and the room safe for hidden cash. I'll then put a note in each that there's no cash in them - because I already checked.


I'd put a note on the next page "He lied, here's a dollar" with a buck.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
It's a pretty neat scam. This guy Justin, who really has nothing to do with the hotel, calls of a bunch of highrollers and tells them the hotel is comping their rooms and going to take them out to a football game, and they can play cards later that evening. He buys a bunch of rooms and tickets for the football game, puts them on the bus, And while they're there, Bribes a couple of maids to let him into the room, and rifles the safes. When the gamblers get back from the football game they find out that they've been robbed and Justin is on a plane to Cancun. Wallah!
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: edmo: If that's how they treat the high rollers imagine what they'll do to you.

Nothing, because we don't have $20k for them to steal.


They will take the buttons off your shirt
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

TheCableGuy: Prank Call of Cthulhu: People who use the hotel safe apparently don't watch the Lockpicking Lawyer YouTube channel, or have never googled for and tested the default safe code. LOL.

The hotel has a tool to unlock them, I was in a room once where the sage lock had been set by a prior guest. Maintenance came up, inserted a tool and unlocked it in about 3 seconds.


But, the sage lock is magical!  It protects from demons and negative energy!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
