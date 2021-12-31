 Skip to content
(Zillow)   This little home captures the whimsy of Disney and is a charmingly spendy yurt on stilts   (zillow.com) divider line
20
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess you can get a back rub on the toilet, too.
 
Sunidesus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The toilet is a little weird.

Other than that I think I kind of love it.
 
scobee1210 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It looks like one big craft project.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Better than most of the Zatrocities I've seen on Fark. You can really spread out on that toilet.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sunidesus: The toilet is a little weird.

Other than that I think I kind of love it.


"You WILL sit in the middle of the room and look out over the forest while you sh*t!"
 
Sunidesus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gopher321: Sunidesus: The toilet is a little weird.

Other than that I think I kind of love it.

"You WILL sit in the middle of the room and look out over the forest while you sh*t!"


Maybe it's better than looking at one's phone? Dunno, never tried it.
 
wet drum sandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
If I were on vacation and doing Airbnb, I think it would be spiffy to stay there for a few days. Living there? Don't think so.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Seriously, what blog are people getting these bizarre listings from? I'd like to waste a few hours there
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Fabric_Man: Seriously, what blog are people getting these bizarre listings from? I'd like to waste a few hours there


I think there's FB/Twitter feeds full of them, honestly.
 
peterquince
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
This town is like 20 minutes from my house. Cutie-ish rural town. Pretty evenly split between Dems and the Let's Go Brandon crowd. But they just voted to allow cannabis dispensaries, so that's nice.... It would be a great Airbnb.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Seems a good price for that many buildings and 5 acres. Five acres in my neighborhood would set you back about 20 mil.
 
wxboy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

gopher321: Sunidesus: The toilet is a little weird.

Other than that I think I kind of love it.

"You WILL sit in the middle of the room and look out over the forest while you sh*t!"


roadtovr.comView Full Size
 
peterquince
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Also, I feel like this part of the listing is important:

"Down by the tributary stream and nearby pond there is an incredible, roofed storage building, charmingly made out of a romantic railway car. As you walk around the property, John Kahn's kinetic sculptures, stonework, wooden temples and totems punctuate the landscape. At the base of the property there is a wood fired sauna room and cabana with a deck overlooking a wetland area. In addition to having a waiting room, exam room and small lab, the ground floor office has a bathroom, steam room and shower, as well as a comfortable small living room. It could easily become a one-bedroom suite with a separate entrance on the ground floor.  Built on a former rock quarry turned sculpture park, the home was designed and built by renowned artist and Jim Henson/Muppets right hand collaborator John Kahn. Every detail was cut, joined and inlaid by Mr. Kahn himself."
 
peterquince
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: Seems a good price for that many buildings and 5 acres. Five acres in my neighborhood would set you back about 20 mil.


Acreage is really cheap around here. I just saw 40 acres for less than $200k. And something like 500 acres (maybe 400?) with Hudson River frontage for $1m. What you're paying for is Jim Henson's partner's house and sauna.
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I'm not sure you'll ever get the smell of patchouli out of the place.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

peterquince: Por que tan serioso: Seems a good price for that many buildings and 5 acres. Five acres in my neighborhood would set you back about 20 mil.

Acreage is really cheap around here. I just saw 40 acres for less than $200k. And something like 500 acres (maybe 400?) with Hudson River frontage for $1m. What you're paying for is Jim Henson's partner's house and sauna.


I am looking in Michigan, the U.P. Land is soooooo cheap. Tax on 40 acres of unimproved land is literally pennies per year. In 100 years I'll be remembered as the best damn great grandpa for buying land next to a fresh water source when the planet is scorched.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I like it, and you could really get some good thinking done on that terlit.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

peterquince: Jim Henson's partner's


bert or ernie/?
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I'll take it.
 
