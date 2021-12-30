 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   5G booster for 12-15 year olds coming soon   (cnn.com) divider line
10
    More: Spiffy, Vaccination, Public health, boosters of the Pfizer vaccine, Age, early July, younger teens, Vaccine, Adolescence  
•       •       •

244 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Dec 2021 at 6:35 PM (55 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
inner ted
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Hooray
Now get the littlest kids their FIRST shots
 
SirGunslinger
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Is it circle circle dot dot or circle circle square square?
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Can you hear me now? Get your kids boosted!
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Good news. Us and the kids are all 3 shots in now. No Covid since early 2020.

My sister and her family are going thru their second round of Covid right now. Once before vax, once post vax. Cold symptoms this time.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Thank god.  I can't understand a thing my kid says.  Must be poor reception.
 
dpcotta
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Ok, now what about my kid who's under 5?
I wanna do stuff :(
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Good!  Now I don't have to make my kid wave her arms in the air to get a good signal.
 
austerity101
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

dpcotta: Ok, now what about my kid who's under 5?
I wanna do stuff :(


What's Joe Rogan's solution?
 
LineNoise
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

inner ted: Hooray
Now get the littlest kids their FIRST shots


I'd be stunned if we see guidance\approval for kids under 3 (yes i know its 5 currently) any time soon, if ever. Even 3 is a stretch.

The risk to them from the virus just isn't there to justify it, and you would have really poor compliance anyway. Its not worth the fight.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

inner ted: Hooray
Now get the littlest kids their FIRST shots


This. So far we've got data that says 2 shots are safe, but at least 1 more is needed before it's effective. Fine, let's get the kids started on their first 2 shots while we work on getting the data for the 3rd.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.