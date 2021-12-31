 Skip to content
Suck at gambling? Write it off
22
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Why not. Aren't you supposed to pay taxes on gambling winnings over a certain amount?
 
ralanprod [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Federal law has allowed a deduction for the amount invested against the amount won. This just allows that same deduction on state income taxes.

If you suck at gambling and don't turn a profit, there is no deduction.
 
exqqqme [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
smdh - this is only going to serve as justification for people who shouldn't to gamble and lose even more...


"It's a write-off! I'm ALL-IN!"
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: Why not. Aren't you supposed to pay taxes on gambling winnings over a certain amount?


All of them (although, as a practical matter, only winnings over a certain amount get reported.)

But losses (in business, investing gambling, or anything else) are only able to be deducted from winnings of the same.

This is a gambling subsidy.  I have no idea why anyone thinks that is a good policy.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, spend all the crypto on instant scratch tickets, got it.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seinfeld and Kramer about write-off
Youtube XEL65gywwHQ
 
Willis13
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Day_Old_Dutchie: [YouTube video: Seinfeld and Kramer about write-off]


Came for this, thanks. Was just about to post. Me and my buddy quote this scene all the time
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ralanprod: Federal law has allowed a deduction for the amount invested against the amount won. This just allows that same deduction on state income taxes.

If you suck at gambling and don't turn a profit, there is no deduction.


Yep - all it does is conform to the federal rule, which most states do on most income tax issues; although TFA wasn't a model of clarity on that point.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of course you have to claim your winnings, if any. Unless you're one of the millions of Ontarians who go north of the border to buy lottery tickets in Detroit.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BMFPitt: But losses (in business, investing gambling, or anything else) are only able to be deducted from winnings of the same.


Not precisely true based on my understanding. With investing at least, you can claim a net loss up to $3000, with anything beyond that carried over to the next year's return. Not true for gambling losses, which are part of itemized deductions and not the... whatever form you use to report on capital gains/losses.

I'm not a tax professional, but I am a professional at incurring investment losses.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

exqqqme: smdh - this is only going to serve as justification for people who shouldn't to gamble and lose even more...


"It's a write-off! I'm ALL-IN!"


Came here to say: What's a few more gambling addicts that ruin their lives and/or lose their life savings.

/this will only get worse as online gambling becomes mainstream
 
Jclark666
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is no carte blanc deduction for gambling losses.  Under federal law, you are only taxed on your net winnings, so if you win $5000 and lose $2000 you're only taxed on the $3000.  But if you win $2000 and lose $5000, you're not taxed on your gambling winnings but you don't get a $3000 write off against other income.  Also, unlike other gambling-adjacent activities like securities transactions, you can't carry over losses year over year (that was changed a couple years ago along with some other changes that soundly screwed professional poker players).

Under Michigan law, you were taxed on all winnings, which could be interpreted as if you sit and play 20 hands of $5 blackjack, win 8, lose 12, you've gained $40 worth of taxable income despite having actually lost $20.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BMFPitt: This is a gambling subsidy. I have no idea why anyone thinks that is a good policy.


He would probably like this policy.
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

exqqqme: smdh - this is only going to serve as justification for people who shouldn't to gamble and lose even more...


"It's a write-off! I'm ALL-IN!"


No, it is in fact a good law and makes the State in line with how the federal government taxes gambling.  You can only write off losses to the extent of winnings.  So if you win $100,000 and lose $150,000, you can only deduct $100,000 to net your earnings from gambling out to zero.  You don't get an additional $50,000 deduction, that is just considered a non deductible loss.

Under old state law, you could win $10,000 in one pull of a slot machine and lose it all over the next hour and you have to pay tax on $10,000, even though you made no money.
 
guinsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Willis13: Day_Old_Dutchie: [YouTube video: Seinfeld and Kramer about write-off]

Came for this, thanks. Was just about to post. Me and my buddy quote this scene all the time


I was hoping for the Marge Simpson bit
 
Valter
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
How does one suck at random chance weighted in the favor of the house?

Or on the obverse how can one be good at rolling dice?

/i hate gambling in general so that may have tinged my POV
 
fargin a
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
My understanding is that you can only federally deduct losses to the extent of your winnings.

So you can offset your winnings, but if you're a net loser (most are), you can't deduct it.
 
exqqqme [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: exqqqme: smdh - this is only going to serve as justification for people who shouldn't to gamble and lose even more...


"It's a write-off! I'm ALL-IN!"

No, it is in fact a good law and makes the State in line with how the federal government taxes gambling.  You can only write off losses to the extent of winnings.  So if you win $100,000 and lose $150,000, you can only deduct $100,000 to net your earnings from gambling out to zero.  You don't get an additional $50,000 deduction, that is just considered a non deductible loss.

Under old state law, you could win $10,000 in one pull of a slot machine and lose it all over the next hour and you have to pay tax on $10,000, even though you made no money.



I'm not saying the law is bad, but I think there a still a lot of people who will be learning this too late.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Valter: How does one suck at random chance weighted in the favor of the house?

Or on the obverse how can one be good at rolling dice?

/i hate gambling in general so that may have tinged my POV



Yeah, subby clearly lacks some basic knowledge of the world in that idea of not being good at RNG outcomes.

However, the craps dealers will let you know that the dice must roll all the way and bounce off the back wall of the table, or you do suck at the dice rolling part of this game.

fargin a: My understanding is that you can only federally deduct losses to the extent of your winnings.

So you can offset your winnings, but if you're a net loser (most are), you can't deduct it.



Yes, more or less. You can claim to be a professional gambler, and deduct losses against your winnings, IF you win/lose enough in a year.
And this is where it gets detailed and i may not be entirely correct here, but i believe part of this is related to your total income in the year and what % of that your winnings are.
Basically if you gamble a little relative to your total income, that's just a hobby not a job, no deductions.
But if your winnings are enough of your income then that is a legit income source, your are a professional gambler and you are entitled to some of the "business" deductions any independent self employed person would be. Those include some of your losses.

Though again, details and  complexity in tax laws, there are limits to how much anyone claim to lose in consecutive years. Like a new business, say a movie production company, a new one of those is allowed to report only losses for i think their first three-five year window or something like that.


In the end this "new" law is only making ti such that a state income tax filling will recognize the same federally allowed deductions for professional gamblers. But no this new law is not allowing just any arbitrary yahoo that donates money to the casino through their black jack table ass a weekend hobby any deductions for that.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: No, it is in fact a good law and makes the State in line with how the federal government taxes gambling.  You can only write off losses to the extent of winnings.  So if you win $100,000 and lose $150,000, you can only deduct $100,000 to net your earnings from gambling out to zero.  You don't get an additional $50,000 deduction, that is just considered a non deductible loss.


So basically it treats your entire year of gambling as one hand of poker.  You end up paying taxes on your net earnings, not your gross, just like in pretty much every other financial situation, and if you lose you still walk away from the table with a loss.
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Valter: How does one suck at random chance weighted in the favor of the house?

Or on the obverse how can one be good at rolling dice?

/i hate gambling in general so that may have tinged my POV


Not all gambling is pure chance.

It is possible to make a good living at poker or sports betting.
 
