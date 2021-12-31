 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   One of the clinical definitions of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again but expecting a different result   (yahoo.com) divider line
Aussie_As [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's not insane if you want to get caught, Subby. It's perfectly rational then.
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's the definition of 'practice'.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
It's not insane if you want to get caught, Subby. It's perfectly rational then.
 
Andric [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
- Albert Einstein

- Michael Scott
 
akallen404 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
That isn't the clinical definition of insanity. And even if it was, considering he experienced no consequences the first 9 times he did it, going back for a 10th is hardly insane.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
That's not a clinical definition, it's a common misquote.
 
CFitzsimmons [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
No it isn't.
 
