This article totally explains what the pandemic has done to our memories. Also Subby would like someone to explain what the pandemic has done to our memories
    Anxiety, Cognition, Psychology, lot of stress, The Seven Sins of Memory, social activities, people's everyday memory, Memory  
Aussie_As [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
It sure has farked up a lot of peoples' memories.

A lot of people clearly forgot ever learning about the Spanish Flu pandemic of a century ago when public health measures like masks and minimising social contact were successful strategies.

A lot of Christians forgot that their god isn't there to be tempted by them, so proclaiming "God is my mask/vaccine/lockdown" is in fact highly blasphemous and contradictory to Christian principles.

A lot of politicians forgot that their duties involve maintaining public health and safety and pandering to idiots rather than doing this is pretty much the opposite of their actual job..

A lot of people forgot that Facebook isn't actually a medical science repository and has famously been misused many times by people who don't have your best interests at heart so should never be trusted with anything more important than your nephew's birthday party photos.

Yep, COVID has farked up a lot of people's memories and massively increased forgetfulness.
 
Floor Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Aussie_As: It sure has farked up a lot of peoples' memories.


It's sad that it takes a Aussie to remind Americans of our past.

To the list I add;
People wanting their Rights and forgetting their responsibilities.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll say that its messed up my personal timeline. Turns out, that I used to use events like vacations, or concerts or trips home as a frame of reference. And then things happened before those, or after those.

Since I haven't been anywhere in 2 years everything has kind of jumbled together to the point that I don't know if something was 8 months or14 months ago.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When every day seems the same and stress is unrelenting, it can affect people's cognitive skills.

Yeah, when Nine Inch Nails suddenly became relevant again, people really should have recognized that as a bigger warning sign.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Floor Man: Aussie_As: It sure has farked up a lot of peoples' memories.

It's sad that it takes a Aussie to remind Americans of our past.

To the list I add;
People wanting their Rights and forgetting their responsibilities.


Hmm. I didn't think Aussie_As was directing his/her comments at Americans. But, still good points.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
2020 and 2021 have run so much together that NBC News also did a quiz on "Did this happen in 2020 or 2021?"
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
If you are still hiding in your house from Covid you may be so dumb that you are in danger of forgetting to breathe.
 
Barbecue Bob
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I have a great memory.
It's just short.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: If you are still hiding in your house from Covid you may be so dumb that you are in danger of forgetting to breathe.


You sound like you have more than one gun and a stocked bunker to protect yourself from libruls.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Just like how the "Never Forget 9/11" crowd immediately forgot it as soon as they were taught the word "Benghazi"?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I see the maga moron post was deleted.
Grumpy cat good.
 
phedex
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
i would simply call it 2 years (so far) of empty that I'll look back on as time lost.  lucky enough to have a career where I worked from home, and all was well financially.  but as far as my spirit or whatever you want to call your inner self, much has been lost that I'm still working to take back.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

educated: RTOGUY: If you are still hiding in your house from Covid you may be so dumb that you are in danger of forgetting to breathe.

You sound like you have more than one gun and a stocked bunker to protect yourself from libruls.


You sound like one of those people that never misses an opportunity to tell someone which vaccine you got and current booster status. Now try showing some faith in the vaccines actually working and leaving the house now and then.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Majin_Buu: Just like how the "Never Forget 9/11" crowd immediately forgot it as soon as they were taught the word "Benghazi"?


And emails.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I have a memory about Contact Tracing for Covid. Anyone else remember..? When they said they would give more details about who and where Covid was affecting the most? Not just stupid vague color maps on local news they keep using over and over again, that only looks like a fear campaign to the uneducated.

Maybe they're afraid to show Covid is mainly affecting people of color, Native Americans, obese and those in prior bad health. Almost like a modern day 'Final Solution' program. Because we all see wealthy white Americans are not being affected, all over the world, and don't a flying fark about it.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I'm not sure it's memory issues as much as willful disbelief of reality. It's 1984 where everything changes and you're told nothing has changed. Some people lap that up. It explains much in politics where a position held by a president is trashed by his supporters the moment his successor embraces that same position.
 
drayno76
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I've smoked so much weed in the last two years I can't remember anything predating my last fark post.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
When every day seems the same and stress is unrelenting, it can affect people's cognitive skills. Experts offer coping strategies.

My strategy

assets.visitmilwaukee.orgView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I can't remember reading this article.  Again.
 
MBooda
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Don't look away.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Fireproof: 2020 and 2021 have run so much together that NBC News also did a quiz on "Did this happen in 2020 or 2021?"


Steve Inskeep on NPR this morning said that the beginning of 2021 was about 5 years ago.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Godscrack: I have a memory about Contact Tracing for Covid. Anyone else remember..? When they said they would give more details about who and where Covid was affecting the most? Not just stupid vague color maps on local news they keep using over and over again, that only looks like a fear campaign to the uneducated.

Maybe they're afraid to show Covid is mainly affecting people of color, Native Americans, obese and those in prior bad health. Almost like a modern day 'Final Solution' program. Because we all see wealthy white Americans are not being affected, all over the world, and don't a flying fark about it.


Here's some:

Cumulative data over time show persisting disparities in cases for Hispanic people and deaths for Black people. As of October 5, 2021, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported a total of over 34.5 million cases, for which race/ethnicity was known for 64% or over 22.4 million, and a total of over 570,000 deaths, for which race/ethnicity was known for 84% or over 480,000. As shown in Figure 1, among cases and deaths with known race/ethnicity:

Hispanic people represent a larger share of cases relative to their share of the total population (27% vs. 17%), while their share of deaths is more proportionate to their share of the population (18% vs. 17%)

Black people make up a similar share of cases relative to their share of the population (12%), but account for a slightly higher share of deaths compared to their population share (14% vs. 12%).

AIAN and Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander (NHOPI) people make up similar shares of cases and deaths relative to their shares of the population.

White people account for a lower share of cases compared to their share of the population (51% vs. 60%) but a similar share of deaths compared to their population share (59% vs. 60%)

Asian people make up a lower share of cases and deaths compared to their population share (3% and 4%, respectively, vs. 6%).
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Repeat?
 
kb7rky
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: If you are still hiding in your house from Covid you may be so dumb that you are in danger of forgetting to breathe.


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
mistahtom
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"Supply chain issues" is super ultra secret code words for "Forth coming economic distaster stemming from manufacturing deficiencies brought about by pandemic restrictions."

Notice how there aren't any supply chain problems with booze and guns.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ less than a minute ago  

MBooda: Don't look away.
[Fark user image image 480x720]


Look away, don't look away/blink...WHAT DO YOU WANT FROM US, DOCTOR WHO?
 
